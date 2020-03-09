Politics
Ijaw Youth To FG: Stop Playing Politics With East-West Road
An aspirant in the forthcoming Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) Worldwide election, Bright Igrubia, yesterday accused the federal government of playing politics with its promise to complete the East-West road.
He said the project which remained the economic live wire of the people of the South-South region and the nation’s oil and gas industry must not be abandoned.
The former leader of National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYC) who is contesting for the position of National Spokesman of IYC, urged the Federal Government to expedite action on completing the troubled road which according to him, has become a death trap, causing loss of lives and impacting negatively on economic activities in the region.
Igrubia in an interview shortly after his campaign council, Peace House, visited the IYC Elders Forum in Yenagoa, said IYC which represents the “resolutionary and revolutionary” movement of the Ijaw people must rise up and demand for rights of the people to have good roads, qualitative education, quality healthcare and sustainable means of livelihood.
He said: “Since our son, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, left office as president in 2015, not one shovel of asphalt has been poured on the East-West road which remains the economic live wire of the Ijaw and people of the Niger Delta region. That road is not Goodluck Jonathan’s road, it is Ijaw people’s road. That is why some of us expected the Federal Government to take that project seriously.
“While we all travelled from our various communities to Sagbama for the IYC convention, we all saw how deplorable that road is now. We all felt how the task of driving on that road was like.
“That goes to show that the Federal Government is playing politics with that road because they have not given the road the attention it needs”.
Abia APC Backs Oshiomhole’s Sack Describes National Chairman As Civilian Dictator
The Abia State chapter of the All Progressives Congress(APC), has described the embattled National Chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomihole, as a civilian dictator.
The party claimed that the national chairman destabilised the APC in the state by deliberately allowing opposition PDP card carrying members to pick the APC tickets which led to the governing party’s poor performances.
Mike Ozoemena, the factional Publicity Secretary of the Emmanuel Ndukwe-led State Working Committee(SWC) APC in Abia, made the claim during a radio programme tagged, “The Platform” and monitored by our source in Umuahia, the state capital, yesterday.
He said the calls for Oshimohole’s resignation by many APC leaders was not informed by the politicies of 2023 presidency.
Ozoemena said the demand for the national chairman’s resignation following the purported suspension slammed on him was to correct injustices that was perpetrated before, during and after 2019 general elections.
Recall that some aggrieved members of the party had dragged Oshiomhole to court in a move to get him removed as National Chairman.
But, the embattled national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole has appealed the Abuja High Court’s decision to suspend and deny him access to the party’s national secretariat.
However, according to the Abia APC spokesman, “Oshimohole succeeded in destabilizing Abia APC with his abysmal handling of the party affairs and primaries in the state. It is not about 2023, it is about correcting the injustices of the party, and get APC on a solid foot.
“You know in party politics, you don’t join a party at the national level. You join the party at the ward level. So, once you are not a member of the party, you can’t be a member of the party in Abuja. That’s why if you are joining, you will ask to go to your ward. If your ward says Mike, you are no longer our member, that is it. Because of his arrogance, Oshimohole did not go to court to contest it. The same yardstick which he(Oshimohole) measured somebody else particularly our Vice chairman in the North-West, forgetting his time has come now.
“Because he is fighting a war at home, his governor being the leader of the party got his ward to suspend him and ratified by his local government area and the State. So, he ceases to be a member of APC. As the court rightly said, there is no way you will be a non member and you are still presiding over the party at all levels.
Commissioner Lauds RSHA Over Stance On Livestock Movement
The Rivers State Commissioner for Agriculture, Dr Fred Kpakol, has lauded the State House of Assembly over its motion to check the importation of dead and contaminated livestock into the State.
Kpakol, who stated this during a chat with newsmen in Port Harcourt, also warned abattoirs across the State against killing livestock without an inspection by veterinary doctors of the ministry, just as it threatened to shut down any abattoir with poor hygiene condition.
According to him, “I really want to thank the Rivers State House of Assembly on the motion they moved on the floor of the House. It is in line with our (Ministry) plans and we have to move very swiftly to that. These meat that are being killed and brought in from outside we don’t know the source.
“We don’t know how healthy they are. Most of the diseases like Lassa fever and even this Coronavirus are all coming from animals. The abattoirs in the State must be certified by the Ministry of Agriculture. No meat should be killed without inspection by veterinary doctors from the ministry so that people don’t consume their death.
“Any food you eat either enhances your health or destroy you. He also said the Ministry will increase surveillance across boarder local government areas of the State to check the importation of dead or contaminated livestock.
“So I want to appeal to the butchers and also to the public that they should be careful and be able to maintain those hygienic situations because inspection of the meat should be done and they certify it before they are killed.
“And when any meat is killed, they should check the tissues to ensure that the tissues are also in good condition. So we must know the number of cows that are being killed and how healthy they are. So we are totally in line with what the House of Assembly has said and we will enforce these to its letters.”
The Commissioner further said people in the boarder communities should assist the ministry by looking out for livestock entering the State.
“So, all the boarders, Mbiama boarder, Oyigbo boarder, Ogoni area boarder, Ikwerre boarder, everybody should be very vigilant to ensure that no one is allowed to bring dead meat into the State,” Kpakol stated.
By: Dennis Naku
Tambuwal Calls For Politics Without Bitterness
The Sokoto State Governor, Alhaji Aminu Tambuwal, has called for politics without bitterness in Nigeria.
Tambuwal made the call yesterday during a courtesy visit to the Kaduna State Assembly Speaker, Alhaji Yusuf Zailani.
The governor said that the purpose of his visit was to sympathise with Gov. Nasir el-Rufai over the recent killings, which occurred in some parts of the state and also to congratulate the newly-elected speaker.
“Whenever elections are over, then politics without bitterness is what every politician should embrace so as to move the country forward in terms of peaceful coexistence and development.
“For instance in Sokoto State, the speaker is from APC, but we have always worked together because we have the interest of the masses at heart,” he said.
He urged the speaker to always think of Kaduna state first, adding “you should make sure you work harmoniously with all the members of the assembly.
“Bring all members together in order to achieve the purpose of being elected by the people, which is for them to enjoy the dividends of democracy,” he said.
