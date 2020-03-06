Politics
Why We Want Oshiomhole Sacked – Aggrieved Member
National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Adams Oshiomhole, was suspended by a Federal Capital Territory, FCT, High Court.
The Justices Danlami Senchi-led court had held Oshiomhole should step down pending the determination of a suit seeking his removal as APC national chairman.
Justice Senchi gave the order in a ruling on an application of interlocutory injunction following his suspension as a member of the APC from Etsako Ward 10 in Edo State.
However, one of the applicants, Oluwale Afolabi explained why some aggrieved members of APC wanted him out of office.
Addressing journalists in Abuja, Afolabi said Oshiomhole was dragged to court because he could not remain in office after he was suspended from his ward.
According to Afolabi: “Well, we came with the order because we believe in the rule of law, that is simply the reason why we are here to make sure that the constitution is respected.
“Our contention is very simple; that Oshiomhole was suspended by his ward and if you are a suspended member, you can’t rip the benefit of full membership.
Politics
Reps Move To Block $30bn Annual Revenue Leakages
The House of Representatives has resolved to investigate various malpractices in foreign exchange allocation to companies by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and other sources running over 30 billion dollars annually.
This was sequel to a unanimous adoption of a motion by Rep. James Faleke (APC-Lagos) at the plenary, yesterday.
Moving the motion earlier, Faleke said that it was public knowledge that the performance of the economy in the country was low at this critical time
Faleke said that in the past years, Nigeria had not been able to fund capital aspect of its Appropriation Act year in year for lack of funds due to low remittances of revenue by revenue generating agencies.
He identified low payment of taxes by private companies and diversion of expected revenue by corporate organisations as other factors responsible for the inability of government to fund the budget.
“The crude oil price bench mark in 2020 Appropriation Act was put at $57 dollar per barrel but the price of crude oil in the international market has dropped to 47 dollars per barrel.
“This clearly indicates that the major source of revenue towards funding the 2020 Appropriation Act is already in the negative.
“There is an urgent need to rescue the country from over $30 billion dollars annual revenue leakages arising from tax evasion, malpractices, mis-use and diversion of foreign exchange allocations by companies and other entities,” he said.
Faleke said that invoices overstatement by importers with the intention of obtaining large forex allocation above the international cost, insurance and freight value of goods were increasing the domestic inflation rate.
He alleged that the ficticious transfer of forex allocation for the payments of dividends to foreign shareholders of Nigerian companies above the dividend approved by the company’s board of directors and audited accounts was leading to evasion of statutory 30 per cent company Income.
Faleke said that allocation of foreign exchange to companies for the repayment of principal foreign loan and interest were in some cases found to be non-existing.
He said that millions of dollars in forex allocation to companies for the purpose of payment of foreign vendors for services rendered in Nigeria were in most cases found to have evaded the then statutory five per cent VAT and seven per cent withholding Tax.
Faleke said that the value of imported physical goods, materials, equipment on account of forex allocation by most companies were always understated to Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) at the port of arrival in order to reduce import duty payable.
Politics
Electoral Bill 2020: Senate Promises Enhanced Electoral System
The Senate Committee on Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says the ongoing review of the electoral Law will inject better ideas into the country’s electoral system.
Chairman Senate Committee on INEC, Sen. Kabiru Gaya, made this known yesterday in Lagos during a retreat on the electoral legal framework organised by INEC.
“The repeal and re-enactment of the electoral bill, will indeed inject better ideas into our electoral system, especially in the areas that could undermine the process of free, fair and credible election.
“It is also relevant to note that the inherent problem in our electoral process is the refusal by the political players to adhere to election rules; a practice that has rubbed off on the citizenry and supporters of political aspirants.
“The review of the Act will build citizens confidence, enhance transparency and credibility of the electoral process.
“The reviewed electoral will also entrench internal democracy within the political parties, reduce violence and expand the political scope to include women, youth and people living with disability, “ Gaya said.
In her remarks, Chairman House of Representatives Committee on Electoral Matters, Dr Aisha Dukku, noted that elections were major pillars of leadership selection in liberal democracies.
Dukku said that because elections were major pillars, constant and unceasing effort for the reformation of electoral laws and process was imperative to any country practicing democracy, most especially Nigeria.
“We need to do more as every election we have done brings to light glaring irregularities on the parts of our electoral laws, misconduct of officers or disregard for electoral laws or instructions by political parties, “she said.
Country Director for the International Foundation for Electoral Systems (IFES) Hermann Thiel, said that globally, legislators and election administrators were facing new challenges on credibility and legitimacy of electoral processes.
Politics
INEC Tasks NASS On National Electoral Offences Commission Bill
Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof Mahmood Yakubu, has called on the National Assembly to hasten the passage of the Bill for an Act to establish the National Electoral offences Commission.
Yakubu said this yesterday in Lagos during a retreat for members of the National Assembly on the review of the electoral legal framework.
He noted that the nation could no longer afford to foot drag on this important legislation which would provide the framework for dealing with impunity and banditry in elections.
“This is becoming more brazen, especially because violators of electoral laws are not effectively prosecuted.
“The Uwais committee on electoral reform recommended it in 2009, the Lemu committee on the 2011 post election violence made a similar recommendation which was accepted by the government in white paper.
“Most recently, the Nnamani committee on electoral reform made the same recommendation on the prosecution of electoral offences.
“The commission would like the 9th National Assembly to make history by passing the Bill into law; it is time to walk the talk,” he said.
The INEC chairman, however, commended the national assembly at the historic meeting of law makers and election managers on the reform of the legal framework.
“I am confident that we will have a robust discussion in the best interest of our electoral and democratic processes,” he said
The Electoral Offences Commission (Establishment) Bill 2020, sponsored in the Senate by Sen. Abubakar Kyari and co-sponsored by Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege, passed the first reading on Thursday, February 27 and recently passed the second reading on Wednesday, March 4.
