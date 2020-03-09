‘Current Heat Wave May Have Serious Health Implications’

An environmentalist, Miss Blessing Digbani says the current heat wave across the country may have serious health implications for the people.

Digbani, who spoke in an exclusive interview with The Tide in Port Harcourt said the heat wave can lead to Insomnia, a sleeping disorder that can eventually affect the general wellbeing of an individual.

According to her, “it can also caused sudden death as somebody can slump.”

She listed other effects to include reduction in agricultural productivity rising sea level occasioned by the melting of glaciers, a situation that can lead to erosion, amongst others.

Digbani, who blamed the heat wave on climate change, also called on the government to fashion out ways of reducing the emission of Green house gases.

The environmentalist also charged the government to check the rate of traffic emissions in cities, while the practice of open incinerations should be discouraged.

She also called for the discouragement of gas flaring especially in the Niger Delta while the proliferations of illegal refineries popularly known as “Kpofire” should be stopped.

Digbani criticised the Nigerian military for the incessant burning of Kpofire barges which she said was not friendly to the environment.

According to her, instead of destroying the barges and spilling their contents into the environment, it should be sent to the refineries.

Digbani also regretted that the government is not giving serious attention to the climate challenge problem.

“To be honest as Nigerians, we have to tell ourselves the truth and the truth is that, we are currently experiencing climate change, a serious one in that matter,” she said.

She argued that the sooner the government realises this, the better it would be for the society.

Digbani described carbon dioxide as the worst form of green house gas which according to her trapps radiation when emitted into the atmosphere.

“It causes heat, that is why we need to cut down gas emission, cut down gas flaring and Kpofire,” she said, Digbani also called on the members of the society to prepare for the worst if the trend continues.