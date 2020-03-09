Niger Delta
Commissioner Assures Rivers People Of Quality Drinking Water
The Rivers State Commissioner for Water Resources and Rural Development, Dr. Tamunosisi Gogo Jaja, has restated the ministry’s commitment to ensure quality drinking water for Rivers people.
Dr Gogo Jaja, who said this in his maiden meeting with staff of the ministry, urged them to brace up for the challenges ahead.
He said, the policy trust of the Administration in the provision of water cannot be successful without the impacts of staff of the ministry.
According to him, it is their responsibility to formulate policies that will make the ministry not only viable, but ensure the realization of the goal of the government’s new Vision progrmame for the state.
Gogo Jaja said, while the government is doing its best to render social services to the people those challenged with formulating policies must help the Governor to achieve it.
“The Governor is committed to the development of our people, you can see what he is doing in every sector,” he said.
While warning them to be regular at work, the said commissioner appropriate punishment will be meted out to those who absent themselves from work without reasonable excuses.
He also warned against indolence, stressing that the situation at hand requires total commitment and positive attitude towards their work.
Earlier, the Director, Water Supply and Quality Control, Engr. Emmanuel Amatemeso said the meeting was necessary as it would address issues that will take the ministry to a higher level.
Niger Delta
Adventist Leadership Tasks Christians On Christ’s Virtues
A one-day leadership conference organised by Eastern Nigerian Union Conference of Adventists Men Organisation (AMO) has ended with a call on Christians to continue to imbibe the virtues of Christ.
The conference which held at Choba with over 700 men and women in attendance has as its theme: “Faithfulness In Christian Lifestyle.”
Speaking in an interview with newsmen, the Adventist Men Organisation (AMO) Director, Eastern Nigeria Union Conference, Seventh Day Adventist Church, Elder Sampson Agomuoh said the leadership conference was decentralised to ensure adequate coverage of the nine states of the union.
Agomuoh said the conference would educate participants which include men and women to live a holy life that is pleasing to God, honour the Sabbath by keeping it holy as well as live a decent lifestyle that is godly and acceptable.
He also said “faithfulness in Christian lifestyle” is the 2020 universal theme of the church.
Also speaking, the President Port Harcourt Conference of Seventh Day Adventist Church, Pastor Anyalebechi Nnunukwe said the leadership conference was to prepare men to plan their work in the year, 2020.
Nnunukwe said apart from preparing them for the spiritual work, men also engaged in physical work for the church.
The Port Harcourt conference president also explained that the theme of the conference embodied all characteristics of Christianity such as: prayers; total commitment to God, evangelism, amongst others.
He said the Port Harcourt conference was expanding in evangelism as more souls were being won for Christ.
Earlier in his sermon, Pastor Nnunukwe urged for brotherly love and unity, adding that everything should be done to the glory of God.
In his lecture entitle: “Holding steadfastly to one’s wife of youth” Pastor Dimgba Dimgba Esowe called on Adventist couples to be exemplary to other couples in the society.
Niger Delta
Ex-Agitators Want Presidency To Supervise Amnesty Programme
A group of ex-Niger Delta agitators under the aegis of the Joint Revolutionary Council (JRC) says they want the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) stripped from the office and supervision of the National Security Adviser (NSA).
The ex-agitators said Dokubo’s suspension was a mere window dressing of the core issue plaguing the federal government’s amnesty programme, saying the recent suspension of the Co-coordinator of the PAP, Prof. Charles Dokubo, was not enough to check the massive fraud in the programme.
This was contained in a statement issued by spokesperson of the Joint Revolutionary Council, Cynthia Whyte and made available to The Tide in Port Harcourt.
The statement reads, “We received with absolute disgust the news of the suspension of Professor Charles Quaker Dokubo as coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme.
“We believe that this is a phony attempt at window dressing the core issues and a poor attempt at surface dressing the many problems facing the Presidential Amnesty Programme today.
“It is impossible to have that scale of fraud, embezzlement, mismanagement and general malfeasance at the Presidential Amnesty Programme without active and coordinated connivance with the Office of the National Security Adviser.
“The fact that two coordinators of the Presidential Amnesty Programme have been sacked for fraud within a space of two years (March 2018 and March 2020), shows that something is fundamentally wrong with the current architecture and supervisory framework of the Presidential Amnesty Programme.”
The group said any probe launched on the PAP must be done directly by President Muhammadu Buhari and not through the office of the NSA, insisting that nothing will change the amnesty programme if this issue is not addressed.
It reads further, “Whatever investigation that must be carried out on the Presidential Amnesty Programme must be done directly by the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and not through the Office of the National Security Adviser who is also an adviser to the “President just as the Coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme doubles as Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta.
Dennis Naku
Niger Delta
Police,Youths Nab Four For Beheading Woman In A’Ibom
Tragedy struck at the weekend at Oku Abak Community in Abak Council Area of Akwa Ibom State, as a woman simply identified as Eka Sammy was reportedly beheaded in her farm and the head dumped in front of her house.
The Tide’s source revealed that the woman fondly called Mma Iko Mbakara was ambushed in her farm while harvesting cassava by a young man, one Lucky Michael from Delta State, working hands in gloves with three others.
An eyewitness account averred that the suspect was caught by the irate youth of the community when he dumped the head of the woman in front of her house and immediately stripped himself naked before taking the youth to the farm where the lifeless body of the woman was found.
One Augustine Ekwere said, ‘’the youth of this village caught him and called on the police after their own assessment. The police then arrested him and his accomplices.
Continuing, Ekwere said the suspect confessed to the crime at Abak Police Station, saying that a prophetess contracted him for a fee of N150,000 to bring human head for rituals.
According to him, although the suspect did not mention the name of the prophetess, he had already received the cash payment to carry out the dastard acts.
“At the Police station, the boy confessed to beheading the woman in the farm because he was paid a N150, 000 by a prophetess to do so. I fear that such crime is coming to my community, my street and our house’’, he said.
Police Public Relations Officer, Fredrick Nnudam, Chief Superintendent of Police confirmed the incident and applauded the youth of the community for supporting the Police which led to the arrest of the suspect and his cohorts.
The PPRO who did not mention the number of suspects arrested hinted that the matter was being investigated at the Police Headquarters, Ikot Akpanabia, but a source informed our reporter that about four suspects were nabbed by the police.
“I am in a picture. A woman was beheaded in the farm on Saturday while working there. Some youth joined the police to comb the bush and some suspects were arrested.
“I can’t give you the exact figures, but some persons were arrested especially the principal suspect’’, he said,
On whether the prophetess allegedly said to have masterminded the killing for ritual purpose has been arrested, he said, “as at now information is still sketchy but investigation is ongoing,
