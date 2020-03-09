Business
Lawmaker Wants Transparency In Pension Fund Management
Speaker, House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila yesterday in Abuja called for integrity and transparency in the management of pension funds.
Gbajabiamila made the call during a three-day public hearing/investigation held for stakeholders on the non-remittance of pension contributions by the employers.
The public hearing was also to investigate delays of payment of pension entitlements to retirees by pension fund administrators, non adherence, and compliance to the provisions of the pension reform Act 2014 by relevant government authorities.
The speaker, represented by the Chief Whip of the House, Hon. Mohammad Monguno, said the Contributory Pension Scheme could boost the economy if well managed.
Gbajabiamila said the smooth operation of the scheme was important so that workers would not retiree and find it difficult to access their retirement benefits.
The Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Pensions, Hon. Kabiru Rurum said the public hearing was aimed at finding solutions to the problems confronting the scheme.
He said the national assembly was concerned with alleged mismanagement of pension funds and ill-treatment of retirees.
The acting Director-General of the National Pension Commission (PenCom), Hajiya Aishat Umar, attributed delay in the payment of pensions to federal government employees to the nonpayment of accrued rights.
“There are three components of the retirement savings account which are contributions, accrued rights and the yield on investment, they are to be consolidated before payment to retirees,’’ Umar said.
She said the number of contributors grew from 8. 14 million to 8.89 million as at December 2019.
Umar added that the total pension fund assets grew from 8. 64 trillion as at December 2018, to 10. 22 trillion as at December 2019, with an average monthly contribution of N131.69 billion in 2019.
She disclosed that more than 308, 298 people had retired under the scheme as at December 2019 and were currently being paid pension.
Umar said there were 957 Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) under the CPS, comprising of 845 treasury funded MDAs and 112 self funded MDAs.
“The Federal Government was yet to implement the new rate of pension contributions in respect of employees of treasury funded MDAs from a minimum of 7.5 per cent to 10 per cent.”
According to Umar, there are 236, 676 private companies under the Scheme.
She said that the commission had developed a framework for recovering unremitted pension contributions with penalty from defaulting employers.
“The framework entails review of pension records of employers to determine unremitted pension contributions as well as incidences of late remittances.
“The commission had between July 2012, to January 2020 recovered the sum of N17. 054 billion,comprising unremitted principal contributions of N8. 644 billion and penalties of N8. 409 billion from 655 employers.”
The acting director-general said that the commission had a framework for the regime of sanctions and penalties for securing compliance with the Pension Reform Act ( PRA) 2014.
“The application of the sanctions regime has proved very useful in ensuring private sector compliance.
“From inception of the CPS to December 2019, the commission has received 3, 595 complaints on non- remittance on pension contributions and 2, 646 were resolved while the remaining 949 complaints are at various stages of resolution,” she said.
Umar said that not all states in the country had implemented the Scheme.
She also said that the commission’s principal objectives were to regulate, supervise, and ensure the effective administration of pension matters and retirement benefits in the country.
The commission is also empowered to establish uniform set rules, regulations, standard for the administration and payment of retirement benefits.
Oil & Energy
RSG Lauds Refining Firm’s Friendly Policies
The Rivers State government has commended Niger Delta Refineries Limited, an indigenous petroleum refining company, based in the state, for its friendly policies on environment and community relations.
The State Deputy Governor, Dr Ipalibo Banigo, made the commendation, when she led members of the House of Assembly Committee on Environment and officials of the State Ministry of Environment on a facility visit to the company.
She said the state government, was aware of the company’s positive impact within and outside its area of operation, appreciated its impact on environment and in community relations.
According to her, the state government is interested in modular refineries in order to discourage illegal refineries as well as safeguard the lives of the people of Rivers.
“We want to discourage illegal refineries to save lives and ensure a safe environment.
“ We are also interested in knowledge transfer and job creation for our teeming youths,” she said.
Earlier, the company’s General Manager (Refineries/Projects), Mr Femi Olaniyan, who conducted Banigo’s team around the facility, said the company established about 25 years ago was operating on Ogbele Field Oil Mining Lease (OML) 54 in Rivers.
He said the company’s vision was to be completely indigenous, adding that it was 95 per cent owned by Nigerians.
According to Olaniyan, the refinery is managed by Nigerians with proven expertise and track record.
“As early as 2006, our company decided to eliminate gas flaring and a gas processing plant was built and commissioned.
“Now, we are the only indigenous company to supply gas to the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) facility in Bonny Island here in Rivers state.
“We have so far supplied over 50 billion tons of gas to LNG in Bonny. In 2011, we built 1,000 barrels per day production facility.
“We now produce three trucks of diesel per day from our plant here.
“We also produce diesel in commercial quantity with customers drawn from the North East, North West, Abuja, Lagos and so on,” he said.
He also told the team that in 2016, the company commenced the expansion of its refinery to an integrated facility to produce up to 11,000 barrels of jet fuel, diesel, marine diesel and heavy fuel oil per day, adding that the expanded facility would commence full operations by May 2020.
Olaniyan further said that the company, which also produced gas for domestic consumption, “has since Jan. 26, 2019 clocked one million man hours with zero lost time injuries.”
“Our facility, a subsidiary of Niger Delta Exploration & Production Plc, is privately owned and can convert Naphtha to petrol with 60 per cent of its labour force from the community and has no negative safety issues.
“A considerable number of Nigerians have gained from our deliberate efforts to ensure knowledge transfer,’’ Olaniyan said.
Business
Task Force To Tackle Gas Policy Implementation Irregularities
The Rivers Commissioner for Energy and Natural Resources, Dr Peter Medee has said that the state government will soon inaugurate a gas monitoring task Force in the state to complement the effort of the federal government in compliance to the new task policy introduced by the Department of Petroleum Resources. (DPR)
The commissioner disclosed this during a technical workshop organised by the department of petroleum resources (DPR) for LPG Depot operators and gas users in Rivers State at the Horlikin Events Centre in Port Harcourt recently.
The Commissioner said, “in realisation of the significant role and benefits of the state, especially in safety culture, monitoring and elimination of sharp practices in the LPG Depot operators, the Rivers State government will soon set up a gas monitoring task force, as an effort to complement the activities of the DPR and the security agencies to enhance effective management system in the implementation of the new gas policy in Rivers State.”
The commissioner said the Committee when constituted, will help to enhance the implementation of the new policies by checking some infiltrations and irregularities.
He said the Rivers State government was aware that the guidelines for good safety practice in the LPG industry have been developed by the World LPG Association (WLPGA) to provide global LPG industry participants with tools to ensure that market place, and more importantly, the customer is not compromised by unsafe practices.
He pointed out that the guidelines identified the key stakeholders within the the LPG industry and also described their responsibilities to ensure a safe environment for LPG dealers in the supply chain.
The Commissioner described Rivers State as the hub of the oil and gas sector in Nigeria, noting that the Rivers State Government under the leadership of Chief Barr Nyesom Ezenwo Wike was determined to take advantage of the availability of Liquefied Petroleum Gas ( LPG) for industrial transformation and development of the state.
By: Taneh Beemene&Bariiye Eleso
Oil & Energy
Power Supply: AfDB Set To Invest $200m In Nigeria
The African Development Bank (AfDB) is to invest 200 million dollars through the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) to boost power supply in Nigeria.
The Acting Vice President, Power, Energy, Climate and Green Growth Complex (AFDB) Mr Wale Shonibare, said this when he led some management staff of the bank on a visit to the Minister of State for Power, Mr Goddy Jedy-Agba in Abuja on Monday.
Shonibare, also the Director, Energy and Installation in the bank, said that the AfDB board had approved 200 million dollars for the sector through REA to support the roll out of mini grids.
“The AFDB is very active in the power sector of Nigeria and we are ready to do more, the board has approved 200 million dollars to the sector through the REA.
“We are supporting the programme to roll out mini grids across the country and also to encourage productive use of the grids to upgrade communities
“We are also involved in energising education, a programme under which we are dedicating power systems to eight federal universities,’’ he said.
Shonobare said that the bank was also very involved in the transmission sector of the country as it had a 410 million dollars project to support transmission.
According to him, 200 million dollars has already been approved by AfDB board for phase one to improve transmission lines and provision of sub-stations.
“I understand that the agreement was signed last week and we expect the project to progress.
“We are involved in the Jigawa power project, we have approved a grant of one million dollars to support the feasibility study for phase one and the studies are almost completed.
“We are aware of the issues in the sector and we are working with all the players in the sector, the regulators, NBET all along the value chain looking at how we can make the sector efficient,’’ he said.
Responding, the Minister of State, Jedy-Agba said that the federal government was willing to do more in partnership with AfDB to provide electricity for Nigerians.
Jedy-Agba said that power was the bedrock of development, adding that if the country could get it right with technology, they could also do same with power.
He said that Nigeria was in the process of increasing its power generation capacity and the sector as it was keying into funds available by the AfDB to enhance further growth in the sector.
“AfDB had been investing in the sector and they planned to invest more by increasing their funding in development of the power sector,’’ he said.
He assured the AfDB team that any money given to the power sector would be judiciously utilised and accounted for.
Trending
-
Business5 days ago
Border Drill: Buhari Orders Immediate Withdrawal, Sanction Of Security Operatives
-
Featured5 days ago
APC In Deep Crisis As Court Suspends Oshiomhole …We’ll Respect Court Order Suspending Nat Chairman -Party …Names New National Secretary, Auditor After Suspension …National Vice Chair, Obaseki Hail Order
-
Featured5 days ago
Don’t Be Ethnic Jingoists, Wike Tells New Commissioners …Assigns Them Portfolios
-
News4 days ago
Dakuku Peterside’s Sack Shocks Amaechi
-
News5 days ago
Many Feared Dead As Boko Haram Attacks Borno Community
-
Featured4 days ago
Boxing:Three-Weight Champion Challenges Ali’s Daughter
-
News4 days ago
Senate Approves N346.3bn For NDDC
-
News5 days ago
RSG Sets Up C’ttee To Host Global Sports Journalists’ Meeting, Oct