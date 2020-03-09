Featured
For South-South Regional Integration
Last Wednesday, the Federal House of Representatives passed for second reading a bill seeking to establish a development commission for the South-South geo-political zone, also popularly known as the Niger Delta region.
Sponsored by Rep Awaji-Inombek Abiante, the bill was first read on the floor of the House on December 19, 2019. The bill, if eventually passed into law is to establish the South-South Development Commission (SSDC) whose primary mandate will be to receive and manage funds from the Federation Account Allocation, other sources, including grants, donations and aids for the sole aim of developing, integrating and addressing the infrastructural deficit, militancy, communal crisis, insecurity and ecological and environmental challenges facing the region.
The vision of the SSDC may not be too different from the objectives of the ill-fated BRACED Commission set up by Governors of the region some 10 years ago, but for obvious reasons, was slowed down. Luckily, in a recent meeting held in Asaba, Delta State capital, the governors under the aegis of the South-South Governors Forum resolved to resuscitate the BRACED Commission.
Interestingly, the forum also agreed to float a regional security outfit that will, among others, tackle the security concerns bedeviling the zone in the wake of increasing insecurity in the country.
Hitherto, states in the region had made bold attempts to tackle insecurity in their respective states without synergising with neighbouring states to adopt a multi-dimensional approach to solving the twin problem of crime and criminality in Rivers State, for instance. Governor Nyesom Wike’s administration during its first tenure established the Rivers State Neighbourhood Safety Agency which bill was duly passed by the state legislature and assented to by the governor.
But for political reasons, the Federal Government, using the Nigerian Army, scuttled the lofty idea and the agency has not been functional and effective till date despite a Federal High Court order declaring the Army’s action as illegal and unconstitutional.
Other States in the region, also made similar attempts at combating the rise in criminal activities in the zone, but most of such moves, if not all had not yielded the desired result possibly because of lack of synergy and collaboration among the governors of the region.
Stakeholders in the region therefore hail the latest move by the governors, not only to resuscitate the BRACED Commission but also to float a regional security outfit, like Amotekun in the South-West to tackle head on insecurity in the area. Herdsmen/farmers clashes, militancy, kidnapping, pipeline vandalism, illegal bunkering, cultism and other social vices have been a reoccurring decimal in the zone and the need for such security network has become inevitable.
Indeed, it is now imperative that we as a people with a common destiny and peculiar challenges must come together to battle the common enemies in our midst. Methuks that the only path to follow is have a common platform such as the BRACED Commission and a regional security architecture and network to confront squarely the real and present danger.
The Nigerian conventional security outfits- the Police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), and Armed Forces, from all indications appear to be overwhelmed by current security challenges and the most viable option is to establish zonal or regional security outfits that will complement their efforts.
It is, therefore, my candid opinion that all well-meaning Nigerians, especially the Niger Deltans must support our leaders to ensure that the BRACED Commission and the regional security outfit succeed.
Such arrangement will not only facilitate economic co-operation and development of the South-South States, but will also pave way for regional integration and cross-fertilisation of ideas.
All we require now is adequate funding to hit the ground running.
In the same vein, let all our lawmakers in the Senate and the House of Representatives support the SSDC Bill to sail through just as the North-East Development Commission. That’s the right path to follow.
Goodluck Ukwe
FG Hunts Ex-Govs, Ministers On Double Pay, Life Pensions …Demands Full List From SERAP To Invoke Court Order On Defaulters …Kwankwaso, Akpabio, Akume, Egwu, Others Named …Amaechi, Ngige, Fashola, Fayemi, Deny Involvement
The Federal Government has asked Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) to send the full list of former governors and ministers that have received and/or receiving double pay and life pensions in order to enhance and ensure compliance with the judgment of the court.
The government made the request in a letter to SERAP, in Abuja.
The letter followed the judgment which ordered the government to challenge the legality of states’ pension laws and recover public funds collected by former governors and ministers.
SERAP had earlier sent a letter to the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abukabar Malami, SAN, asking him to advise and persuade President Muhammadu Buhari to fully enforce the judgment.
In his reply to SERAP, Malami said: “Kindly refer to your letter dated 6th December, 2019. I am writing to inform your esteemed organization to furnish me with the full list of the former governors and ministers which are affected by the judgment by Justice Oluremi Oguntoyinbo, in order to enhance and ensure compliance with the ruling of the Honourable Court. Please, treat with utmost urgency.”
Malami’s letter with reference number MJ/LIT/ABJ/CMC/661/793, was signed on his behalf by the Director, Civil Litigation and Public Law Department, Mrs Anne C. Akwiwu.
Responding, SERAP Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare, said: “We welcome your request for the full list of former governors and ministers. Any further delay in the enforcement of the judgment will continue to undermine the authority and integrity of the Nigerian Judiciary. Nigerians cannot wait for you to take legal action to scrap states’ pension laws and fully recover the public funds collected.”
SERAP said immediate obedience to the judgment will be a victory for the rule, and provide an impetus for the government’s anti-corruption fight.
The group added that it will also be a rare piece of good news for the people of Nigeria, as it will send a powerful message to former governors and ministers that have collected and/or collecting double pay that they will be held to account for their actions, and mark the end of this state-level impunity.
SERAP noted that by implementing the judgment, the Buhari government will be demonstrating the important role that our Judiciary can play in the fight against corruption in the country.
It recalled that former Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki stated that he stopped collecting pensions while in the Senate the moment he saw the allegation by SERAP.
“However, it is unclear if he has returned all the public funds collected as pension from Kwara State.
“According to public records, the following are reportedly collecting and/or have collected double emoluments and large severance benefits from their states: Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso (Kano); Kabiru Gaya (Kano); Godswill Akpabio (Akwa Ibom); Theodore Orji (Abia); Abdullahi Adamu (Nasarawa); Sam Egwu (Ebonyi); Shaaba Lafiagi (Kwara); Joshua Dariye (Plateau), and Jonah Jang (Plateau).
“Others include: Ahmed Sani Yarima (Zamfara); Danjuma Goje (Gombe); Bukar Abba Ibrahim (Yobe); Adamu Aliero (Kebbi); and George Akume (Benue).
“So far, Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige; Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola; former Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr. Kayode Fayemi; and Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi; have denied ever receiving double payments and retirement benefits as former governors.
“Similarly, public records also show that at least 22 states have passed life pensions laws allowing payment of life pensions to former governors and other ex-public officials.
“These states include: Akwa Ibom, Lagos, Edo, Delta, Kano, Gombe, Yobe, Borno, Bauchi, Abia, Imo, Bayelsa, Oyo, Osun, Kwara, Ondo, Ebonyi, Rivers, Niger, Kogi and Katsina.
“In your legal action, we urge you to focus on challenging the pension laws in these states while taking steps to verify the number of former governors and ministers that have collected and/or still collecting double payments and retirement benefits, the amount collected with a view to ensuring the full recovery of the public funds collected,” the group said.
It would be recalled that Justice Oluremi Oguntoyinbo, in suit number FHC/L/CS/1497/2017 delivered a landmark judgment in December, 2019, which ordered the Federal Government to recover pensions collected by former governors now serving as ministers and members of the National Assembly.
350 Christians Killed In 2020 In Nigeria -Rights Group
A human rights group, International Society for Civil Liberties and the Rule of Law, Intersociety has said that no fewer than 350 Christians have been killed in Nigeria between January and February of 2020.
Intersociety in a report signed by its board of trustees chairman, Mr Emeka Umeagbalasi and made available to to newsmen in Awka said, “Nigeria has fully become a killing field of defenseless Christians.
“Available statistics have shown that no fewer than 11,500-12,000 Christian deaths were recorded in the past 57 months or since June 2015 when the present central Government of Nigeria came on board. Out of this figure, Jihadist Fulani Herdsmen accounted for 7,400 Christian deaths, Boko Haram 4000 and the ‘Highway Bandits’ 150-200.
“Also, in the past two months of January and February 2020, no fewer than 350 Christian deaths have been recorded and between 100 and 150 Christian travelers abducted on highways.
“And out of the 350 Christian deaths, Jihadist Fulani Herdsmen accounted for no fewer than 250. Boko Haram and ‘Highway Bandits’ are responsible for the remaining 100 deaths. The Killings targeted at Christians in Nigeria have continued into the first week of March 2020 leading to hacking to death of over a dozen more.”
The group said it had monitored and documented killing of Christians in Nigeria since 2010 and spoken out against it using several dependable mainstream and online media platforms of local and international credibility.
“We usually rely on credible local and foreign media reports, eyewitnesses’ accounts and reports from Christian bodies and church media. Also relied upon are reports from local and international rights and research organizations and credible Government accounts (if any).”
It called on government to decide proactive measures to tame the incessant killings.
S’South Govs Meet, Plan Regional Security Outfit …Move To Revive BRACED Commission
After weeks of speculation and suspense, governors of the South-South states, yesterday, agreed to establish a regional security outfit to tackle peculiar challenges in the region.
This is coming in the heels of the passage of the bill for the establishment of South-West security network, Amotekun, by state Houses of Assembly in states of the region.
Addressing journalists in Asaba at the end of the meeting of the Forum of Governors in the South-South, Chairman of the forum and Governor of Delta State, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, said the governors have agreed to resuscitate the BRACED Commission, a regional economic and integration platform.
Okowa said BRACED, which stands for Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa-Ibom, Cross River, Edo and Delta, would be mandated to come up with modalities on the establishment of the regional security outfit.
According to him, the commission is expected to brief the governors on the steps to be taken for the establishment of the regional security outfit at the next meeting of the forum in May in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.
He said the BRACED Commission was set up over 10 years ago by their predecessors to facilitate economic cooperation among the South-South states, adding that the incumbent governors have concluded plans to provide the needed logistics for the commission to come back to life.
On the 13 per cent federal derivation, the governors prevailed on the Federal Government to adopt the system where the percentage is deducted at source before the revenue is shared out.
“And we need to stress that in any allocation that is being done, 13 per cent derivation must first be taken out of the funds that come from oil revenue before the rest of the funds is shared out,” Okowa said.
“This 13 per cent is supposed to be for the oil-producing states and that has not been the situation for a very long time.”
The governors further urged President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately constitute the governing board for the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), noting that the interventionist agency will play a great role in the regional development of the South-South.
The meeting, the first since Okowa was elected chairman of the forum, was attended by governors Duoye Diri (Bayelsa), Nyesome Wike (Rivers), Emmanuel Udom (Akwa-Ibom), Godwin Obaseki (Edo) and the host, Okowa of Delta State.
Also in attendance was the Director-General of the BRACED Commission, Mr Joe Keshi.
Okowa said the Governor of Cross River, Prof Ben Ayade, was unavoidably absent as he was held up in Abuja for an official engagement.
