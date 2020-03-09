Politics
Panel Lied Against Ex-Bauchi Gov Abubakar – Aide
Spokesperson of Mohammed Abubakar, the former Governor of Bauchi State, Ali M. Ali, has reacted to the allegation that his principal and predecessor, Isa Yuguda siphoned the sum of N1 trillion during their administrations, saying that the committee panel lied against his principal.
Recall that the Asset Recovery Committee instituted by the incumbent Governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed alledged that former governors, Abubakar and Isa Yuguda looted the sum of N1trillion belonging to the state during thier tenures.
The media aide to Abubakar in a press release issued to newsmen yesterday in Bauchi, described the latest allegation as a baseless joke.
“Our attention has been drawn to the latest joke by the Bauchi State Government Assets Recovery Committee set up by the incumbent governor, Senator Bala Mohammed to the effect that our principal and former governor, M.A Abubakar and associates are to refund over a trillion naira looted away under his watch.
“We recall that the fantastic claims during its first news conference on October 2nd, 2019 in which it maligned Abubakar without facts. It brazenly distorted facts, misrepresented documented accounts and even manufactured their own version of history.
“The timing of the press conference then was strategic as it was only a few days to the verdict of the Tribunal of Bauchi State Governorship tussle.
“This latest charge is as laughable as it is diversionary. The first time, Abubakar was charged of not accounting for N321, 460,759,880.34, being Statutory Allocations to the state between May 2015 to May 2019.
“Now it has jumped to trillion. Faced with the daunting task of leadership and lacking in financial discipline, the Bauchi state government is trying to divert attention from its glaring mismanagement of lean resources in the pursuit of vanity and personal aggrandizement.
“The government is looking for a fall guy and MA Abubakar is not that guy. We wish to restate here that MA Abubakar is innocent of all these allegations, we challenge them to provide proof of his misdeeds.
“As chief executive of the state, he took his oath of office seriously and never abused his office knowingly. As a lawyer of repute, he worked by the book. At no time was he a party to any of the breaches alleged by the committee”, the statement read.
Politics
Buhari, Tinubu Won’t Save You, Resign Or Be Humiliated, Group Tells Oshiomhole
The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has been told to resign without further delay as he is not an experienced politician.
Making the call in a chat with our source yesterday Barrister Olusegun Bamgbose, the National Coordinator, Concerned Advocates for Good Governance, CAGG, said Oshiomhole dug his own grave by being too aggressive.
The senior lawyer also said that Bola Tinubu, the National Leader of the party cannot save the former Edo State Governor .
Recall that Oshiomhole was suspended by a Federal High Court in Abuja as the APC National Chairman last week.
Justices Danlami Senchi had ruled that the APC National Chairman should step down pending the determination of a suit seeking his removal from office.
The judge had ruled on an application of an interlocutory injunction following his suspension as a member of the APC from Etsako ward 10 in Edo State.
The former Labour leader, however, approached the Federal High Court, Kano to quash the order and this has escalated the crisis in the party.
Sharing his opinion on the crisis that has torn the ruling party apart, the Lagos-based legal practitioner said, “This is really funny as one would have expected him [Oshiomhole] to know that it’s only the Court of Appeal that can do that.
“Oshiomhole dug his own grave by being too aggressive. He is not an experienced politician per se.
“He should have known that politics and activism are two different things. He is more of an activist than a politician.
“He should bow out in honour or be humiliated. The APC as a party has already concluded to show him the way out.I seriously doubt if Buhari can save him.
“I don’t also believe that Tinubu, the National Leader of the party can save him. He is indeed the architect of his misfortune. Party Politics don’t go well with party activism.
“Buhari is not really in the firm grip of APC. It’s most likely that before the end of 2021, APC will split. It’s obvious that the choice of who takes over from Buhari may very likely lead to the disintegration of APC.”
Politics
Fayemi Faults Unitary Policing Under Federal Setting
Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, has identified some flaws in the federal structure being run in the country as the main cause of various challenges facing the nation.
He said the existence of a unitary policing system in a defined federal structure is an aberration which has handicapped the state governments in the quest to effectively and efficiently tackle insecurity which has defied all federal tactics in the states.
Fayemi said there is a general sense of inadequacy and powerlessness among the federating units in the critical areas of socio-economic development.
The governor said the defective federalist ideals enshrined inNigeria’s constitution had continuously limited the power of the states to pursue individual development programmes at their own pace, stressing that Nigeria must fully address the issue of federalism if the political class is serious about lifting the country out of the current challenging situation.
The current challenges, he said, are symptomatic of any developing nation, hence, Nigeria is not an exception.
Fayemi said most of the challenges the country faces in its developmental journey are part of the necessary developmental hurdles it must cross to get to the desired destination.
He, however, advised Nigerians not to despair, but take useful lessons so that the nation does not continue to make the same mistakes over and over.
Fayemi spoke at the University of Medical Sciences, Ondo, Ondo State, when he delivered a paper entitled: “Re-thinking Nigeria For Future Development,” to mark the eighth distinguished guest lecture and fifth Founder’s Day.
He said Nigeria was currently faced with security challenges that include terrorism, banditry, armed robbery and ethno-religious issues, saying the country’s security architecture remained ineffective because it suffers what one might call ‘structural obesity’.
“Our political structure is something to cast a big look into; many commentators have identified the kind of federal structure we run as one of the reasons for our numerous challenges. There is a general sense of inadequacy and powerlessness among the federating units in the critical areas of socio-economic development.
“For example, many have asked questions as to why the state cannot develop its own rail system and it has to be on the exclusive list, it’s also argued that the idea of national grid is the reason for energy crisis that we now have.
“It is just elementary that if all of our energy sources are on the single grid, the grid is bound to suffer constant and consistent collapses and infractions.
Why do we have to have a national driver’s licence and vehicle licensing system when motor licenses is obviously a municipal responsibility of vehicle inspectorate department of the state ministries of transport.
“Why do we have a unitary policing system in a federal structure? Does it not fly against reasoning that a state would have a state legislature to make its laws, the state judiciary to interpret them, but would not have a state police to enforce the law.
“I have always maintained along with my colleagues in the South West Governors’ Forum that if we could trust the state judiciary to discharge justice, which sometimes they stand against those in authority, why can’t we trust same state with the police to bring suspects before the courts?,” he querried.
He lamented the high level of poverty ravaging the people due to high incidence of unemployment, citing current World Bank data that put unemployment rate at 27 percent of the population. The World Bank data also positioned Nigeria as 162nd of 167 nations measured on Human Development Index.
Politics
Chairmanship Aspriant Hails Conduct Of Ekiti PDP Ward Congress
Conduct of the Ward Congress of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State has been hailed by one of the state chairmanship aspirants, Hon. Bisi Kolawole.
Kolawole, who commended the electoral committee headed by the Deputy Governor of Taraba State, Engr. Haruna Manu, condemned the invasion of the hotel where the electoral officials sent from Abuja to conduct the congress were lodged by armed thugs brought by those from the Repositioning Group.
According to a statement issued yesterday by the Director of Media and Publicity of the Bisi Kolawole Campaign Council, Bola Agboola, “instead of engaging in political brigandage, those in Olujimi group who are not pleased with the conduct of the congress should approach the Appeal Panel that will begin sitting on Thursday, this week.”
The chairmanship hopeful, who congratulated those who emerged victorious in the Ward Congress, commended former governor Ayodele Fayose for his commitment to the party.
He said it was funny that some one chose to go about acting like a student who opted to write an examination when question paper and invigilator were yet to arrive and turned out to claim that he had passed the examination.
“Can a team claim to have played a football match when the match officials were yet to arrive?
“Fact is that it was clearly stated in the party guideline for the conduct of the congresses that the actual conduct of the elections at the Ward, Local Government Area, State and Zonal Congresses shall be by the Congresses Committee at each level appointed by the National Working Committee (NWC).
“In this instance, the committee set up by the NWC for the conduct of the Ward Congress in Ekiti State arrived Ado Ekiti at about 1pm on Saturday, and Electoral Officers for the 16 Local Councils got electoral materials at the party secretariat in Ado Ekiti at about 1:30pm and proceeded to their respective local councils immediately.
“The congress was duly conducted in all the wards in 14 out of the 16 local councils, leaving only Gbonyin and Ekiti East local councils.
“Therefore, the option left for any aggrieved member of the party is to approach the Appeal Panel and by the Congresses Timetable, the panel will be in Ekiti on Thursday, this week.”
