FCT IRS Targets N100bn Revenue Collection In 2020
The Federal Capital Territory Internal Revenue Service (FCT IRS) says it is targeting to collect N100 billion revenue in the territory in 2020.
The Executive Chairman of FCT IRS, Mr Abdullahi Attah, disclosed this in an interview with newsmen in Abuja on Sunday.
He said, based on the preparation put in place and the records of what the service had realised since it took over from the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), the target would be achieved.
According to him, the plan of the service to key into Integrated Tax Administration System (ITAS) by the end of this year would help to double or triple collection of tax in FCT.
He explained that the service would continue to sensitise the public on their activities, adding that inadequate awareness creation was still a challenge the FCT IRS was being confronted with.
“One of our challenges is on awareness creation, in the 1950s, 60s and 70s, Nigerians then understood the value of taxation and they filed their taxes without being asked.
“We are now planning to sensitise the citizens in this regard so they can pay their taxes and file return voluntarily.
“I know it will take a while but we will get there with massive campaign and awareness creation,” he said.
The chairman emphasised the need to focus on tax collection to boost revenue, adding that relying on oil was not good for a country like Nigeria.
He said that if Nigeria developed a culture to pay tax, it would help to further increase the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the country.
Speaking on the call to bring informal sector to the tax net, Attah said it was a welcome development.
He noted that though the service under his leadership was currently working to leverage the formal sector by ensuring those due to pay tax do so.
According to him, in spite its concentration on the formal sector, effort is also ongoing to bring the informal sector like traders and artisans to the tax net in due course.
“We may not get revenue from informal sector as much as we can from formal sector, for instance the tax you collect from 1,000 tricycle owners you can collect from few residents of Asokoro and Maitama.
“We are now concentating on the ‘Parato Principle’ of 20, 80, that is focusing on 20 per cent of people that will give you 80 per cent of the revenue.”
The chairman commended FIRS for the smooth hand over of tax collection to the FCT.
He also commended the FIRS for donating facilities, vehicles and personnel for the smooth take-off of FCT IRS in January 2018. (NAN)
RSG Lauds Refining Firm’s Friendly Policies
The Rivers State government has commended Niger Delta Refineries Limited, an indigenous petroleum refining company, based in the state, for its friendly policies on environment and community relations.
The State Deputy Governor, Dr Ipalibo Banigo, made the commendation, when she led members of the House of Assembly Committee on Environment and officials of the State Ministry of Environment on a facility visit to the company.
She said the state government, was aware of the company’s positive impact within and outside its area of operation, appreciated its impact on environment and in community relations.
According to her, the state government is interested in modular refineries in order to discourage illegal refineries as well as safeguard the lives of the people of Rivers.
“We want to discourage illegal refineries to save lives and ensure a safe environment.
“ We are also interested in knowledge transfer and job creation for our teeming youths,” she said.
Earlier, the company’s General Manager (Refineries/Projects), Mr Femi Olaniyan, who conducted Banigo’s team around the facility, said the company established about 25 years ago was operating on Ogbele Field Oil Mining Lease (OML) 54 in Rivers.
He said the company’s vision was to be completely indigenous, adding that it was 95 per cent owned by Nigerians.
According to Olaniyan, the refinery is managed by Nigerians with proven expertise and track record.
“As early as 2006, our company decided to eliminate gas flaring and a gas processing plant was built and commissioned.
“Now, we are the only indigenous company to supply gas to the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) facility in Bonny Island here in Rivers state.
“We have so far supplied over 50 billion tons of gas to LNG in Bonny. In 2011, we built 1,000 barrels per day production facility.
“We now produce three trucks of diesel per day from our plant here.
“We also produce diesel in commercial quantity with customers drawn from the North East, North West, Abuja, Lagos and so on,” he said.
He also told the team that in 2016, the company commenced the expansion of its refinery to an integrated facility to produce up to 11,000 barrels of jet fuel, diesel, marine diesel and heavy fuel oil per day, adding that the expanded facility would commence full operations by May 2020.
Olaniyan further said that the company, which also produced gas for domestic consumption, “has since Jan. 26, 2019 clocked one million man hours with zero lost time injuries.”
“Our facility, a subsidiary of Niger Delta Exploration & Production Plc, is privately owned and can convert Naphtha to petrol with 60 per cent of its labour force from the community and has no negative safety issues.
“A considerable number of Nigerians have gained from our deliberate efforts to ensure knowledge transfer,’’ Olaniyan said.
Task Force To Tackle Gas Policy Implementation Irregularities
The Rivers Commissioner for Energy and Natural Resources, Dr Peter Medee has said that the state government will soon inaugurate a gas monitoring task Force in the state to complement the effort of the federal government in compliance to the new task policy introduced by the Department of Petroleum Resources. (DPR)
The commissioner disclosed this during a technical workshop organised by the department of petroleum resources (DPR) for LPG Depot operators and gas users in Rivers State at the Horlikin Events Centre in Port Harcourt recently.
The Commissioner said, “in realisation of the significant role and benefits of the state, especially in safety culture, monitoring and elimination of sharp practices in the LPG Depot operators, the Rivers State government will soon set up a gas monitoring task force, as an effort to complement the activities of the DPR and the security agencies to enhance effective management system in the implementation of the new gas policy in Rivers State.”
The commissioner said the Committee when constituted, will help to enhance the implementation of the new policies by checking some infiltrations and irregularities.
He said the Rivers State government was aware that the guidelines for good safety practice in the LPG industry have been developed by the World LPG Association (WLPGA) to provide global LPG industry participants with tools to ensure that market place, and more importantly, the customer is not compromised by unsafe practices.
He pointed out that the guidelines identified the key stakeholders within the the LPG industry and also described their responsibilities to ensure a safe environment for LPG dealers in the supply chain.
The Commissioner described Rivers State as the hub of the oil and gas sector in Nigeria, noting that the Rivers State Government under the leadership of Chief Barr Nyesom Ezenwo Wike was determined to take advantage of the availability of Liquefied Petroleum Gas ( LPG) for industrial transformation and development of the state.
By: Taneh Beemene&Bariiye Eleso
Power Supply: AfDB Set To Invest $200m In Nigeria
The African Development Bank (AfDB) is to invest 200 million dollars through the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) to boost power supply in Nigeria.
The Acting Vice President, Power, Energy, Climate and Green Growth Complex (AFDB) Mr Wale Shonibare, said this when he led some management staff of the bank on a visit to the Minister of State for Power, Mr Goddy Jedy-Agba in Abuja on Monday.
Shonibare, also the Director, Energy and Installation in the bank, said that the AfDB board had approved 200 million dollars for the sector through REA to support the roll out of mini grids.
“The AFDB is very active in the power sector of Nigeria and we are ready to do more, the board has approved 200 million dollars to the sector through the REA.
“We are supporting the programme to roll out mini grids across the country and also to encourage productive use of the grids to upgrade communities
“We are also involved in energising education, a programme under which we are dedicating power systems to eight federal universities,’’ he said.
Shonobare said that the bank was also very involved in the transmission sector of the country as it had a 410 million dollars project to support transmission.
According to him, 200 million dollars has already been approved by AfDB board for phase one to improve transmission lines and provision of sub-stations.
“I understand that the agreement was signed last week and we expect the project to progress.
“We are involved in the Jigawa power project, we have approved a grant of one million dollars to support the feasibility study for phase one and the studies are almost completed.
“We are aware of the issues in the sector and we are working with all the players in the sector, the regulators, NBET all along the value chain looking at how we can make the sector efficient,’’ he said.
Responding, the Minister of State, Jedy-Agba said that the federal government was willing to do more in partnership with AfDB to provide electricity for Nigerians.
Jedy-Agba said that power was the bedrock of development, adding that if the country could get it right with technology, they could also do same with power.
He said that Nigeria was in the process of increasing its power generation capacity and the sector as it was keying into funds available by the AfDB to enhance further growth in the sector.
“AfDB had been investing in the sector and they planned to invest more by increasing their funding in development of the power sector,’’ he said.
He assured the AfDB team that any money given to the power sector would be judiciously utilised and accounted for.
