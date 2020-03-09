Sports
Force Headquarters Emerges Winners At Police Games
Force Headquarters (FHQ), Abuja, at the weekend dethroned Zone 2 to emerged as the overall winner of the Nigeria Police Games tagged “Anambra 2020”.
Tidesports source reports that FHQ garnered a total of 274 medals comprising of 118 gold, 80 silver and 74 bronze to top the overall medals table to relegate defending champions Zone 2 to 2nd place with 230 medals.
The medals table showed that Zone 2 (Lagos and Ogun) had gold, 83 silver 85 and 62 bronze to finish the games as runners up while Zone 11 placed 3rd with total of 156 medals of 53 gold, 48 silver and 55 bronze.
Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra, while declaring the games closed urged the athletes to project the state in positive light having enjoyed the hospitality and peace of residents of the state.
“When I reflect on what has happened here since we gathered here only last Saturday, I begin to realise that so much has happened in just one week.
“Again, when I reflect on what has happened, I begin to realise that we can write a new sporting chapter of history in one week and that we can also write a new book of greatness in one week.
“History and greatness is what this games has done and we have put out an amazing narrative of excellence in one week.
“Hosting the 12th edition of the biennial police games has brought out the best in us; nothing else unites a people like sports and nothing renews national unity and heals the cracks between people like sports.
“I have no doubt that many of the participants of this games may never have visited Anambra if not for “Anambra 2020”.
“I am sure that after experiencing Anambra for seven days, the athletes and officials will have a more balanced view of the state and a richer story to tell,” Obiano said.
The governor urged the participants of the games to preach the success story of the state to their respective states, families and friends.
Obiano boasted that Anambra had become a destination of choice for those seeking for peace.
He expressed joy that the games was successfully concluded without any unpleasant incident.
It would be recalled that 12 Zones of the Nigeria Police Force including Force Headquarters participated in the games which took place in over 10 centres in Anambra.
Sports
Tokyo 2020 Olympics: Nimrod Optimistic Of Nigeria’s Participation In Beach Volleyball
President of Nigeria Volleyball Federation (NVBF), Musa Nimrod, at the weekend said he was confident Nigeria would secure a ticket at the final phase of the qualifiers to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.
Nimrod expressed his confidence while speaking with newsmen in Abuja at the closing ceremony of the second phase of the Beach Volleyball Olympics Qualifiers.
Tidesports source reports that Nigeria qualified for the third and final phase of the qualifiers after defeating Zambia 2-0.
“We lost the opportunity to go to the Rio Games in 2016 and it was due to just a mere and a silly mistake. But this time around we don’t want to see such mistakes happening again.
“I believe this is our period to go to Tokyo. The players are ready to give their best to go to Tokyo 2020 and make the country proud.
“We have hosted the competition now and our points will increase and we have moved to the next level in Africa.
“Africa’s number two didn’t come for the qualifiers here and they will now lose a point,” he said.
The NVBF president said the Nigerian male team would play in the second phase of their qualifiers in Mozambique.
Nigeria is classified in Group A of the Men’s Africa Beach Volleyball Tokyo 2020 Olympics Qualifiers.
Mozambique will host the Group A qualifiers at the Costa do Sol Beach in Maputo, with Nigeria, Tunisia, Zambia, Congo Brazzaville joining the hosts from March 26 to March 30.
Sports
Ondo Athletes To Return To Camp For NSF
The General Manager of Ondo State Sports Council (OSSC), Wande Fabuluje says athletes to represent the state at the upcoming National Sports Festival (NSF) will begin a 10-day camping programme soon.
Fabuluje told newsmen, yesterday in Akure that the programme will begin on Wedneday and end on March 20.
“It is part of efforts aimed at fully preparing our athletes for the event tagged `Edo 2020’,’’ he said.
Tidesports gathered that the festival which is holding in Benin, with major events slated for the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, is scheduled for March 22 to April 1.
Fabuluje disclosed that all funds needed for the welfare of the athletes, procurement of kits and other allowances had been approved by the state government.
“The coaches and athletes are excited about the upcoming sports fiesta, just as our State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, will soon receive the festival’s Torch of Unity.’’
He said the Torch of Unity would arrive in the state on March 19, which implies the readiness and acceptability of the state to participate in the festival.
“That event is the symbol of the state’s intended full participation at the NSF.’’
The General Manager of Ondo State Sports Council said invitation letters to camp and the competition proper have been given to all the athletes expected to represent the state.
“All preparations for the camping exercise are in top gear as our hardworking officials are also in high spirits to see to the success of it all,” he said.
Fabuluje revealed that athletes in 23 sports would be in camp, before proceeding to Edo for the festival proper.
Sports
Samuel Scores Hat-Trick As Flamingos Thrash Guinea 6-1
Yemisi Samuel scored a hat-trick as the Flamingos thrashed their Guinean counterparts 6-1 at the weekend in a first round first leg game of the 2020 FIFA Under-17 Women’s World Cup Qualifiers.
Nigeria took charge of the game from start to finish in Conakry as Chinyere Kalu opened scoring three minutes into the game after benefiting from a defencive error.
Samuel fired in a stunner from 35 yards to double the lead for the Nigerian national under-17 women team against the hosts eight minutes later.
Flamingos almost got the third in the 34th minute which could have been Samuel’s second goal of the match but her effort went off target.
The visitors underlined their dominance as Rofiat Imuran profited from a goalmouth scramble to increase the tally for her side four minutes later.
After 65 minutes of play, Imuran bagged her brace after being superbly teed up by Olashola Shobowale to extend Nigeria’s lead.
The hosts however, pulled one back, no thanks to a defencive mix-up in the Flamingos area in the 81st minute.
Samuel went on to hit a double four minutes later as Flamingos recovered to create a five-goal lead.
The striker completed her hat-trick in extra time as the game ended 6-1.
Trending
-
Business4 days ago
Border Drill: Buhari Orders Immediate Withdrawal, Sanction Of Security Operatives
-
Featured4 days ago
APC In Deep Crisis As Court Suspends Oshiomhole …We’ll Respect Court Order Suspending Nat Chairman -Party …Names New National Secretary, Auditor After Suspension …National Vice Chair, Obaseki Hail Order
-
Featured4 days ago
Don’t Be Ethnic Jingoists, Wike Tells New Commissioners …Assigns Them Portfolios
-
News4 days ago
Many Feared Dead As Boko Haram Attacks Borno Community
-
News3 days ago
Dakuku Peterside’s Sack Shocks Amaechi
-
News4 days ago
RSG Sets Up C’ttee To Host Global Sports Journalists’ Meeting, Oct
-
Featured3 days ago
Boxing:Three-Weight Champion Challenges Ali’s Daughter
-
News3 days ago
Senate Approves N346.3bn For NDDC