Editorial
Rivers And FG Projects’ Refund
After almost two decades of dilly-dallying, the Federal Government has finally given assurances that it would refund money expended by the Rivers State Government on the execution of federal projects, particularly road infrastructure development projects across the state. The pledge came following satisfactory verification inspection of specific federal road projects, which had apparently been in dispute between the Federal Government and the Rivers State Government since the administration of Dr Peter Odili in the state.
Speaking shortly after a tour of no fewer than six projects in the state, the Chairman, Federal Executive Council Projects Verification Team, Minister of State for Education, Hon Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, said that, “The Federal Government has always cooperated with the people of Rivers State. Rivers State is the strongest economic base of the country, and anything that the Federal Government will do for the Government and people of Rivers State, the Federal Government will respond accordingly. The President is a stickler for the rules. We have addressed this everywhere, except for five states that we are now verifying. No state has had an issue”.
Admitting that over the years, the Rivers State Government had done splendid work in the construction of key projects in the state, Nwajiuba stressed that, “Terrific work has been done by the Government and people of Rivers State on behalf of the Federal Government. The governor has taken us on extensive review of more than six projects that we came to inspect. I am glad we took time out to go and see all of them and verify them physically. We are really sure that the state government has done what is right”.
During the projects review visit, the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, had taken the team on verification tour of the 42km dualisation of Airport-Isiokpo-Elele-Omerelu Road, which cost the government about N37billion; the reconstructed and dualised Ikwerre Road from Education to Agip flyover junction; the flyover at Agip-Rumueme-Abacha roundabout, which cost some N3.9billion; the flyover on East-West Road at Obiri-Ikwerre with rotary turning and service lanes, which cost N5.3billion; the Eleme Junction flyover and interchange which cost N7.2billion; and the phases one and two of the dualised Ada-George Road which took over N6.3billion off Rivers Government coffers, as well as additional inspection of the ongoing three flyover projects at Rebisi, Rumuogba and Okoro-Nu-Odu, which collectively are costing the state N21billion. Put together in financial terms, the first six projects cost the state government an estimated N59.7billion without any cost attached to the second project while the inclusion of the ongoing three flyover projects increases the debt owed Rivers State Government to over N80.7billion.
Without conceding that the above projects are the only ones for which the Federal Government has yet to refund the Rivers State Government the cost of its expenses, The Tide thinks that taunting the refund of a paltry N40billion at this time, though may sound good to some, is completely far lower than expected. Yes, if true, N40billion may be a good start for Federal Government that had refused to reimburse Rivers State Government its expenses on federal projects for about two decades, it is critical to remind the Federal Government that whatever amount it is considering ought to be paid with accruable interest because the value of the Naira at the time of execution of those projects makes its payment now almost worthless.
Besides, we recall that the former governors, Dr Peter Odili and Chibuike Amaechi, had during their tenures, pleaded with the Federal Government to refund the state government the amounts spent on federal projects executed on behalf of the former to no avail. We specifically note Amaechi’s appeal in February, 2013, to the Federal Government to refund the state government a whooping N105billion spent on 405km of federal roads across the state between 2007 and 2013 alone. We are also aware that Governor Nyesom Wike, has since 2015 made several appeals to the Federal Government to refund the state government money it spent on federal road projects across the state without any positive moves to reciprocate the gesture of the people and government of the state.
While we applaud the present administration for consistently pressuring the Federal Government to refund the huge debt owed the state in this respect, we specially believe that the Federal Government’s assurances of positive response at this time is due mainly to the fact that the state government took meticulous time to pay attention to details, and do the right thing by following due process as a great respecter of the cherished democratic norm of basic rule of law in governance. We particularly feel this sense of protection and belonging now because the present administration has succeeded in restoring lost confidence in the average Rivers man, who had over the years, bore the burden of the oppressive policies of the Federal Government designed and deliberately implemented to deny the state its due in spite of the enormous contributions it has made in the socio-economic and industrial development of Nigeria. We, therefore, urge the Wike-led government not to relent in fighting for the interest of Rivers State and its people.
Even so, we insist that the Rivers State Government should not be intimidated by anything and anybody in demanding for its due from the Federal Government. In this regard, we advise that the Rivers State Government should not shirk its responsibility to demand for the refund of all Rivers money spent on other projects executed in the state on behalf of the Federal Government. Indeed, the government’s demand should not be limited to the full refund of over N80.7billion spent on the above nine projects, but must include the Etche-Chokocho Road, repeated investments in the rehabilitation and maintenance of Port Harcourt-Aba Road; East-West Road, particularly Mbiama-Emohua and Eleme Junction – Onne sections; Port Harcourt – Owerre Road; construction of Trans Kalabari Road; Ogoni-Opobo-Andoni Road; Omoku-Owerre Road; Air Force Junction and Eliozu flyover projects, Prof Tam David-West Road; Trans Amadi-Slaughter-Woji-Elelenwo Road; Peter Odili-Woji-Akpajo Road, Rumuokurusi-Eneka-Igwuruta Road; and Rumuokwuta-Mgbuoba-Ozuoba-Choba Road; among others. These projects cost the state a fortune, and ought to be refunded by the Federal Government for reinvestment in other areas to consolidate the development of the state for the benefit of posterity. This is not asking for too much!
Editorial
Oil Marketers And Incessant Strikes
Recently, residents of Rivers State had their social and economic lives disrupted as petroleum tanker drivers and others under the auspices of the National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), and the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, (IPMAN) embarked on an industrial action that shut down the distribution and sale of petroleum products in the state for two days.
This happened inspite of the spirited effort of the Rivers State Government to avert the action as some parties in conflict reneged in keeping faith with the understanding reached with government. The parties in dispute were the petroleum sector workers and security agencies, the military authorities of 6 Division of the Nigerian Army, Port Harcourt, in particular.
In a joint statement issued by IPMAN Chairman in Rivers State, Obele Ngei Chu, and Chairman of Licensed Petrol Station Owners (LIPSO) in Rivers State, Sunny Nkpe, the members of the unions had raised an alarm over what they described as incessant seizure of their trucks by operatives of the Nigerian Army.
They accused the soldiers of illegally impounding and keeping in their (Army) custody, no fewer than 14 trucks loaded with petroleum products and insisted on embarking on the industrial action unless the trucks were released to them.
The union leaders eventually made good their threat, notwithstanding the intervention of the state government through the Commissioner for Energy and Natural Resources, Dr Peter Medee, as the release of the trucks was not effected within the time frame envisaged by the angry petroleum products dealers.
Within only 48 hours that the strike held, Premium Motor Spirit or petrol sold for as high as N350 per litre in Port Harcourt; commuters got stranded on the roads while many had to trek long distances as transport fares went up to as high as 100 per cent in some routes within the city. This is just to mention only a few of the several concomitant disruptions, dislocations and crippling inconveniences the people endured.
Normalcy may have since returned with the calling off of the strike and resumption of business by the petroleum marketers, thanks to the robust intervention and demonstration of the highest level of responsibility and responsiveness demonstrated by the Rivers State Government in the quick resolution of the crisis, but The Tide thinks that the time is now for all stakeholders to engage in order to forestall the recurrent highly costly incident that hurts not only residents but the economy of the state as well.
Against this backdrop, we urge the state government to initiate a multi-sectoral stakeholders standing committee comprising the petroleum sector unions, the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), the security agencies, the state government and any other relevant bodies to deal with all issues pertaining to petroleum products distribution in the state. The thinking is that such a committee, when functional and effective, will be able to address and reduce to the barest minimum, if not eliminate, all misunderstandings, misgivings and misrepresentations between the dealers and law enforcement agencies before they snowball into conflicts.
That said, The Tide is also of the opinion that the leaderships of the petroleum sector unions need to do more to educate and enlighten their members to be better disciplined and law abiding. So far, it’s been obvious that their tendency to be indisciplined and lawless because of their capacity to cause socio-economic upheaval easily is very high.
Surely, the frequency of their altercation with the security agencies and other law enforcement personnel will be minimized if they are enlightened to understand that their right to operate does not supersede the rights of others to exist and operate their businesses as well without undue interference.
Members of IPMAN and LIPSO must also rein in their appetite for inordinate profits that lures them into engaging in sharp practices. While we concede to the dealers their obligation to protect their members, they must exhibit greater obligation to demonstrate patriotism to their fatherland by the sanctions they impose on saboteurs among them who indulge in products’ diversion, hoarding, inaccurate dispensing of products, selling above regulated price and sundry unwholesome activities.
Without undermining the brave, gallant, patriotic and sacrificial efforts of security agencies in undertaking the daunting challenge of enforcement of law and order in our society, it is very disturbing to note that most of the criminal elements in the distribution chain of petroleum products are aided, abetted, encouraged and given security cover by law enforcement agents of the state.
We believe that the level of economic sabotage experienced in the petroleum sector will be tolerable if some security personnel do not engage actively in the illegal business and refuse to be compromised. It is common knowledge that while those who are able to pay are allowed and aided to burst pipelines, steal crude oil, illegally refine and convey same to the market, others who attempt to play smart are usually caught in the dragnet and made a public show of. It is as well a common sight to behold security escorts accompanying products that are being diverted while impediments are placed on genuine and lawful endeavours for failure to grease their palms.
Our clarion call is for our security agents to exercise strict patriotism motivated discipline and professionalism in the discharge of their duties to the state, and that is to ensure that no criminal goes scot-free while the law abiding is not hindered or made to suffer unjustly under any guise. It is, indeed, every stakeholder’s responsibility to ensure a seamless availability of petroleum products to Nigerians at all times. The economy of the country and state will be the better for it as well.
Editorial
Court Ruling On Mbede, Akiri Oil Wells
Last Wednesday, the Federal High Court in Abuja restrained the Federal Government and its agencies from deducting funds meant for Rivers State in respect of Mbede and Akiri Oil Wells.
The Presiding Judge of the court, Justice Taiwo Taiwo, gave the ruling in an originating summons filed by the Attorney-General of Rivers State against the Attorney-General of the Federation; Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission; and Minister of Finance.
The Attorney-General of Rivers State moved the originating summons “Pursuant to Order 3, Rule 6, 7 and 9 of the Federal High Court (Civil Produres) Rules 2019, Section 7 of the National Boundary Commission (Establishment) Act, Section 162 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) and the inherent jurisdiction of the Federal High Court as preserved by Section 6 (6) of the 1999 Constitution”.
It would be recalled that the immediate past Imo State Governor, Hon. Emeka Ihedioha, had written to President Muhammadu Buhari demanding revenue from the Federation Account in respect of the Mbede and Akiri Oil Wells.
Consequent upon this, the Rivers State Government went to court over the matter.
Ruling on the matter, the court declared that the Rivers State Government is entitled to continue to receive and retain revenue from the Federation Account and other accounts maintained for the purpose in respect of revenue derived from oil wells within the territory of Rivers State based on the 13 per cent derivation formula currently applied by the 4th Defendant.
The Federal High Court further declared that the Rivers State Government (represented by the Plaintiff on record) is entitled to receive and retain revenue from the Federation Account as provided for under the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) in respect of revenue derived from the oil wells generally referred to as Mbede and Akiri Oil Wells located within the Rivers State territory.
Justice Taiwo declared that the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (represented by 1st Defendant on record), are not entitled to give directives to the 4th Defendant with regard to distribution of public revenue from the distributable pool account, including the Federation Account; and that they are not entitled to interfere in any manner whatsoever with the distribution of public revenue from the distributable pool account, including the Federation Account.
The court held that the Governor of Imo State (represented by the 2nd Defendant) is not entitled to alter or cause to be altered, to deny or cause to be denied, whether through the instrumentality of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria or the Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (represented by the 1st Defendant) or any manner howsoever the revenue due to the Rivers State Government in accordance with the principle and formula for distributing public revenue for the time being under the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.
Justice Taiwo further declared that until the conflicting claims over Mbede and Akiri Oil Wells by Rivers State and Imo State are resolved by the National Boundary Commission, the 4th Defendant cannot deny Rivers State its due share of public revenue under the Constitution (as it is currently being distributed), or in any manner after the sharing formula or reduce the share of public revenue due to Rivers State on account of the claim by the 2nd Defendant to the said Mbede and Akiri Oil Wells.
The ruling by the Federal High Court in Abuja, as it were, is the latest twist in the face-off between Rivers State and Imo State over ownership of the two oil wells.
The ruling by the court is another victory for Rivers State nay, the Governor of the State, Chief Nyesom Wike, bearing in mind that the State had last year triumphed over its neighbouring Bayelsa State which had been laying claim to the ownership of Soku Oil Wells located within the territory of Rivers State.
In what appeared to be similar circumstances, the Rivers State Government had headed for the Supreme Court, which subsequently gave judgement in favour of the State by ceding the Soku Oil Wells to Rivers State, thereby putting paid to several years of disputation between the two States over the ownership of the oil wells.
Like the case of the Soku Oil Wells, The Tide is elated that the Rivers State Government followed due process in pursuing the matter to a logical conclusion and retrieve, through legitimate means, what rightly belongs to the State. We, therefore, without hesitation commend the Wike administration for its bold initiative in this regard by also heading for the court in this present matter. We believe this is the way to go.
There is no gainsaying the fact that the ruling by the Federal High Court over the Mbede and Akiri Oil Wells has currently doused the brewing tension over ownership of the two oil wells between Rivers State and Imo State, even while the two states await the final resolution of the matter by the National Boundary Commission. We advise the Imo State Government to take the ruling in good faith, and continue to maintain the peace existing between the two friendly states.
While we applaud the court ruling, we call on the Federal Government to immediately implement the pronouncement without necessarily inflicting any further loss of revenue accruing to Rivers State in the Federation Account or any other accounts whatsoever in respect of the Mbede and Akiri Oil Wells.
We are not unmindful of the fact that the present All Progressives Congress (APC) –led Federal Government has a penchant for treating with levity court orders and rulings, but we are sure that the Mbede and Akiri Oil Wells legal outcome would be a different ball game. There is need for it to be treated with the dispatch it deserves by the federal authorities to ensure that Rivers State enjoys its fair share of revenue accruing to it, particularly in the Federation Account. Nothing less will be acceptable.
In this regard, we appeal to the state government not to rest on its oars in ensuring the immediate implementation of the court ruling on the two oil wells. This it can do by bringing to bear the necessary pressure on the federal government to do the needful. We strongly believe that anything that has to do with the collective interest and survival of the state must not be compromised.
Editorial
Containing Coronavirus Spread
With confirmed global cases of about 90,225, a recovery figure of 45,705 and a rising death toll of 3,080, the world faces an appalling public health crisis in a recent outbreak of a virus infection called Coronavirus also referred to as COVID-19.
Having emerged from China, where most of the fatality figures have been documented, the disease has dissipated across the globe with cases in places such as the United States, Italy, Iran, South Korea, Thailand, Japan, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Taiwan, France, Germany, Kenya and Nigeria, among others.
The infection was first diagnosed on December 31, 2019, in Wuhan, a city of 11 million people. Since then, Coronavirus has circulated swiftly, despite enormous efforts by the Chinese authorities to contain it. It was revealed that over 30 million people might have been caught up in a lockdown that affects provinces and cities in China.
From a very modest figure of 17 extinctions out of 600 confirmed cases at the initial stage, the numbers rose astronomically. Yet, it is believed that figures released by the Chinese authorities could be grossly understated because it is impossible, in such a densely populated country, to identify all the infected people.
Like a typical virus infection, Coronavirus has no cure; and the process of producing vaccines is still at its infantile stage. Curiously, the virus can be compared to the Ebola virus which hit many countries hard, including Nigeria. It is suspected that this Coronavirus is zoonotic, that is, it originated from animals to humans.
The Wuhan virus, as it is sometimes called, however, differs from Ebola essentially in the way it is transmitted. While Ebola, for instance, can only be communicated after the symptoms have epitomised, Coronavirus can be transferred during the incubation period when the patient may be unaware of being infected. This makes it extremely hazardous.
Experts say Coronavirus causes painful ailment in infected persons. Symptoms, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO), include fever, cough, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties. In drastic cases, it could lead to pneumonia, kidney failure and death.
Unfortunately, Nigeria has now recorded its first case of the disease through an Italian citizen who flew into Lagos from Milan, Italy. This virus has come at an inappropriate time when the country is combating the outbreak of Lassa fever. Its emergence is disconcerting for two reasons: First, the disease is incurable and can be contracted through close association with infected persons. Second, Nigeria’s ill-equipped and dilapidated health sector cannot procure an emergency response to victims.
Therefore, the federal authorities need to undertake urgent preventive measures. This calls for screening in our airports, seaports and land borders. Aggressive sensitisation campaigns in the media, free distribution of face masks and hand sanitizers are required. Again, federal health personnel must be on red alert by increasing surveillance and preparation to handle more possible outbreaks. Perhaps, the experience of dealing with Ebola will become handy in this case.
Also, isolated centres should be built across the country, equipped and kept in good conditions. Sadly, it was reported that the affected Italian national badly complained about the poor condition of the Lagos Isolated Centre where he was kept, thus, attempting an escape. This is unacceptable and can smear the country’s image.
The United States Centre for Disease Control and Prevention says the best protection is to wash hands often with hand sanitizers, soap and water for at least 20 seconds. The Centre has also advised that people keep a distance from sick persons, and avoid touching their own eyes, noses or mouths with unwashed hands. It is expedient for Nigerians to adhere to this advisory.
Similarly, state governments have to key into ongoing efforts to stave off the virus in their domains. It is quite encouraging that the Rivers State Government has initiated preventive measures against any outbreak of the disease. Though no case has been reported in the state, there has been an increase in surveillance and preparation to handle a possible eruption.
We specifically laud the state government for setting up an inter-ministerial committee to enlighten various stakeholder groups such as health workers, market women, airport staff, transporters, students and religious organisations. Indeed, the government is in the right direction by adopting different prevention strategies to tame the disease.
Since the state is an open sesame to the international community, we advise a strong collaboration between the state Ministry of Health and agencies of the Federal Ministry of Health like the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and other stakeholders to ensure maximum surveillance, assessment and screening of all foreign passengers in all entry points into the state.
Trending
-
Business4 days ago
Border Drill: Buhari Orders Immediate Withdrawal, Sanction Of Security Operatives
-
Featured4 days ago
APC In Deep Crisis As Court Suspends Oshiomhole …We’ll Respect Court Order Suspending Nat Chairman -Party …Names New National Secretary, Auditor After Suspension …National Vice Chair, Obaseki Hail Order
-
Featured4 days ago
Don’t Be Ethnic Jingoists, Wike Tells New Commissioners …Assigns Them Portfolios
-
News4 days ago
Many Feared Dead As Boko Haram Attacks Borno Community
-
News3 days ago
Dakuku Peterside’s Sack Shocks Amaechi
-
News4 days ago
RSG Sets Up C’ttee To Host Global Sports Journalists’ Meeting, Oct
-
Featured3 days ago
Boxing:Three-Weight Champion Challenges Ali’s Daughter
-
News3 days ago
Senate Approves N346.3bn For NDDC