Rivers State Dumping Of Waste Prohibition Bill Gets First Reading

The week under review in the Assembly witnessed lots of activities as the screening of nine commissioner nominees was concluded and approved for the governor.

The House went further to give first reading and later debated on the new Rivers State Dumping of Waste Prohibition and Marshals bill, (HA-13),followed by a motion raised by Hon. Sam Ogeh of Emohua State Constituency to condemn the importation of meat products into the state.

The screening of the commissioner nominees dominated proceedings last Tuesday as the legislators screened the nominees whose names were submitted to it by the governor.

Two of the commissioner nominees: Dr. Tamunosisi Gogo Jaja and Hon. Boma Iyaye were asked to take a bow after they introduced themselves as former legislators.

However, Mrs. Tonye Briggs-Oniyide, Hon. Damiete Herbert-Miller, Emeka Onowu, Barrister Eloka Tasie-Amadi, Ohia Prince and Dr. Igbiks Tamuno were subjected to some questioning by the legislators.

Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani said the screening was in line with Section 192 of the 1999 constitution as amended.

Also, a bill seeking to check indiscriminate dumping of refuse and setting up of Rivers State Marshals has passed First Reading in the House on Tuesday.

The bill referred to as HA-13 2020 got mention on the floor of the House and is a precusor to check the rising challenge of indiscriminate dumping of wastes within the metropolis.

Introducing the bill. Majority Leader, Hon. Martin Amaewhule said it will check dumping of wastes along the road, as the bill has six clauses with the aim to also set up Sanitation Marshals.

Earlier, the House received a petition from Degema against Agip Oil Company for pollution and neglect of host community.

The petition raised alarm over a ruptured pipeline and pollution that has affected many communities in Degema Local Government Area.

After the petition was read , the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani referred the matter to House Committee on Public Petition chaired by Hon. Evans Bipi.

The House later deliberated a motion by Hon. Sam Ogeh to check the importation of meat into the state.

Ogeh among the four prayers he made condemned in strong terms the influx of harmful meat products into the state.

He sought for the relevant government agencies to step up action, the revalidation of abatoire and others measures that may be necessary to check the menace.

Hon Enemi George Alabo of Asari Toru II argued that chicken meat be included among meat products to be monitored, and surmised that most chicken products are preserved with poisonous chemicals not safe for human consumption.