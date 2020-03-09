Ondo Athletes To Return To Camp For NSF

Force Headquarters (FHQ), Abuja, at the weekend dethroned Zone 2 to emerged as the overall winner of the Nigeria Police Games tagged “Anambra 2020”.

Tidesports source reports that FHQ garnered a total of 274 medals comprising of 118 gold, 80 silver and 74 bronze to top the overall medals table to relegate defending champions Zone 2 to 2nd place with 230 medals.

The medals table showed that Zone 2 (Lagos and Ogun) had gold, 83 silver 85 and 62 bronze to finish the games as runners up while Zone 11 placed 3rd with total of 156 medals of 53 gold, 48 silver and 55 bronze.

Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra, while declaring the games closed urged the athletes to project the state in positive light having enjoyed the hospitality and peace of residents of the state.

“When I reflect on what has happened here since we gathered here only last Saturday, I begin to realise that so much has happened in just one week.

“Again, when I reflect on what has happened, I begin to realise that we can write a new sporting chapter of history in one week and that we can also write a new book of greatness in one week.

“History and greatness is what this games has done and we have put out an amazing narrative of excellence in one week.

“Hosting the 12th edition of the biennial police games has brought out the best in us; nothing else unites a people like sports and nothing renews national unity and heals the cracks between people like sports.

“I have no doubt that many of the participants of this games may never have visited Anambra if not for “Anambra 2020”.

“I am sure that after experiencing Anambra for seven days, the athletes and officials will have a more balanced view of the state and a richer story to tell,” Obiano said.

The governor urged the participants of the games to preach the success story of the state to their respective states, families and friends.

Obiano boasted that Anambra had become a destination of choice for those seeking for peace.

He expressed joy that the games was successfully concluded without any unpleasant incident.

It would be recalled that 12 Zones of the Nigeria Police Force including Force Headquarters participated in the games which took place in over 10 centres in Anambra.