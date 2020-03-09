Business
Nestle, Access Declare Dividends …As Red Star Lists 336.9 Shares At NSE
Share holders in Nigerian companies that have submitted their audited accounts to the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) would soon receive the dividend of their investments.
According to information, by some companies have already declared their dividends while others were still battling with the process of submitting their international standard audited accounts to NSE.
Nestle’s information to NSE signed by the company’s secretary, Mr Bode Ayeku and made available to The Tide, Nestle Nigerian Plc has declared a final dividend of #45.00k for every 50k ordinary share.
The payment according to the record has May 15th 2020 as the qualification date, while the register of shareholders would be closed between May 18 to 22, 2020.
The dividend is expected to be paid on June 3, 2020, directly into the accounts of shareholders who have completed their e-dividend registration.
Also, Access Bank Plc in the information signed by the company’s secretary, Mr Sunday Ekwochi, would pay a final dividend of 40k per share.
This would bring the total dividend for the financial year which ended December 31st 2019 to 65k for every unit of share.
“On Thursday, April 30th 2020, dividends will be paid electronically to shareholders whose names appear on the register that have completed their e-dividend registration”, according to Ekwochi.
Meanwhile, Red Star Express Plc has listed the rights issue of 336,855,921 ordinary shares of 50k each at N4.00 per share.
The share, according to market bulletin signed by Ms Elizabeth Ekpo for the Head, Listing Regulation Department, would be on the basis of four new ordinary shares for every seven ordinary shares held.
Ekpo said that, “with the listing of the additional 336,855,291 ordinary shares, the total issued and fully paid up shares of Red Star Express Plc has now increased from 589,496,760 to 926,352,051 ordinary shares of 50k each”.
Business
Rivers Farmers Happy As Rainfall Ushers In Planting Season
Farmers in Rivers State will now heave a sigh of relief as the setting in of the rainy season has ushered in this year’s planting season.
The Tide gathered that most farmers across the state had long prepared their farm lands in anticipation of the rain to water the ground for planting to take place but were a bit disappointed with the delay of rainfall this year, even though they express hope for the year’s farming season.
Speaking to The Tide, a peasant farmer in Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State, Mrs Agnes Amadi said: “According to Ikwerre traditional farming rules and time table, the sharing of bush had been done since December period; we use January for cutting, burning and clearing of the bush. By mid January and early February when the rains will set in planting have started, but to our greatest surprise this year the rain did not come as expected, rather it extended till the first week of March this year.”
As a local farmer, she continued, “we depend on nature to provide for us and that is why any climatic change like this year affects the farmers and the farming season negatively. We are not mechanised farmers, we deal with crude implements, with labour and strength, and above all we are subsistent farmers.
“I am using this opportunity to plead with government to assist us the local farmers in the area of tackling flood. Now we are crying the rain did not come early after a while now, when the rain will be fully on ground we will be crying again for flooding that will ravage our farmlands and crops. So we are calling on government to start now to initiate a plan to channel some of these flood area to nearby canals and rivers, by this act our labour shall not be in vain as had been the case in previous time”
Another farmer in Etche Local Government Area of Rivers State, Chief James Njoku, said, “I am a cassava grower in addition to other crops and each crop respond according to the climatic factor, but above all rainfall is the mother of all successful farming. So the delay of rainfall this year means delay in farming season this year, but thank God it has come at last, giving us hope that our annual ritual must be fulfilled this year.
“We the local farmers our expanse of farm land depend largely on our strength and ability to hire labour, which is cost intensive. We therefore appeal to the state government to support farmers with agricultural micro-credit loan to aid us in hiring labour and other farm inputs. The farmers in the state have the capacity of complementing the efforts of the state government towards achieving its agric business objective”.
Business
Group Wants More Leadership Positions For Women In Energy Sector
A group, Women In Energy Network (WIEN), has urged government at all levels to promote women leadership in the energy sector by appointing more of them to head agencies and institutions at sectional, regional and international levels.
The group also called on the federal and state governments, specifically, to strengthen existing policies that would attract more women into Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM).
The Tide source reports that President, WIEN, Mrs Funmi Ogbue, spoke at the group’s Breakfast Session held in Lagos on Monday to commemorate the 2020 International Women’s Day.
Ogbue said that the theme of the session, “Closing the Energy Gap”, was very apt because statistics indicated that women and girls were at the receiving end of the gender gap in Nigeria.
She said: “For instance, according to the World Bank collection of development indicators compiled from officially recognised sources, the percentage of women participation in the labour force (i.e economically active) in Nigeria was reported at 45.57 per cent in 2019.
“Also, women in Nigeria earn less than 60 per cent of what their male counterparts earn for similar work.
“Another World Bank study also showed that while the rate of establishment of women-owned businesses is quite high, these businesses are usually smaller, in the informal sector, in low value-addition sectors, and regularly under-perform those owned by men.
“When narrowed down to the energy space, the industry remains historically male-dominated at all levels, from leadership roles in major corporations to jobs working in mines and on oil rigs.”
Ogbue said in order to bridge this gap, women need to take leadership positions and develop their capacity to lead effectively, while inclusive financing options for women should also be created.
She said: “Every effort must be made to facilitate access to Information and Communication Technology (ICT) as women become more successful when they have access to technology they can leverage.
“Men must become champions for women by creating a new conversation which will ensure sustainability of empowerment for women and girls.
“For us at WIEN, we plan to reach out to more women and leverage on what other women networks, associations and groups are doing.
“We want to support women to get better businesses, trainings and make better connections.
“We are looking to champion more programmes like this, devoted to networking and empowering women, mentoring young women professionals, promoting STEM for young girls and strengthening women-owned enterprises in the energy sector.”
On his part, Chief of Staff to the Minister of State for Petroleum, Mr Moses Olamide, said Nigeria was on course to achieve its target of making “2020 the year of gas’’ by deepening Liquefied Petroleum Gas penetration in the country.
Olamide said the passage of the Petroleum Industry Bill was also being vigorously pursued, adding that such reforms would create opportunities for more women to come into the sector.
He commended the organisers for coming together on the platform of WIEN to champion the cause of women, stressing that such collaboration and synergy was needed, particularly with decline in crude oil prices.
Business
FCT IRS Targets N100bn Revenue Collection In 2020
The Federal Capital Territory Internal Revenue Service (FCT IRS) says it is targeting to collect N100 billion revenue in the territory in 2020.
The Executive Chairman of FCT IRS, Mr Abdullahi Attah, disclosed this in an interview with newsmen in Abuja on Sunday.
He said, based on the preparation put in place and the records of what the service had realised since it took over from the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), the target would be achieved.
According to him, the plan of the service to key into Integrated Tax Administration System (ITAS) by the end of this year would help to double or triple collection of tax in FCT.
He explained that the service would continue to sensitise the public on their activities, adding that inadequate awareness creation was still a challenge the FCT IRS was being confronted with.
“One of our challenges is on awareness creation, in the 1950s, 60s and 70s, Nigerians then understood the value of taxation and they filed their taxes without being asked.
“We are now planning to sensitise the citizens in this regard so they can pay their taxes and file return voluntarily.
“I know it will take a while but we will get there with massive campaign and awareness creation,” he said.
The chairman emphasised the need to focus on tax collection to boost revenue, adding that relying on oil was not good for a country like Nigeria.
He said that if Nigeria developed a culture to pay tax, it would help to further increase the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the country.
Speaking on the call to bring informal sector to the tax net, Attah said it was a welcome development.
He noted that though the service under his leadership was currently working to leverage the formal sector by ensuring those due to pay tax do so.
According to him, in spite its concentration on the formal sector, effort is also ongoing to bring the informal sector like traders and artisans to the tax net in due course.
“We may not get revenue from informal sector as much as we can from formal sector, for instance the tax you collect from 1,000 tricycle owners you can collect from few residents of Asokoro and Maitama.
“We are now concentating on the ‘Parato Principle’ of 20, 80, that is focusing on 20 per cent of people that will give you 80 per cent of the revenue.”
The chairman commended FIRS for the smooth hand over of tax collection to the FCT.
He also commended the FIRS for donating facilities, vehicles and personnel for the smooth take-off of FCT IRS in January 2018. (NAN)
Trending
-
Business5 days ago
Border Drill: Buhari Orders Immediate Withdrawal, Sanction Of Security Operatives
-
Featured5 days ago
APC In Deep Crisis As Court Suspends Oshiomhole …We’ll Respect Court Order Suspending Nat Chairman -Party …Names New National Secretary, Auditor After Suspension …National Vice Chair, Obaseki Hail Order
-
Featured5 days ago
Don’t Be Ethnic Jingoists, Wike Tells New Commissioners …Assigns Them Portfolios
-
News4 days ago
Dakuku Peterside’s Sack Shocks Amaechi
-
News5 days ago
Many Feared Dead As Boko Haram Attacks Borno Community
-
Featured4 days ago
Boxing:Three-Weight Champion Challenges Ali’s Daughter
-
News4 days ago
Senate Approves N346.3bn For NDDC
-
News5 days ago
RSG Sets Up C’ttee To Host Global Sports Journalists’ Meeting, Oct