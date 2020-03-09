News
Ex-Council Boss Berates Amaechi Over Comments Against Rivers
A former Caretaker Committee Chairman of Opobo/Nkoro Local Government Area of Rivers State, Datubo Pepple, has berated the Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi over his comments that the state is insecure, urging the former governor to stop de-marketing the state.
Amaechi had, during a live television programme, said the Federal Government cannot extend rail projects to Rivers State due to insecurity.
But speaking to newsmen in Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital, Pepple said it is not a good omen for Amaechi to speak ill of a state where he once served as governor, noting that people are beginning to ask questions if the minister is actually a Rivers man in view of such comments.
He therefore, urged critics of the incumbent administration led by Governor Nyesom WIke to stop de-marketing the state, rather they should showcase the strength of the state to the world.
“Rivers people are beginning to wonder if Rotimi Amaechi is actually a Rivers man. The way and manner he continues to de-market the state begins to bring doubt to the minds of people if actually he is a Rivers man because this is the same man who is constructing a Transport University in Katsina where we understand multitudes are massacred daily.
“This is the same man, it was reported, that literally, ran away from bandits on his way to Kaduna and he has never said anything about security issues in that state (Kaduna). The same man was on African Independent Television (AIT), saying that Rivers State is insecure,” he lamented.
The ex-caretaker committee boss said presently Rivers State is one of the most peaceful states in the country as a result of the investment of Governor Wike on security.
Pepple however, called on the opposition to endeavour to keep politics aside and join hands with the governor to build and develop Rivers State, just as he said Governor Wike was doing well and should be allowed to concentrate.
News
IWD: ECOWAS Urges Sober Reflection
As the global community marks the International Women’s Day, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), has called for sober reflection on factors mitigating against the attainment of gender equality.
President of the ECOWAS Commission, Jean-Claude Kassi Brou, in a statement issued in Abuja, hailed women for their role in making the world a better place and for their immense contribution to global peace, security, and development in all spheres of human endeavour.
Brou noted that the 2020 event coincided with the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action, as well as the 20th anniversary of the United Nations Security Council Resolution 1325 on Women, Peace and Security, including the 10th anniversary of the establishment of the UN Women.
He also noted that the 2020 International Women’s Day was also being celebrated against the backdrop of three other major commitments made at the regional, continental and global levels which are ECOWAS Vision 2020, the African Union Agenda 2063 and the Sustainable Development Goals 2030 Agenda.
“These commitments testify to the global consensus on the value that gender equality and women’s empowerment bring to bear on the social, economic and political development of society.
“Today is therefore a day for sober reflections on the factors that militate against the attainment of gender equality and women’s empowerment at all levels of society, including the challenges that continue to confront women and girls, notably poverty, illiteracy, marginalisation, discrimination, various forms of violence, HIV/AIDS and harmful practices such as female genital mutilations and negative widowhood rights, to mention a few. These factors continue to place many women at the bottom of the development ladder, thereby perpetuating and deepening existing gender disparities, and thus, undermining the development of our countries and our community,” Brou said.
Brou added that the global community is challenged this year to step up efforts towards the creation of a world of equal opportunities that made it possible to unlock the potentials inherent in all individuals to contribute to the development of their communities and to benefit equitably from the gains of development.
He further said the ECOWAS Commission placed the quest for gender equality and women’s empowerment at the heart of its priorities.
News
Makinde To Sign Amotekun Bill Into Law
Barring any last-minute changes, Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde will tomorrow sign into law the bill backing the establishment of the Oyo State Security Network Agency codenamed Amotekun Corps, The Tide has learnt.
The bill was passed with fanfare by the House of Assembly last Tuesday as lawmakers and members of staff wore fabrics with leopard design to the plenary.
The bill was the sole discussion for the day. It passed third reading and was passed by a unanimous decision.
It was gathered yesterday that the Office of the Governor of Oyo State has started making preparations for the ceremonial signing of Amotekun bill into law by Governor Makinde tomorrow.
The governor has played a pivotal role in the establishment of the regional security outfit due to the central location and importance of Oyo State to Southwest Nigeria.
For instance, the security summit which gave birth to the idea of Amotekun was held in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital in July. The outfit was also jointly launched in the premises of Makinde’s office on January 9 before the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) Abubakar Malami (SAN) declared a regional security outfit illegal.
Operation Amotekun was originally conceived as a regional security outfit by governors of Oyo, Osun, Ogun, Ekiti, Ondo and Lagos states. The governors agreed to give it legal backing by the legislature of each state to overcome its illegality in the face of the Nigerian constitution.
The state assemblies and attorneys general of the six states worked together to generate the law backing the outfit. Though it was created on state-by-state basis, the outfit will still operate as a regional organization, wearing the same uniform, using the same operational guidelines, having joint training for personnel and working together across borders to prevent criminality or track down criminals .
A source close to the state government told newsmen yesterday that Governor Makinde was preparing to sign the bill into law tomorrow, adding that directive had been given for staff to set the stage for the ceremony.
News
Konya Commissions Solar Powered Water Project In Ogoni Community
The immediate past Commissioner for Environment in Rivers State, Prof. (Mrs) Roseline Konya last Thursday, commissioned the Kor Solar Powered Water Project, being the first completed infrastructural project by the Lahteh Loolo’s administration.
Speaking at the ceremony at Kor in Khana Local Government Area, the professor of Toxicology and Pharmacology of the University of Port Harcourt, Prof. Mrs. Roselyn Konya described the project as a laudable one because it is basically required in any community.
She urged the people of Kor to be grateful and hold on to the project as well as maintaining a peaceful community for more projects to come.
In his remarks, the Executive Chairman of Khana LGA, Elder Lahteh Lah Loolo thanked the people of Kor community for maintaining peace throughout the period of crisis in Khana and said the event opens the floodgate of commissioning projects in Khana LGA.
“When they came to me that they don’t have drinking water, I said it is better to spend money to provide portable drinking water for them than to spend money on treatment of cholera” he added.
Hon. Prince Ngbor , the member representing Khana Constituency 2 in the Rivers State House of Assembly said that he feel challenged as their representative and will not fail but begged for continued peace.
Earlier, the council engineer and Director of Works, Engr. Biopele Robert had explained the essence of the project and how to use the facility effectively to enhance sustainability.
