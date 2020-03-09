Politics
Abia APC Backs Oshiomhole’s Sack Describes National Chairman As Civilian Dictator
The Abia State chapter of the All Progressives Congress(APC), has described the embattled National Chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomihole, as a civilian dictator.
The party claimed that the national chairman destabilised the APC in the state by deliberately allowing opposition PDP card carrying members to pick the APC tickets which led to the governing party’s poor performances.
Mike Ozoemena, the factional Publicity Secretary of the Emmanuel Ndukwe-led State Working Committee(SWC) APC in Abia, made the claim during a radio programme tagged, “The Platform” and monitored by our source in Umuahia, the state capital, yesterday.
He said the calls for Oshimohole’s resignation by many APC leaders was not informed by the politicies of 2023 presidency.
Ozoemena said the demand for the national chairman’s resignation following the purported suspension slammed on him was to correct injustices that was perpetrated before, during and after 2019 general elections.
Recall that some aggrieved members of the party had dragged Oshiomhole to court in a move to get him removed as National Chairman.
But, the embattled national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole has appealed the Abuja High Court’s decision to suspend and deny him access to the party’s national secretariat.
However, according to the Abia APC spokesman, “Oshimohole succeeded in destabilizing Abia APC with his abysmal handling of the party affairs and primaries in the state. It is not about 2023, it is about correcting the injustices of the party, and get APC on a solid foot.
“You know in party politics, you don’t join a party at the national level. You join the party at the ward level. So, once you are not a member of the party, you can’t be a member of the party in Abuja. That’s why if you are joining, you will ask to go to your ward. If your ward says Mike, you are no longer our member, that is it. Because of his arrogance, Oshimohole did not go to court to contest it. The same yardstick which he(Oshimohole) measured somebody else particularly our Vice chairman in the North-West, forgetting his time has come now.
“Because he is fighting a war at home, his governor being the leader of the party got his ward to suspend him and ratified by his local government area and the State. So, he ceases to be a member of APC. As the court rightly said, there is no way you will be a non member and you are still presiding over the party at all levels.
Politics
Commissioner Lauds RSHA Over Stance On Livestock Movement
The Rivers State Commissioner for Agriculture, Dr Fred Kpakol, has lauded the State House of Assembly over its motion to check the importation of dead and contaminated livestock into the State.
Kpakol, who stated this during a chat with newsmen in Port Harcourt, also warned abattoirs across the State against killing livestock without an inspection by veterinary doctors of the ministry, just as it threatened to shut down any abattoir with poor hygiene condition.
According to him, “I really want to thank the Rivers State House of Assembly on the motion they moved on the floor of the House. It is in line with our (Ministry) plans and we have to move very swiftly to that. These meat that are being killed and brought in from outside we don’t know the source.
“We don’t know how healthy they are. Most of the diseases like Lassa fever and even this Coronavirus are all coming from animals. The abattoirs in the State must be certified by the Ministry of Agriculture. No meat should be killed without inspection by veterinary doctors from the ministry so that people don’t consume their death.
“Any food you eat either enhances your health or destroy you. He also said the Ministry will increase surveillance across boarder local government areas of the State to check the importation of dead or contaminated livestock.
“So I want to appeal to the butchers and also to the public that they should be careful and be able to maintain those hygienic situations because inspection of the meat should be done and they certify it before they are killed.
“And when any meat is killed, they should check the tissues to ensure that the tissues are also in good condition. So we must know the number of cows that are being killed and how healthy they are. So we are totally in line with what the House of Assembly has said and we will enforce these to its letters.”
The Commissioner further said people in the boarder communities should assist the ministry by looking out for livestock entering the State.
“So, all the boarders, Mbiama boarder, Oyigbo boarder, Ogoni area boarder, Ikwerre boarder, everybody should be very vigilant to ensure that no one is allowed to bring dead meat into the State,” Kpakol stated.
By: Dennis Naku
Politics
Tambuwal Calls For Politics Without Bitterness
The Sokoto State Governor, Alhaji Aminu Tambuwal, has called for politics without bitterness in Nigeria.
Tambuwal made the call yesterday during a courtesy visit to the Kaduna State Assembly Speaker, Alhaji Yusuf Zailani.
The governor said that the purpose of his visit was to sympathise with Gov. Nasir el-Rufai over the recent killings, which occurred in some parts of the state and also to congratulate the newly-elected speaker.
“Whenever elections are over, then politics without bitterness is what every politician should embrace so as to move the country forward in terms of peaceful coexistence and development.
“For instance in Sokoto State, the speaker is from APC, but we have always worked together because we have the interest of the masses at heart,” he said.
He urged the speaker to always think of Kaduna state first, adding “you should make sure you work harmoniously with all the members of the assembly.
“Bring all members together in order to achieve the purpose of being elected by the people, which is for them to enjoy the dividends of democracy,” he said.
Politics
Army Saved My Life During 2007, 2015 Election Violence – Gov Makinde
Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state has thanked the military for its dedication to the peace and security of the state.
The governor who confessed that the military saved his life twice during the 2007 and 2015 general elections promised to maintain a cordial relationship with officers and men of the Nigerian Army in order to keep the state safe and secure.
Makinde was speaking at a reception in his honour by the General Officer Commanding, GOC, 2 Division, Nigerian Army, Major-General Anthony Bamidele Omozoje.
The governor said, “I want to especially thank the officers for the good work that they are doing to keep us safe and secure. To some people, it may be something new but to me, it is not. I have been saved twice from imminent death by the officers of this Division.
“The first experience was in 2007 when I was contesting to go to the Senate. On the day of election, my house was invaded by mobile policemen but I was rescued by the officers and was taken to Mokola Barracks where I stayed throughout the election. I did not even vote on the day of election, but I was happy that I came back unhurt due to the efforts of the officers of this 2 Division.
“Also, in 2015 when I was contesting to be the governor of this state, I was going to campaign in front of the family house of my opponent. Violence erupted but the officers of this division took charge and I was rescued unhurt. So, if I fast-track to Operation Burst, I am glad to say that anytime we have them going out for an operation, we sleep peacefully because we know they will do the necessary things.
Makinde also confessed that he would have been an army officer but opted to study Engineering when efforts to join the army failed
“I tried to join the Nigerian Army because of two basic things; the organisation and the discipline. When it didn’t work out, I decided to be an engineer. There is similarity between the organisation and discipline of the army and that of the engineering profession,” he said.
He stated that his administration would continue to provide social amenities for the well-being of all and sundry in the state, adding that he has approved the renovation of school in the barracks.
“The last time I was at the WASA event, I spoke about two major things; the dilapidated school in the barracks and the Light-Up Oyo State Project. Because you have been selfless in taking the wellbeing of the people of the state as a top priority, I have given the approval for the renovation of the school.
“I also said that the second phase of the Light-Up project will not continue until we include Odogbo Barracks in it. In the next two or three weeks, we should approve the second phase, which we will make sure that it extends to the barracks,” he said.
