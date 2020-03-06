S’South Govs Meet, Plan Regional Security Outfit …Move To Revive BRACED Commission

The Federal Capital Territory High Court has given an order restraining Comrade Adams Oshomole from parading himself as the National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

By this ruling, the former labour leader and governor of Edo State ceases to be the chairman, pending the outcome of various legal battles.

In his ruling, Hon. Justice Senchi Z. Danlami gave an order of interlocutory injunction restraining Comrade Adams Oshiomhole from parading himself as the national chairman of the APC, pending the hearing and determination of the substance suit.

Oshiomhole has been in the eye of the storm lately, as he was recently suspended by his party at his ward, local and state levels.

It was on this premise that the injunction application was granted.

Allegations that triggered his suspension include highhandedness, misappropriation of funds and disregard for the rule of law.

The ruling All Progressives Congress has in recent days been going through a lot of turmoil.

After surviving major judicial upsets in Zamfara and Rivers states during the build-up to the last general election, which totally knocked the party of the ballot; the APC has been battling with fractured internal unity, especially in its National Working Committee (NWC).

It was alleged that Oshiomhole single-handedly appointed a national secretary for the party without any constitutional backing.

This did not go down well with many members of the NWC, and has caused a visible crack in the NWC.

Allegations of misappropriation of funds are also strong, as party members are asking for details on how the over N15billion raised during the 2019 elections were expended.

These allegations have fuelled pro and anti-Oshiomhole rallies around the country.

The last rally in Abuja was reported to have turned violent as pro and anti-Oshiomhole supporters collided in front of the party’s National Secretariat in Abuja.

It was learnt that the protests were out of control till the security agencies came in to restore peace.

As events unfold, a lot will get clearer, but as it stands, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole legally ceases to be the national chairman of the APC.

Reacting, the National Vice Chairman, North-West of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Mustapha Salihu backed the order of an FCT High Court which suspended the party’s National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, yesterday.

Salihu, who has been having a running battle with the national chairman over the party’s choice of Arch. Waziri Bulama as national secretary, told journalists, yesterday, that Oshiomhole was about to create more chaos in the party, alleging that the national chairman wants to foist Bulama on the National Working Committee (NWC) as its acting head.

As at the time of filing this report (4pm), neither Oshiomhole nor his spokesman, Mr Simon Ebegbulem was available for comments, as calls to their known telephone lines went repeatedly unanswered.

Also, National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu did not answer his calls.

But Salihu said; “immediately the court injunction was given, the national chairman called the party’s national publicity secretary to issue a statement to the press that Bulama is the chief secretary to the party.

“I believe you people (Journalists) are aware of the meeting held about a month ago on that matter, which ended without a decision. Since then, there has not been a decision as to the replacement of the secretary. The chairman is about to create more chaos within the party as he gave the order.

“The public should know that any decision that Oshiomhole makes henceforth is an illegal decision and will not hold.

“We will keep our fingers crossed until the court decides. I am saying this so that there will not be two national secretaries and there can be no affirmation from a national chairman that has been suspended.”

Asked whether he would accept the choice of Bulama as national secretary should the party take that position, he said; “the party cannot accept Bulama, who is the party? The person that should hold that position must be the most senior person in the party.”

Should the suspension of Oshiomhole subsist, the party would be left without a clear head?

To assist the national chairman, the APC has two deputy national chairmen; one for the South and the other for the North.

However, both offices are now vacant.

While the Deputy National Chairman, South, Otunba Niyi Adebayo, had since been appointed as Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, the Deputy National Chairman, North, Sen. Lawali Shuaibu is on indefinite suspension.

The party scribe, Bulama is still having a running battle with his own zonal chairman, that is, the National Vice Chairman, North-East Zone, Comrade Salihu Mustapha.

The National Vice Chairman, North-West, Barrister Inuwa Abdulkadir is also on indefinite suspension while the National Auditor, Mr George Moghalu had since been appointed as the managing director of National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA).

Also, the Acting National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, Victor Giadom, has said the All Progressives Congress as a law-abiding political party will respect the decision of the court suspending the National Chairman of the Party, Adams Oshiomhole.

He spoke to reporters at the party’s National Secretariat amidst heavy security presence.

No fewer than 13 police patrol vans with armed policemen keeping vigil around the building.

The High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Jabi, Abuja had yesterday ordered an interim suspension of Adams Oshiomhole as the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress.

Delivering a ruling on an application for an interlocutory injunction, Justice Danlami Senchi, ordered Oshiomhole to remain on suspension pending the determination of the main suit.

The court held that the party wrongfully continued to retain him as its National Chairman while he is under suspension as a member of the party.

In a related development, the National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has approved the nomination of new national officers.

Lanre Issa-Onilu, APC National Publicity Secretary, made the announcement in a statement Wednesday night.

The development came hours after the court ordered the suspension of APC national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole.

Waziri Bulama is the Party’s Acting National Secretary.

The statement said following the resignation of Mai Mala Buni as National Secretary in May 2019, prior to his election as Governor of Yobe State, the APC gave notice for a replacement from the zone.

“The NWC has also approved the nominations of Senator Abiola Ajimobi as the Deputy National Chairman (South) and Mr. Paul Chukwuma as the National Auditor following nominations from the respective zones”, it read.

Similarly, it was jubilation in the camp of the All Progressives Congress (APC) loyal to Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, yesterday, over the ruling of the Federal High Court in Abuja which bars Comrade Adams Oshiomhole from parading himself as chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Obaseki, who has been at daggers drawn with Oshiomhole, yesterday, in Benin hailed the ruling of the court, and described it was the right decision for the party.

The governor spoke this while addressing party members during the Edo South Senatorial rally of the APC in Benin City, the state capital.

He said, “When we planned this meeting last week to meet with all our executives, we did not know that God has a plan for us today.

“No man is God. God is God. No man can play God. With what God has done today… what we should do now is to just thank Him.

“The meaning of what happened today is that peace has now finally come to our party. The purpose of God for Nigeria in our party will now be fulfilled.

“My problem with Comrade Oshiomhole is that when people started saying that they were Edo Peoples Movement (EPM), I called him and urged him to denounce them.

“I told him (Oshiomhole) to come out and say something. I told him, Comrade, denounce them, you are the National chairman; disassociate yourself from these people that are destroying our party. Up till today, he did not denounce them.

“But the court has taken the right decision today… It does not make me a happy person because it would not have come to this.

“So, my message today is when a child put his hands in feces, you do not cut off that hand, you take that hand and wash it.

“And for those our members who have been misled, we cannot practice our democracy the way it was in 1983”.

Continuing on the rally, Obaseki said: “Our goal is that before the end of June this year, we must have not less than 500,000 card-carrying members of APC.

“It will be a shame on any leader of our party if we cannot boost of 100 members per unit. And if you do win members for us, you will see what we will do as a party”.