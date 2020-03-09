LASG Vows To Clampdown On Street Traders

The contractor handling the construction of the arrival terminal building at the domestic wing of the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa, the InterBau Construction Limited, has finally handed over the completed project to the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).

Speaking to aviation correspondents shortly after the inspection and handover formalities, last Thursday, the Executive Director, Corporate and Legal Services of InterBau, Doris Mbadiwe, expressed joy over the formal handover of the project to FAAN.

She said that the contract for the construction of the arrival terminal building was awarded in 2011, adding that the phase one of the project was delivered and put to use since 2013.

“As we speak, the project has been completed, which is the phase two, and after the handover today, and the formal commissioning, the place will be in use.

“ It has been a journey, but we thank God that the project has finally been completed and handed over to our client, FAAN, and that is where we are now.

“InterBau is actually known for it’s quality in project construction. We are very conscious of quality, but no matter how quality a job was done, there should be periodic maintenance ,”she said.

Mbadiwe, however, pointed out that InterBau within a period of six months retainership, will be responsible for the maintenance, and that after that period, their client will be responsible for subsequent maintenance.

On why the final completion of the project was delayed, the Executive Director said that a combination of factors were responsible for the delay, ranging from paucity of funds aggravated by recession, as well as variation and changes on the project.

She said that most of the materials for the construction were imported which also caused delays, but however, thanked the Federal Government, the Ministry of Aviation and FAAN for the opportunity given them to do the job.

Meanwhile, the Head, Corporate Affairs Department of the Port Harcourt airport, Alfred Itua, who spoke for FAAN, confirmed that the job was a very good one, describing it as beautiful and satisfactory.

Itua, however, said that the arrival terminal building would be commissioned and put to use shortly after the conveyor belt has been installed by another company.

Corlins Walter