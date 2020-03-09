News
2023: Ezeife Predicts Disintegration Without S’East President
Former Governor of Anambra State, Dr Chukwuemeka Ezeife, has warned that not allowing an Igbo man to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023 means that they(Igbo) have been asked to leave the country.
According to him, not giving the presidency to the South East means denying the people of the region their citizenship of Nigeria and whatever they do in consequence of being excluded is justified.
Recall that Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El Rufai, had last week declared that the presidency should move to the South in 2023.
However, El-Rufai’s opinion has been countered by the Northern Elders Forum and also some youth groups from the region, who are insisting that the zone should retain power after Buhari.
Speaking in an interview with journalists, Ezeife said, “My view is the general view. We are talking of equity, we are talking about fairness, and we are talking of justice; all these considerations require that power should move to the South and within the South, it should go to the Southeast.”
He pointed out that the North has dominated the presidency while the South West and the South-South have had a fair share too.
He maintained that the only group in the South, which has not had any at all, is the South-East, adding that, “Unless some people are not interested in what happens to Nigeria then they can deny the South-East.”
“However, I’m happy with what I’m seeing. On the 9th, there’s a group led by Yoruba that is working on a conference for 2023, and its own decision is for South-East to have it, and Afenifere says it’s South-East,” he added.
“Tanko Yakasai, who was not quite sure before, is now saying it should be South-East. Balarabe Musa says South-East, and about four youth groups in the North are saying it is the South.
“This gives me the feeling that Nigeria may survive if people begin to think in a logically equitable way like that.
“But if some people say they don’t care about Nigeria, let them deny the South-East, and then the South-East people will know that they are no longer Nigerians, as their fellow Nigerians do not see them as part of them.
News
IWD: ECOWAS Urges Sober Reflection
As the global community marks the International Women’s Day, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), has called for sober reflection on factors mitigating against the attainment of gender equality.
President of the ECOWAS Commission, Jean-Claude Kassi Brou, in a statement issued in Abuja, hailed women for their role in making the world a better place and for their immense contribution to global peace, security, and development in all spheres of human endeavour.
Brou noted that the 2020 event coincided with the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action, as well as the 20th anniversary of the United Nations Security Council Resolution 1325 on Women, Peace and Security, including the 10th anniversary of the establishment of the UN Women.
He also noted that the 2020 International Women’s Day was also being celebrated against the backdrop of three other major commitments made at the regional, continental and global levels which are ECOWAS Vision 2020, the African Union Agenda 2063 and the Sustainable Development Goals 2030 Agenda.
“These commitments testify to the global consensus on the value that gender equality and women’s empowerment bring to bear on the social, economic and political development of society.
“Today is therefore a day for sober reflections on the factors that militate against the attainment of gender equality and women’s empowerment at all levels of society, including the challenges that continue to confront women and girls, notably poverty, illiteracy, marginalisation, discrimination, various forms of violence, HIV/AIDS and harmful practices such as female genital mutilations and negative widowhood rights, to mention a few. These factors continue to place many women at the bottom of the development ladder, thereby perpetuating and deepening existing gender disparities, and thus, undermining the development of our countries and our community,” Brou said.
Brou added that the global community is challenged this year to step up efforts towards the creation of a world of equal opportunities that made it possible to unlock the potentials inherent in all individuals to contribute to the development of their communities and to benefit equitably from the gains of development.
He further said the ECOWAS Commission placed the quest for gender equality and women’s empowerment at the heart of its priorities.
News
Makinde To Sign Amotekun Bill Into Law
Barring any last-minute changes, Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde will tomorrow sign into law the bill backing the establishment of the Oyo State Security Network Agency codenamed Amotekun Corps, The Tide has learnt.
The bill was passed with fanfare by the House of Assembly last Tuesday as lawmakers and members of staff wore fabrics with leopard design to the plenary.
The bill was the sole discussion for the day. It passed third reading and was passed by a unanimous decision.
It was gathered yesterday that the Office of the Governor of Oyo State has started making preparations for the ceremonial signing of Amotekun bill into law by Governor Makinde tomorrow.
The governor has played a pivotal role in the establishment of the regional security outfit due to the central location and importance of Oyo State to Southwest Nigeria.
For instance, the security summit which gave birth to the idea of Amotekun was held in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital in July. The outfit was also jointly launched in the premises of Makinde’s office on January 9 before the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) Abubakar Malami (SAN) declared a regional security outfit illegal.
Operation Amotekun was originally conceived as a regional security outfit by governors of Oyo, Osun, Ogun, Ekiti, Ondo and Lagos states. The governors agreed to give it legal backing by the legislature of each state to overcome its illegality in the face of the Nigerian constitution.
The state assemblies and attorneys general of the six states worked together to generate the law backing the outfit. Though it was created on state-by-state basis, the outfit will still operate as a regional organization, wearing the same uniform, using the same operational guidelines, having joint training for personnel and working together across borders to prevent criminality or track down criminals .
A source close to the state government told newsmen yesterday that Governor Makinde was preparing to sign the bill into law tomorrow, adding that directive had been given for staff to set the stage for the ceremony.
News
Konya Commissions Solar Powered Water Project In Ogoni Community
The immediate past Commissioner for Environment in Rivers State, Prof. (Mrs) Roseline Konya last Thursday, commissioned the Kor Solar Powered Water Project, being the first completed infrastructural project by the Lahteh Loolo’s administration.
Speaking at the ceremony at Kor in Khana Local Government Area, the professor of Toxicology and Pharmacology of the University of Port Harcourt, Prof. Mrs. Roselyn Konya described the project as a laudable one because it is basically required in any community.
She urged the people of Kor to be grateful and hold on to the project as well as maintaining a peaceful community for more projects to come.
In his remarks, the Executive Chairman of Khana LGA, Elder Lahteh Lah Loolo thanked the people of Kor community for maintaining peace throughout the period of crisis in Khana and said the event opens the floodgate of commissioning projects in Khana LGA.
“When they came to me that they don’t have drinking water, I said it is better to spend money to provide portable drinking water for them than to spend money on treatment of cholera” he added.
Hon. Prince Ngbor , the member representing Khana Constituency 2 in the Rivers State House of Assembly said that he feel challenged as their representative and will not fail but begged for continued peace.
Earlier, the council engineer and Director of Works, Engr. Biopele Robert had explained the essence of the project and how to use the facility effectively to enhance sustainability.
