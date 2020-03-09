News
Catholic Priests, Laity Protest Over Killings In Anambra
The Catholic priests , the laity and other faithful in Awka, yesterday took to the streets to protest the incessant killings in the country.
The protesters were led by the Catholic Bishop of Awka, Most Rev Paulinus Ezeokafor
The peaceful protest started from Dr. Alex Ekwueme Square, Awka and climaxed at St. Patrick’s Catholic Cathedral
The Catholic faithful, numbering over 5,000, carried placards with different inscriptions, condemning the killings in the country and activities of herdsmen.
Some of the placards read: “ No more killings, maiming of innocent citizens of Nigeria, the governments at all levels should rise to the occasion “ among others
Apart from the priests, who were in their usual regalias, the other faithful including the laity, were in all black outfits.
Ezeokafor said they were no longer comfortable with the situation in the country interms of wasting innocent bloods
He called on the Federal and State governments to be proactive in nipping the situation in the bud.
He said the Church would continue to pray for the country, the states and thir leaders .
News
IWD: ECOWAS Urges Sober Reflection
As the global community marks the International Women’s Day, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), has called for sober reflection on factors mitigating against the attainment of gender equality.
President of the ECOWAS Commission, Jean-Claude Kassi Brou, in a statement issued in Abuja, hailed women for their role in making the world a better place and for their immense contribution to global peace, security, and development in all spheres of human endeavour.
Brou noted that the 2020 event coincided with the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action, as well as the 20th anniversary of the United Nations Security Council Resolution 1325 on Women, Peace and Security, including the 10th anniversary of the establishment of the UN Women.
He also noted that the 2020 International Women’s Day was also being celebrated against the backdrop of three other major commitments made at the regional, continental and global levels which are ECOWAS Vision 2020, the African Union Agenda 2063 and the Sustainable Development Goals 2030 Agenda.
“These commitments testify to the global consensus on the value that gender equality and women’s empowerment bring to bear on the social, economic and political development of society.
“Today is therefore a day for sober reflections on the factors that militate against the attainment of gender equality and women’s empowerment at all levels of society, including the challenges that continue to confront women and girls, notably poverty, illiteracy, marginalisation, discrimination, various forms of violence, HIV/AIDS and harmful practices such as female genital mutilations and negative widowhood rights, to mention a few. These factors continue to place many women at the bottom of the development ladder, thereby perpetuating and deepening existing gender disparities, and thus, undermining the development of our countries and our community,” Brou said.
Brou added that the global community is challenged this year to step up efforts towards the creation of a world of equal opportunities that made it possible to unlock the potentials inherent in all individuals to contribute to the development of their communities and to benefit equitably from the gains of development.
He further said the ECOWAS Commission placed the quest for gender equality and women’s empowerment at the heart of its priorities.
News
Makinde To Sign Amotekun Bill Into Law
Barring any last-minute changes, Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde will tomorrow sign into law the bill backing the establishment of the Oyo State Security Network Agency codenamed Amotekun Corps, The Tide has learnt.
The bill was passed with fanfare by the House of Assembly last Tuesday as lawmakers and members of staff wore fabrics with leopard design to the plenary.
The bill was the sole discussion for the day. It passed third reading and was passed by a unanimous decision.
It was gathered yesterday that the Office of the Governor of Oyo State has started making preparations for the ceremonial signing of Amotekun bill into law by Governor Makinde tomorrow.
The governor has played a pivotal role in the establishment of the regional security outfit due to the central location and importance of Oyo State to Southwest Nigeria.
For instance, the security summit which gave birth to the idea of Amotekun was held in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital in July. The outfit was also jointly launched in the premises of Makinde’s office on January 9 before the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) Abubakar Malami (SAN) declared a regional security outfit illegal.
Operation Amotekun was originally conceived as a regional security outfit by governors of Oyo, Osun, Ogun, Ekiti, Ondo and Lagos states. The governors agreed to give it legal backing by the legislature of each state to overcome its illegality in the face of the Nigerian constitution.
The state assemblies and attorneys general of the six states worked together to generate the law backing the outfit. Though it was created on state-by-state basis, the outfit will still operate as a regional organization, wearing the same uniform, using the same operational guidelines, having joint training for personnel and working together across borders to prevent criminality or track down criminals .
A source close to the state government told newsmen yesterday that Governor Makinde was preparing to sign the bill into law tomorrow, adding that directive had been given for staff to set the stage for the ceremony.
News
Konya Commissions Solar Powered Water Project In Ogoni Community
The immediate past Commissioner for Environment in Rivers State, Prof. (Mrs) Roseline Konya last Thursday, commissioned the Kor Solar Powered Water Project, being the first completed infrastructural project by the Lahteh Loolo’s administration.
Speaking at the ceremony at Kor in Khana Local Government Area, the professor of Toxicology and Pharmacology of the University of Port Harcourt, Prof. Mrs. Roselyn Konya described the project as a laudable one because it is basically required in any community.
She urged the people of Kor to be grateful and hold on to the project as well as maintaining a peaceful community for more projects to come.
In his remarks, the Executive Chairman of Khana LGA, Elder Lahteh Lah Loolo thanked the people of Kor community for maintaining peace throughout the period of crisis in Khana and said the event opens the floodgate of commissioning projects in Khana LGA.
“When they came to me that they don’t have drinking water, I said it is better to spend money to provide portable drinking water for them than to spend money on treatment of cholera” he added.
Hon. Prince Ngbor , the member representing Khana Constituency 2 in the Rivers State House of Assembly said that he feel challenged as their representative and will not fail but begged for continued peace.
Earlier, the council engineer and Director of Works, Engr. Biopele Robert had explained the essence of the project and how to use the facility effectively to enhance sustainability.
Trending
-
Business4 days ago
Border Drill: Buhari Orders Immediate Withdrawal, Sanction Of Security Operatives
-
Featured4 days ago
APC In Deep Crisis As Court Suspends Oshiomhole …We’ll Respect Court Order Suspending Nat Chairman -Party …Names New National Secretary, Auditor After Suspension …National Vice Chair, Obaseki Hail Order
-
Featured4 days ago
Don’t Be Ethnic Jingoists, Wike Tells New Commissioners …Assigns Them Portfolios
-
News4 days ago
Many Feared Dead As Boko Haram Attacks Borno Community
-
News3 days ago
Dakuku Peterside’s Sack Shocks Amaechi
-
News4 days ago
RSG Sets Up C’ttee To Host Global Sports Journalists’ Meeting, Oct
-
Featured3 days ago
Boxing:Three-Weight Champion Challenges Ali’s Daughter
-
News3 days ago
Senate Approves N346.3bn For NDDC