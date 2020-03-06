Maritime
Substandard Products: Senate Vows To Return SON To Nation’s Seaports
Following the increase in the importation of substandard products into the country, the Senate Committee on Industries has vowed to ensure that the organisation return to the nation’s seaports to checkmate the menace.
The committee said standard’s regulatory bodies were always at the ports to certify quality of goods before entering the country, adding that Nigeria cannot be an exception.
Chairman, Senate Committee on Industries, Senator Bayo Osinowo, stated this during an oversight function of SON’s laboratory complex in Ogba, Lagos, recently.
Osinowo said that the Senate would ensure SON performs its statutory role by being present at the ports to monitor standard of products being imported into the country.
“It is unfortunate that SON is not at the ports. When we established SON, it was to monitor all standards of products produced and imported into the country.
“When we found out that SON was not at the ports, we decided to address this by looking into it and amending it because there must be an office for them at the ports to carry out their mandate effectively”, he said.
Reacting, Director-General of SON, Osita Aboloma, assured that the agency would function effectively and meet up with the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) if supported in ways needed by the government.
“Positioning SON to be ready to break barriers to trade has been quite tasking and this is why it is required for us to have laboratories to carry out tests of conformity agreed upon by continental bodies.
“Quality assurance is a collective effort because we cannot do it alone. We seek the partnership and cooperation of all Nigerians”, he said.
Maritime
Dockworkers Scared Of Entering Foreign Vessels
Nigerian dockworkers working in the nation’s sea ports are now scared of entering foreign vessels coming to the ports.
This is sequel to the outbreak of the dreaded Conoravirus disease (Covid-19) in the country.
Recall that an Italian was recently diagnosed positive of the deadly virus in Lagos alongside 34 others shortly on his arrival from his country home after a vacation.
Although the 34 victims have been quarantined while the Italian is responding to treatment, there is palpable fear among dockworkers at the nation’s ports.
The Tide gathered that the workers were afraid of having physical contacts with the crew members of some vessels.
Our correspondent who visited some seaports in the South South region reports that dockworkers whose duty is to off load consignments from the vessels were afraid of entering some Europe designated vessels present at the ports.
Although nobody has been diagnosed positive of the virus in any of the six ports in the country, the fear of possible contraction rents the air amongst the dockworkers.
The six ports in the country and the international airports are major points of entry into the country by foreigners.
Following the fear of possible spread of the disease, the Aliko Dangote Foundation (ADF) has pledged N200 million to support the Federal Government’s effort at containing the spread of the disease in the country.
The Chief Executive Officer of ADF, Zouera Youssoufou, in a statement, said the donation was part of the Foundation’s cardinal objective.
Youssoufou said the foundation had earmarked N124 million to support facilities that would assist to prevent, assess and respond to health cases at all entry points into the country.
Other areas the foundation is supporting include surveillance and epidemiology, where facilities worth N36 million will be provided by the foundation to support government’s effort.
Youssoufou said the foundation would also donate N48 million for case management and training of health workers.
Maritime
Maritime Workers Demand Life Jackets From NIMASA
The Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria, (MWUN), Rivers State Branch, has called on the Nigeria Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) to provide life jackets to its members for safety.
MWUN said the provision of life jackets would save lives and enhance maritime activities in the state.
Chairman, MWUN, Rivers State, Comrade Jonah Jumbo, disclosed this during an interview with The Tide, in Port Harcourt.
He noted that the provision of life jackets to the union would also reduce carnage in the waterways and make traveling in water more comfortable.
Comrade Jonah insisted that most jetties in the state lack life saving vests, thereby making traveling in rivers more risky and difficult.
According to him, Bonny, Andoni, Kula Bakana and Billie jetties lack comfortable life vests for travellers.
MWUN called on the management of NIMASA to partner with the body to improve maritime activities in the state as well as create jobs for seafarers.
He also decried the dilapidated state of the jetties across the state and appealed to the Agency to improve on the facilities to enhance water transportation.
Jonah alleged that NIMASA has not impacted positively in the lives of the people of the riverine communities in Rivers State, especially in the area of youth empowerment.
“NIMASA and its leadership should encourage our people and improve their lives by empowering them with positive skills that would transform their lives and not politics”, he said.
Maritime
NIWA To Enforce Use Of Permits By Boat Operators
As a way of sanitising water transportation across the country, the Managing Director of National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), George Moghalu , says the Authority would enforce the use of permits by boat operators to ensure standard.
Moghalu insisted that the aim was to ensure that only certified boats plies the waterways.
Moghalu spoke to the The Tide on the sidelines of a tour of facilities at NIWA’s operational base in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.
He said he was working to identify the core challenges facing the country’s waterways with a view to providing solutions to them.
Moghalu restated his determination to reorient new ways of doing things in NIWA and make water transportation in the country safe.
He told The Tide that NIWA signed a Memorandum of Understanding with a firm to provide life jackets across all waterfronts in the country.
According to him, the MoU is part of efforts to ensure safety on the nation’s inland waterways.
“As I speak, we have signed a memorandum with a firm that is going to provide life jackets across our waterfronts in the country because of our consideration for security.
“We have started the training process in some of our locations for boat operators and drivers so that we can get them to understand what we are doing. We are going to play our clear regulatory roles and enforce the use of permits before boats can enter our waterways.
“We cannot allow rickety boats to waste the lives of Nigerians.”
“Today we are clearing water debris and water hyacinths on some of our channels. We are doing the much we can to standardise the process and have clear data on those that operate on our waterways”, he said.
Trending
-
Politics4 days ago
Amaechi Loses Staunch Ally To PDP In Rivers
-
News4 days ago
No Plan To Ban Int’l Flights Into PH, Says RSG …Places State On Red Alert, Sets Up Rapid Response Team …Italian Bizman Stable, Showing Mild Symptoms, NCDC Confirms …Four Chinese, 39 Nigerians Quarantined In Plateau
-
News4 days ago
Fruit Garden Market: RSG Assures Transparency In Shop Allocation
-
Editorial5 days ago
Senate And Constitution Review
-
News4 days ago
Police Academy Bill Passes 2nd Reading In Senate
-
Politics3 days ago
APC Blasts Unfaithful Members Over Betrayal
-
Oil & Energy4 days ago
PHED Begins Public Consultation On Extraordinary Tariff Review
-
News4 days ago
Imo Guber: S’Court Rules On Appeals, Today