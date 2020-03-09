Environment
‘Current Heat Wave May Have Serious Health Implications’
An environmentalist, Miss Blessing Digbani says the current heat wave across the country may have serious health implications for the people.
Digbani, who spoke in an exclusive interview with The Tide in Port Harcourt said the heat wave can lead to Insomnia, a sleeping disorder that can eventually affect the general wellbeing of an individual.
According to her, “it can also caused sudden death as somebody can slump.”
She listed other effects to include reduction in agricultural productivity rising sea level occasioned by the melting of glaciers, a situation that can lead to erosion, amongst others.
Digbani, who blamed the heat wave on climate change, also called on the government to fashion out ways of reducing the emission of Green house gases.
The environmentalist also charged the government to check the rate of traffic emissions in cities, while the practice of open incinerations should be discouraged.
She also called for the discouragement of gas flaring especially in the Niger Delta while the proliferations of illegal refineries popularly known as “Kpofire” should be stopped.
Digbani criticised the Nigerian military for the incessant burning of Kpofire barges which she said was not friendly to the environment.
According to her, instead of destroying the barges and spilling their contents into the environment, it should be sent to the refineries.
Digbani also regretted that the government is not giving serious attention to the climate challenge problem.
“To be honest as Nigerians, we have to tell ourselves the truth and the truth is that, we are currently experiencing climate change, a serious one in that matter,” she said.
She argued that the sooner the government realises this, the better it would be for the society.
Digbani described carbon dioxide as the worst form of green house gas which according to her trapps radiation when emitted into the atmosphere.
“It causes heat, that is why we need to cut down gas emission, cut down gas flaring and Kpofire,” she said, Digbani also called on the members of the society to prepare for the worst if the trend continues.
Environment
Expert Harps On Sensitisation Of Miners, Stakeholders
A former Deputy Director, Federal Ministry of Mines and Steel Development, Mr Nelson Ajari, has called for sensitisation of miners and solid mineral stakeholders to fully harness the potential in the sector.
Ajari made the call at the sensitisation programme of the miners at the federal secretariat in Asaba, with the theme: “Sensitising Programme on Mining Activities in Delta”.
He said the sensitisation programme was coming at a better time when all the three tiers of government were making efforts to diversify the economy.
According to him, this is to make it less vulnerable to all frequent changes in the price of petroleum at the international market.
“The development of the nation’s solid mineral resources provides the means by which such diversification can be effected.
“The country is blessed with numerous mineral resources- sand, river sand, laterite, gold, Iron ore, barite, lead, zinc, manganese, among others.
“Jobs creation and poverty reduction amongst others, are some of the benefits derivable from solid minerals exploitation,” he said.
Also, the Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Mr Olamilekun Adegbite, said that Federal Government would no longer tolerate evasion of royalty payment by miners.
“Under the Nigeria Mineral and Mining Act, 2007 guidelines, there would be no room for royalty payment evasion,” Adegbite said.
The minister noted that while mining has a significant role to play in the diversification of the country’s economy, the sector was still classified as non-performing.
He, however, appealed to stakeholders to maintain high standards of integrity in carrying out mining activities in the country.
In his remarks, Mr Patrick Idolor, Chairman, Miners Association of Nigeria (MAN), urged the ministry to collaborate with miners to ensure that illegal mining was drastically reduced.
”This effort cannot be carried out without an articulated approach, which include proper orientation and continuous sensitisation of miners.
“The sensitisation on the need to guide eligible miners on obtaining mining licence, and sand, as mineral that is the predominantly mining activity in Delta State would not have come at a better time than this.
“Our association is working toward organising the smallholding miners to ensure that miners in the state are aware of their responsibility with regard to royalty payment,” Idolor said.
Environment
FG Moves To End Open Defecation …Plans To Partner Telecom Firm
The Federal Government has indicated plans to partner with IHS Towers, a telecommunication infrastructure company, for disseminating behavioral change messages to end open defecation practice in the country.
Acting Coordinator, Clean Nigeria, Use The Toilet Campaign Programme, Mrs Chizoma Opara, told the Tide that this partnership would involve the formulation and sending of accurate and timely information to subscribers.
Towers is one of the largest independent owners, operators and developers of shared telecommunication infrastructure in the world.
She said IHS Towers had indicated interest and commitment, saying they were already working with major mobile network operators to pass effective messages to change the narratives of poor hygiene practices.
“We have begun discussion with IHS Towers to see how we leverage on their communication infrastructure to pass messages of hygiene promotion.
“The messages are already being composed, so that mobile telecommunication subscribers get the information on their phones on how to stop open defecation practice.
She said the role of private sector in scaling up water and sanitation services in the country was very important, commending the efforts of the Organised Private Sector (OPS-WASH) in bringing multinationals into the sector.
She added that the secretariat of the Clean Nigeria, Use The Toilet Campaign Programme, had begun engagement of radio stations to disseminate information on behavior change toward ending open defecation.
According to the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), there are over 170 million active mobile telephone users in Nigeria, with industry projections suggesting that the smartphone adoption rate in sub-Saharan Africa will double by 2025.
Environment
Women Call for Action On N’Delta Environment
Thousands of women from the six States of the Niger Delta region and beyond recently converged in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital to demand for action on the Niger Delta environment.
The conference which was under the aegis of Niger Delta Women Day of Acton was organised by Kebetkache Women Development and Resource Centre with the theme: “Building Resilience for Climate Action.”
A communique made available to newsmen at the conference urged for gender and climatic action plan by the government.
The women also called on government to put in place an effective policies for the mitigation and adaptation of climate change.
They also urged the government to develop policies to sensitise the citizenry and encourage them to act in a way that will mitigate the environment.
The conference also called on civil society organizations (CSOs) to pressurize policy makers with the view to implementing existing environmental and climate change policies.
Also recommended was that women should write themselves back to relevance through good use of both the traditional and social media as well as continue to pass on knowledge and agitate for environmental justice until the expected change.
In her address at the conference, Executive Director of Kebetkache Women Development and Resource Centre, Miss Emem Okon, said the conference aims at mobilising the support of critical stakeholders in the region against environmental pollution, food insecurity, energy poverty and the negative impacts of fossil fuel on the people.”
Emem Okon said communities in the region have continued to suffer the negative effect of fossil fuel extraction by multinational corporations.
Miss Okon said the organization through her days of action programme has build the capacity of women leadership in the region.
“The Women’s Day of Action for Environmental Justice contributes to the building of an eco-feminist movement in the Niger Delta.
“It has contributed to strengthening of women leadership capacity and enhancing women organizing and mobilizing for environmental and climate justice” she said.
Also speaking, Dr. Chioma Worlu who spoke on women resilience for climate change identified patriarchy as one of the major contributors to the denial of women’s right in the region.
According to her, the practice has for over the centuries denied women’s right to land beyond as well as other social benefits.
