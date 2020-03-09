Army Saved My Life During 2007, 2015 Election Violence – Gov Makinde

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state has thanked the military for its dedication to the peace and security of the state.

The governor who confessed that the military saved his life twice during the 2007 and 2015 general elections promised to maintain a cordial relationship with officers and men of the Nigerian Army in order to keep the state safe and secure.

Makinde was speaking at a reception in his honour by the General Officer Commanding, GOC, 2 Division, Nigerian Army, Major-General Anthony Bamidele Omozoje.

The governor said, “I want to especially thank the officers for the good work that they are doing to keep us safe and secure. To some people, it may be something new but to me, it is not. I have been saved twice from imminent death by the officers of this Division.

“The first experience was in 2007 when I was contesting to go to the Senate. On the day of election, my house was invaded by mobile policemen but I was rescued by the officers and was taken to Mokola Barracks where I stayed throughout the election. I did not even vote on the day of election, but I was happy that I came back unhurt due to the efforts of the officers of this 2 Division.

“Also, in 2015 when I was contesting to be the governor of this state, I was going to campaign in front of the family house of my opponent. Violence erupted but the officers of this division took charge and I was rescued unhurt. So, if I fast-track to Operation Burst, I am glad to say that anytime we have them going out for an operation, we sleep peacefully because we know they will do the necessary things.

Makinde also confessed that he would have been an army officer but opted to study Engineering when efforts to join the army failed

“I tried to join the Nigerian Army because of two basic things; the organisation and the discipline. When it didn’t work out, I decided to be an engineer. There is similarity between the organisation and discipline of the army and that of the engineering profession,” he said.

He stated that his administration would continue to provide social amenities for the well-being of all and sundry in the state, adding that he has approved the renovation of school in the barracks.

“The last time I was at the WASA event, I spoke about two major things; the dilapidated school in the barracks and the Light-Up Oyo State Project. Because you have been selfless in taking the wellbeing of the people of the state as a top priority, I have given the approval for the renovation of the school.

“I also said that the second phase of the Light-Up project will not continue until we include Odogbo Barracks in it. In the next two or three weeks, we should approve the second phase, which we will make sure that it extends to the barracks,” he said.