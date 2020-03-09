Business
FG To Revisit $57 Crude Oil Benchmark Price
The Federal Government has announced that it will revisit the crude oil benchmark price of $53 per barrel used to prepare the 2020 budget.
This announcement came on the heels of the crash of crude oil price in the international market from $53 per barrel to $31 per barrel.
The 2020 budget was predicated on crude oil bench of $57 per barrel and daily production capacity of 2.1 million barrels per day.
This is even as President Buhari has set up a committee, headed by the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, to review the impact of coronavirus on the economy.
Members of the committee are the Minister of State Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, and his colleague in the Minister of State, Budget and National Planning, Clement Agba.
Others are Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele and the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mela Kyari.
The co mmittee is to submit its report on Tuesday or Wednesday at the Federal Executive Council meeting.
Oil & Energy
Power Supply: AfDB Set To Invest $200m In Nigeria
The African Development Bank (AfDB) is to invest 200 million dollars through the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) to boost power supply in Nigeria.
The Acting Vice President, Power, Energy, Climate and Green Growth Complex (AFDB) Mr Wale Shonibare, said this when he led some management staff of the bank on a visit to the Minister of State for Power, Mr Goddy Jedy-Agba in Abuja on Monday.
Shonibare, also the Director, Energy and Installation in the bank, said that the AfDB board had approved 200 million dollars for the sector through REA to support the roll out of mini grids.
“The AFDB is very active in the power sector of Nigeria and we are ready to do more, the board has approved 200 million dollars to the sector through the REA.
“We are supporting the programme to roll out mini grids across the country and also to encourage productive use of the grids to upgrade communities
“We are also involved in energising education, a programme under which we are dedicating power systems to eight federal universities,’’ he said.
Shonobare said that the bank was also very involved in the transmission sector of the country as it had a 410 million dollars project to support transmission.
According to him, 200 million dollars has already been approved by AfDB board for phase one to improve transmission lines and provision of sub-stations.
“I understand that the agreement was signed last week and we expect the project to progress.
“We are involved in the Jigawa power project, we have approved a grant of one million dollars to support the feasibility study for phase one and the studies are almost completed.
“We are aware of the issues in the sector and we are working with all the players in the sector, the regulators, NBET all along the value chain looking at how we can make the sector efficient,’’ he said.
Responding, the Minister of State, Jedy-Agba said that the federal government was willing to do more in partnership with AfDB to provide electricity for Nigerians.
Jedy-Agba said that power was the bedrock of development, adding that if the country could get it right with technology, they could also do same with power.
He said that Nigeria was in the process of increasing its power generation capacity and the sector as it was keying into funds available by the AfDB to enhance further growth in the sector.
“AfDB had been investing in the sector and they planned to invest more by increasing their funding in development of the power sector,’’ he said.
He assured the AfDB team that any money given to the power sector would be judiciously utilised and accounted for.
Oil & Energy
PHED Links Power Outage To TCN’s Technical Fault
The Port Harcourt , Electricity Distribution Company, PHED, has disclosed that the power outage being experienced by the residents of Elelenwo, Old Oyigbo, Rivers State Television station and its environs, Onne, Bori since Friday, March 6, 2020 was due to a faulty auxiliary transformer belonging to Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN.
The power distribution company, in a press statement however, stated that the technical crew from the TCN had already been mobilised to the station to ensure that the fault was rectified as soon as possible.
The statement added that power supply will be restored at the affected areas as soon as the fixing of the technical fault was completed.
The statement, solicited for the patience of its esteemed customers that were affected by the forced outage, while waiting for the restoration.
The company also restated its commitment to quality service delivery to its members.
Meanwhile, some residents of the affected areas have lamented the effects of the outage on their businesses.
A cross section of the residents who spoke with our correspondent, called on PHED and other relevant authorities to fix the problem and restore power supply in the area.
The residents also called on PHED to live up to its new policies on enhanced service delivery to enhance its business profile and earn the confidence of its teeming customers.
One resident, Comrade Michael Budum, who spoke with The Tide, said power supply had been one of the major challenges in the area.
He said , “I want to use this opportunity to urge PHED to improve on its services to earn the confidence of its customers, let people get results form their power bills through power delivery services”.
By: Taneh Beemene
Business
Nestle, Access Declare Dividends …As Red Star Lists 336.9 Shares At NSE
Share holders in Nigerian companies that have submitted their audited accounts to the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) would soon receive the dividend of their investments.
According to information, by some companies have already declared their dividends while others were still battling with the process of submitting their international standard audited accounts to NSE.
Nestle’s information to NSE signed by the company’s secretary, Mr Bode Ayeku and made available to The Tide, Nestle Nigerian Plc has declared a final dividend of #45.00k for every 50k ordinary share.
The payment according to the record has May 15th 2020 as the qualification date, while the register of shareholders would be closed between May 18 to 22, 2020.
The dividend is expected to be paid on June 3, 2020, directly into the accounts of shareholders who have completed their e-dividend registration.
Also, Access Bank Plc in the information signed by the company’s secretary, Mr Sunday Ekwochi, would pay a final dividend of 40k per share.
This would bring the total dividend for the financial year which ended December 31st 2019 to 65k for every unit of share.
“On Thursday, April 30th 2020, dividends will be paid electronically to shareholders whose names appear on the register that have completed their e-dividend registration”, according to Ekwochi.
Meanwhile, Red Star Express Plc has listed the rights issue of 336,855,921 ordinary shares of 50k each at N4.00 per share.
The share, according to market bulletin signed by Ms Elizabeth Ekpo for the Head, Listing Regulation Department, would be on the basis of four new ordinary shares for every seven ordinary shares held.
Ekpo said that, “with the listing of the additional 336,855,291 ordinary shares, the total issued and fully paid up shares of Red Star Express Plc has now increased from 589,496,760 to 926,352,051 ordinary shares of 50k each”.
