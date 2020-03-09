Maritime
LASG Vows To Clampdown On Street Traders
The Lagos Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC) has vowed to clamp down on recalcitrant traders that defy various warnings and advocacy on street trading and hawking in the state.
Head, Public Affairs Unit, LAGESC, Adebayo Kehinde, gave the warning in a statement made available to our correspondent in Lagos at the weekend.
The statement quoted the corps marshal of the agency, CP. Akinpelu Gbemisola (retd), as saying that “the governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu has directed that all the roads in the state be rid of any form of impediment for free flow of traffic as well as safety of all and sundry”.
In her words, “Walkaways are meant for pedestrians to walk and not for trading activities so as to give room for motorists to enjoy smooth vehicular movement”.
The corps marshal further noted the rising numbers of hawkers on major highways which pose grave security implications for motorists as criminals disguise as hawkers exploiting the opportunity to dispossess them of their valuables.
She explained that directives have been given to LAGESC officers to arrest hawkers on major highways for appropriate prosecution, saying “our roads are not for trading but rather people should go into state approved markets to engage in legalised trading activities”.
She recounted that many lives have been lost due to brake failure as “hit and run drivers sometimes knock down hawkers, while some roads are always locked down as a result of activities of traders who display their goods on walkaways and sides for sale, thereby impeding free vehicular and human movements on our roads”.
On the ongoing Ikoyi/Victoria Island clean-up exercise which has recorded remarkable success, she expressed the readiness of LAGESC operatives in sustaining the cleared areas, while also warning that anybody found around these cleared areas will be prosecuted and their goods seized and forfeited.
She also restated the readiness of the State Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Mr Tunji Bello, to deal accordingly with any of the Agency’s operatives found compromising on the directives.
Nkpemenyie Mcdominic, Lagos
Maritime
PH Airport Terminal Building Ready For Use …As InterBau Hands Over Property To FAAN
The contractor handling the construction of the arrival terminal building at the domestic wing of the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa, the InterBau Construction Limited, has finally handed over the completed project to the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).
Speaking to aviation correspondents shortly after the inspection and handover formalities, last Thursday, the Executive Director, Corporate and Legal Services of InterBau, Doris Mbadiwe, expressed joy over the formal handover of the project to FAAN.
She said that the contract for the construction of the arrival terminal building was awarded in 2011, adding that the phase one of the project was delivered and put to use since 2013.
“As we speak, the project has been completed, which is the phase two, and after the handover today, and the formal commissioning, the place will be in use.
“ It has been a journey, but we thank God that the project has finally been completed and handed over to our client, FAAN, and that is where we are now.
“InterBau is actually known for it’s quality in project construction. We are very conscious of quality, but no matter how quality a job was done, there should be periodic maintenance ,”she said.
Mbadiwe, however, pointed out that InterBau within a period of six months retainership, will be responsible for the maintenance, and that after that period, their client will be responsible for subsequent maintenance.
On why the final completion of the project was delayed, the Executive Director said that a combination of factors were responsible for the delay, ranging from paucity of funds aggravated by recession, as well as variation and changes on the project.
She said that most of the materials for the construction were imported which also caused delays, but however, thanked the Federal Government, the Ministry of Aviation and FAAN for the opportunity given them to do the job.
Meanwhile, the Head, Corporate Affairs Department of the Port Harcourt airport, Alfred Itua, who spoke for FAAN, confirmed that the job was a very good one, describing it as beautiful and satisfactory.
Itua, however, said that the arrival terminal building would be commissioned and put to use shortly after the conveyor belt has been installed by another company.
Corlins Walter
Maritime
LG Chairman Supports VAT Increase
The chairman of Eleme Local Government Area, Hon. Philip Okparaji, has endorsed the recent increase in the Value Added Tax (VAT) by the Federal Government.
Okparaji said the VAT increase would generate more revenue for government, thereby helping in the payment of the new minimum wage.
The council chairman told The Tide in a telephone interview that the additional revenue would also help government in carry out meaningful projects that would be beneficial to the masses.
According to him, government must have consulted widely across sectors before taking the decision and signing same into law.
He advised all companies in the country to look at the long term effects of the increase and embrace the policy.
“I support it and l know that the additional revenue would be utilised for the masses, especially in carrying out meaningful projects”, he said.
In a related development, the Manager of Igwe & Co Consultants (a financial audit firm), Mr Silas Igwe, said the VAT increase would help the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).
Igwe, who is a financial expert said the “increase is a good omen for Nigerian government”.
He, however, noted that the only way the increase can benefit the masses “is when government manages the added revenue well”.
He called on the government to ensure proper management and usage of the added revenue for the benefit of Nigerians.
Maritime
Casualisation: Union Begs Lawmakers For Immediate Passage Of Bill
In a renewed effort to draw the attention of the Federal Government and lawmakers to the plight of workers in the maritime sector, the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN), Shipping and Freight Forwarding branch, has urged lawmakers to expedite actions on the passage of the bill that would stop outsourcing and employment of contract workers.
National President, Shipping and Courier branch of MWUN, Comrade Ekpeyong E. Ekpeyong who made the appeal, also noted that there has been massive downsizing of workers in the maritime sector in the last six years.
“We pray that the bill should sail through because shipping subsector has not benefitted in this regards.
“What the principals are doing now is to come to Nigeria and do business without regard for workers and indigenous managers are not helping the issues because of selfish interests”, he said.
Ekpeyong also frowned at the lackluster attitude of the shipping lines to respond to issues affecting workers, warning that the union would not take it lightly at the expiration of the 21-day ultimatum.
He alleged that the conglomerates were concerned about profit making to the detriment of workers, pointing out that the employees were not carried along in the area of welfare.
Recall that the union’s President General, Comrade Adewale Adeyanju, had issued a 21-day ultimatum to shipping companies operating in the country over poor workers renumeration.
Adeyanju reaffirmed the union’s commitment towards decongesting the port and urged the conglomerates to acquire holding bays and parking lots in order to encourage easy movement of vehicles within the ports.
It would also be recalled that the House of Representatives, last Tuesday, passed the second reading of a bill seeking to amend the Labour Act to criminalise casualisation of workers in Nigeria.
Nkpemenyie Mcdominic, Lagos
