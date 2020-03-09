Education
Etche Community Appeals For School Equipment
The people of Ikem community in Akwukabi Town of Etche Local Government Area of Rivers State have appealed to the state government through the Rivers State Universal Basic Education Board (RSUBEB) for the provision of basic infrastructures at the community primary school in the area.
Chief Precious Amadi, the Ngbaragida III of the community made the appeal shortly after the inauguration of members of the school management held at the community town square in Ikem over the weekend.
Chief Precious, who was a former councillor in the local government area said the call became imperative following the state of infrastructural decay in the school, saying that the situation require an urgent measure to be taken by the state government and other relevant authorities responsible in the management of primary schools in the state.
He particularly called on the Chairman of RSUBEB in the state, Ven Fyneface Ndubuisi Aker to detail some of his personnel to the school in other to see the state of things at the school
According to him the school has suffered long time neglect from the board, adding that for five years, the pupils in the school have been disengaged from continuing their primary education due to the nature of the school.
“The school is in dire need of writing desk, tables and other learning and instructional materials.
The pupils have not for once enjoyed the free education policy of the present administration in the state. Our community school has been neglected by those responsible for primary education in the state” he stated
The community leader charged the education committee members to work hard and reach out to relevant government authorities in order to ensure that the basic amenities are provided
He and other members of the community announced the donation of two hundred exercise books and other writing materials to be distributed to the pupils.
Education
Reactions Trail Postponement Of UNILAG’s Convocation
Stakeholders have expressed concern over the sour relationship between the management and Governing Council of the University of Lagos (UNILAG).
This followed the postponement of the institution’s convocation ceremonies slated to begin on Monday, March 9 and end on March 12.
A former Minister of Education, Prof. Chinwe Obaji told newsmen that there must be mutual respect between the management and council.
She said what remained paramount was the pursuit of a common goal for the good of not just the students but the country at large.
Adeolu Ogunbanjo, Deputy National President, National-Parent Teacher Association of Nigeria (NAPTAN), appealed to both parties to give room for growth and development.
“There is a need for both of them to stand as a unit and speak with one voice, pursue a common cause, show respect for each other and forge ahead”, he stated.
“What has happened is unfortunate and it is the students and their parents that will always suffer it,” he said.
In its reaction, the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) UNILAG branch said the development was unfortunate.
A statement by the Chairman, Dr Dele Ashiru noted that the chapter “received with rude shock, the news of the postponement of the 51st convocation ceremonies of the university scheduled for March 9 to March March 12, barely four days to its commencement.
“Preliminary investigations by our union reveal that the postponement was occasioned by the pro-chancellor’s unilateral complaint to the Ministry of Education that the 2019 convocation ceremonies were not approved by the council, contrary to available evidence.
Education
Ken Poly Enforces Compulsory Wearing Of Student Identity Card
In a concerted effort to check crime and the need to identify genuine students, the authorities of Kenule Benson Saro Wiwa Polytechnic, Bori in Khana Local Government of Rivers State have directed compulsory wearing of student identity card by its students within the three campuses of the institution
A statement from the Acting Registrar’s office and signed by Dr Emmanuel Onwuka said the directive was part of management is security plan to identify bonafide student of the institution.
According to the statement no student will be allowed entry into the three campuses, (management, Engineering and Kira campuses) without wearing student identity card.
The statement further stated that the enforcement of the wearing of student identity card policy regime will take effect from March 17th, 2020 and directed all the principal officers, Directors, HODs, unit heads as well as the leadership of SUG and NURSS to take note of the directive and enforce compliance.
Education
Students Laud Appointment Of New RSU VC
Rivers State Students of the Rivers State University (RSU), Nkpolu Oruworukwo, Port Harcourt have described the appointment of Prof Nlerum Okogbule as the new Vice Chancellor of the university by the Governor of Chief Nyesom Wike as the beginning of a new academic era in the institution.
The students also described the new vice chancellor as an erudite scholar as well as astute administrator and achiever per excellence
The students made these expressions while speaking to The Tide over the weekend.
It would be recalled that the Visitor of the institution and the state governor had approved the appointment of Prof Nlerum Okogbule as the substantive vice chancellor following the recommendation of the 13th governing council of the university.
Prof Okogbule was until his appointment the Dean of Post Graduate School and also served as the Dean, Faculty of Law in the same institution among other positions.
Speaking to The Tide a female student of the institution, Miss Akuchukwu Amaele described the new vice chancellor as a square peg in a square hole and expressed optimism that Prof Okogbule will live up to the expectations and yearnings of the students.
She urged him to tackle the issue of cultism and other antisocial vices that have been ravaging the premier university, which according to her, have become a nightmare to the university community at large.
Also speaking, a four hundred level male student who spoke on condition of anonymity appealed to the new vice chancellor to fight corruption and sorting which he said, has become a norm among lecturers in the university.
He further called on the new vice chancellor to strengthen the existing security architecture in the university with a view to checking crime and cultism within and outside the institution.
In his own reaction, a year two male student in the Faculty of Education, Sunday Dimkpa commended the visitor of the university and advised the new vice chancellor to improve on the existing infrastructure and ensure adequate power supply in the university at all times.
He used the opportunity to appeal to lecturers, non academic staffers and students to give the new vc the needed support and cooperation to enable him succeed in his assignment.
Trending
-
Business5 days ago
Border Drill: Buhari Orders Immediate Withdrawal, Sanction Of Security Operatives
-
Featured5 days ago
APC In Deep Crisis As Court Suspends Oshiomhole …We’ll Respect Court Order Suspending Nat Chairman -Party …Names New National Secretary, Auditor After Suspension …National Vice Chair, Obaseki Hail Order
-
Featured5 days ago
Don’t Be Ethnic Jingoists, Wike Tells New Commissioners …Assigns Them Portfolios
-
News4 days ago
Dakuku Peterside’s Sack Shocks Amaechi
-
News5 days ago
Many Feared Dead As Boko Haram Attacks Borno Community
-
Featured4 days ago
Boxing:Three-Weight Champion Challenges Ali’s Daughter
-
News4 days ago
Senate Approves N346.3bn For NDDC
-
News5 days ago
RSG Sets Up C’ttee To Host Global Sports Journalists’ Meeting, Oct