Rivers And FG Projects’ Refund

After almost two decades of dilly-dallying, the Federal Government has finally given assurances that it would refund money expended by the Rivers State Government on the execution of federal projects, particularly road infrastructure development projects across the state. The pledge came following satisfactory verification inspection of specific federal road projects, which had apparently been in dispute between the Federal Government and the Rivers State Government since the administration of Dr Peter Odili in the state.

Speaking shortly after a tour of no fewer than six projects in the state, the Chairman, Federal Executive Council Projects Verification Team, Minister of State for Education, Hon Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, said that, “The Federal Government has always cooperated with the people of Rivers State. Rivers State is the strongest economic base of the country, and anything that the Federal Government will do for the Government and people of Rivers State, the Federal Government will respond accordingly. The President is a stickler for the rules. We have addressed this everywhere, except for five states that we are now verifying. No state has had an issue”.

Admitting that over the years, the Rivers State Government had done splendid work in the construction of key projects in the state, Nwajiuba stressed that, “Terrific work has been done by the Government and people of Rivers State on behalf of the Federal Government. The governor has taken us on extensive review of more than six projects that we came to inspect. I am glad we took time out to go and see all of them and verify them physically. We are really sure that the state government has done what is right”.

During the projects review visit, the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, had taken the team on verification tour of the 42km dualisation of Airport-Isiokpo-Elele-Omerelu Road, which cost the government about N37billion; the reconstructed and dualised Ikwerre Road from Education to Agip flyover junction; the flyover at Agip-Rumueme-Abacha roundabout, which cost some N3.9billion; the flyover on East-West Road at Obiri-Ikwerre with rotary turning and service lanes, which cost N5.3billion; the Eleme Junction flyover and interchange which cost N7.2billion; and the phases one and two of the dualised Ada-George Road which took over N6.3billion off Rivers Government coffers, as well as additional inspection of the ongoing three flyover projects at Rebisi, Rumuogba and Okoro-Nu-Odu, which collectively are costing the state N21billion. Put together in financial terms, the first six projects cost the state government an estimated N59.7billion without any cost attached to the second project while the inclusion of the ongoing three flyover projects increases the debt owed Rivers State Government to over N80.7billion.

Without conceding that the above projects are the only ones for which the Federal Government has yet to refund the Rivers State Government the cost of its expenses, The Tide thinks that taunting the refund of a paltry N40billion at this time, though may sound good to some, is completely far lower than expected. Yes, if true, N40billion may be a good start for Federal Government that had refused to reimburse Rivers State Government its expenses on federal projects for about two decades, it is critical to remind the Federal Government that whatever amount it is considering ought to be paid with accruable interest because the value of the Naira at the time of execution of those projects makes its payment now almost worthless.

Besides, we recall that the former governors, Dr Peter Odili and Chibuike Amaechi, had during their tenures, pleaded with the Federal Government to refund the state government the amounts spent on federal projects executed on behalf of the former to no avail. We specifically note Amaechi’s appeal in February, 2013, to the Federal Government to refund the state government a whooping N105billion spent on 405km of federal roads across the state between 2007 and 2013 alone. We are also aware that Governor Nyesom Wike, has since 2015 made several appeals to the Federal Government to refund the state government money it spent on federal road projects across the state without any positive moves to reciprocate the gesture of the people and government of the state.

While we applaud the present administration for consistently pressuring the Federal Government to refund the huge debt owed the state in this respect, we specially believe that the Federal Government’s assurances of positive response at this time is due mainly to the fact that the state government took meticulous time to pay attention to details, and do the right thing by following due process as a great respecter of the cherished democratic norm of basic rule of law in governance. We particularly feel this sense of protection and belonging now because the present administration has succeeded in restoring lost confidence in the average Rivers man, who had over the years, bore the burden of the oppressive policies of the Federal Government designed and deliberately implemented to deny the state its due in spite of the enormous contributions it has made in the socio-economic and industrial development of Nigeria. We, therefore, urge the Wike-led government not to relent in fighting for the interest of Rivers State and its people.

Even so, we insist that the Rivers State Government should not be intimidated by anything and anybody in demanding for its due from the Federal Government. In this regard, we advise that the Rivers State Government should not shirk its responsibility to demand for the refund of all Rivers money spent on other projects executed in the state on behalf of the Federal Government. Indeed, the government’s demand should not be limited to the full refund of over N80.7billion spent on the above nine projects, but must include the Etche-Chokocho Road, repeated investments in the rehabilitation and maintenance of Port Harcourt-Aba Road; East-West Road, particularly Mbiama-Emohua and Eleme Junction – Onne sections; Port Harcourt – Owerre Road; construction of Trans Kalabari Road; Ogoni-Opobo-Andoni Road; Omoku-Owerre Road; Air Force Junction and Eliozu flyover projects, Prof Tam David-West Road; Trans Amadi-Slaughter-Woji-Elelenwo Road; Peter Odili-Woji-Akpajo Road, Rumuokurusi-Eneka-Igwuruta Road; and Rumuokwuta-Mgbuoba-Ozuoba-Choba Road; among others. These projects cost the state a fortune, and ought to be refunded by the Federal Government for reinvestment in other areas to consolidate the development of the state for the benefit of posterity. This is not asking for too much!