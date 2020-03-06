Warrior’s Album: ‘Why 2Face Refused To Feature Davido, Naira Marley’

The Federal Government has thrown it’s weight behind the educational film and documentary on Nigeria. It was learnt that the film and documentary, Nigeria 1914 is an educational film of the story of how Nigeria was formed into a country.

The release of the film which has reached 40 percent is expected to coincide with Nigeria’s 60th anniversary in October 2020 Nollywood legends already cast in the movie include: Pete. Edochie, Joke. Silver Magaji miyinyawa,Asaba Madaki and Yemi Blaq

Others are Patience Ozorkwor,Bimbo Akintola and Nkem Owoh as well as casts from UK and France who are expected to come in

The Nigerian Tourism Development corporation (NTDC,) and the National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB) have endorsed the film which ground unveiling ceremony has been scheduled for 26th April 2020.

Speaking at the weekend, The Director, Research and Library Sciences NFVCB, Mr Ejike Joseph said the Agency is solidly behind the educational work which is aimed at protecting the country and strengthen the Bond of unity despite the numerous challenges. It is good we are part of this project since inception “he added

On his part the representative of the Director General of NTDC, chief Ody Anamba called for national support for the brain behind the project. He also stated that the agency will do everything possible to help market the project.

The Film which is inspired by the American Classic Movie, Roots and Australia according to the project director, interfora Initiative, Mr Akin Laniyi exposes the unknown truth about the count – Message truncated.