News
Internal Security: Army Begins Recruitment Of Rivers Youths
The Nigerian Army has started engaging Rivers youths planning to enlist in the Army to boost its internal security operations in the country, an official has said.
Director, Directorate of Army Recruitment, Resettlement and Reserve (DARRR), Brig.-Gen. Emmanuel Akpan, said this to newsmen at the weekend in Port Harcourt shortly after meeting with various youth leaders in the state.
The sensitisation forum was part of a nationwide campaign to inform Nigerians on the new recruitment and training policy by the army.
According to Akpan, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, has made it mandatory for the inclusion of Special Forces training for all recruits.
”So, we are in Rivers State as part of a nationwide tour at the instance of the COAS Strategic Directive 2020 that would take us to every state in the federation.
”The tour is aimed to appraise the youth on the current approach of the Nigerian Army to the training of its personnel to serving as well as recruitment into the system.
”The essence of the special forces training is to ensure that all army personnel can adapt and function efficiently in any operating environment.
The director said the army had also met with the youth in South Eastern states of Abia, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo states to inform them of the new strategy.
”So, we have just commenced the exercise for the South-South zone starting from Akwa Ibom and now in River State. It has been tremendous so far.
”We solicit the support of government in the area of information dissemination, support for state recruitment office as well as seek support of successful indigenes in future recruitment process,” he appealed.
A cross section of youth leaders in their numbers representing their various communities in the 23 Local Government Areas (LGA) of the state lauded the army for the sensitisation exercise.
Youth President of Ubimiri community in Emohua LGA, Ikechukwu Nwodu, said the meeting was timely as it addressed the negative perception some youth in the community had about army recruitment.
”We are happy that the army decided to come to the grassroots to engage us on its recruitment. This has not happened before,” he added.
On his part, the National Council Coordinator in Ulakwo, Etche LGA, Promise Onyekam, said that lack of information was partly responsible for low enlistment of his people into the army.
”So, from what we have learnt so far, we will communicate same to people at our various communities and local government areas,” he noted.
Konya Commissions Solar Powered Water Project In Ogoni Community
The immediate past Commissioner for Environment in Rivers State, Prof. (Mrs) Roseline Konya last Thursday, commissioned the Kor Solar Powered Water Project, being the first completed infrastructural project by the Lahteh Loolo’s administration.
Speaking at the ceremony at Kor in Khana Local Government Area, the professor of Toxicology and Pharmacology of the University of Port Harcourt, Prof. Mrs. Roselyn Konya described the project as a laudable one because it is basically required in any community.
She urged the people of Kor to be grateful and hold on to the project as well as maintaining a peaceful community for more projects to come.
In his remarks, the Executive Chairman of Khana LGA, Elder Lahteh Lah Loolo thanked the people of Kor community for maintaining peace throughout the period of crisis in Khana and said the event opens the floodgate of commissioning projects in Khana LGA.
“When they came to me that they don’t have drinking water, I said it is better to spend money to provide portable drinking water for them than to spend money on treatment of cholera” he added.
Hon. Prince Ngbor , the member representing Khana Constituency 2 in the Rivers State House of Assembly said that he feel challenged as their representative and will not fail but begged for continued peace.
Earlier, the council engineer and Director of Works, Engr. Biopele Robert had explained the essence of the project and how to use the facility effectively to enhance sustainability.
Rivers Police Kill ‘Small Witch’
One Ekeni Ore-Owaji Titus Sunday, a suspected notorious criminal ring leader, also known as ‘Small Witch’ has been killed by a combined team of security operatives in Andoni local government of Rivers State.
‘Small Witch’ was killed along with his second in command and another yet to be identified member of his gang following a joint operation comprising the police and the Nigerian Army which commenced in the early hours of Saturday in Asarama community, Andoni Local Government.
A community source told newsmen that there was a reign of gun shots in the community that left residents scampering for safety.
Addressing newsmen while parading the bodies of ‘Small Witch’ and two other casualties, Spokesman for the Rivers State Police Command, DSP Nnamdi Omoni said, “On sighting us, we engaged them in a gun battle. But they were over powered by the Joint Taskforce that went in search of the notorious kidnappers in Asarama.
“The gang was responsible for heinous crimes in that area, including the kidnapped of three policemen last year as well as the recent exchange of gun fire between the police and some hoodlums.
“They were also responsible for the killing of a Head-Mistress along the Ogoni, Andoni Opobo/Nkoro Unity Road last month and also the killing of a police inspector of the Anti Cultism Unit.
“Items recovered from them includes: five magazines, One AK47 containing about 120 live ammunition, a wooden gun others.”
Ex-Council Boss Berates Amaechi Over Comments Against Rivers
A former Caretaker Committee Chairman of Opobo/Nkoro Local Government Area of Rivers State, Datubo Pepple, has berated the Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi over his comments that the state is insecure, urging the former governor to stop de-marketing the state.
Amaechi had, during a live television programme, said the Federal Government cannot extend rail projects to Rivers State due to insecurity.
But speaking to newsmen in Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital, Pepple said it is not a good omen for Amaechi to speak ill of a state where he once served as governor, noting that people are beginning to ask questions if the minister is actually a Rivers man in view of such comments.
He therefore, urged critics of the incumbent administration led by Governor Nyesom WIke to stop de-marketing the state, rather they should showcase the strength of the state to the world.
“Rivers people are beginning to wonder if Rotimi Amaechi is actually a Rivers man. The way and manner he continues to de-market the state begins to bring doubt to the minds of people if actually he is a Rivers man because this is the same man who is constructing a Transport University in Katsina where we understand multitudes are massacred daily.
“This is the same man, it was reported, that literally, ran away from bandits on his way to Kaduna and he has never said anything about security issues in that state (Kaduna). The same man was on African Independent Television (AIT), saying that Rivers State is insecure,” he lamented.
The ex-caretaker committee boss said presently Rivers State is one of the most peaceful states in the country as a result of the investment of Governor Wike on security.
Pepple however, called on the opposition to endeavour to keep politics aside and join hands with the governor to build and develop Rivers State, just as he said Governor Wike was doing well and should be allowed to concentrate.
