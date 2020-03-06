Solid Star Claims Generating Over N200m For Former Record Label

Sensational Nigerian music star, Joshua Iniyeso, professionally known as Solid Star has been on the news for the past few days following his ugly experience with former record label owner, Achievas Entertainment.

The singer has once again taken to his social media platform with a long list of all he managed to achieve for his former record label owner, Achievas Entertainment.

An aggrieved Solid Star who is demanding royalties owed to him, clearly stated that he can proudly come out and say that he made more than N200 million in revenue for the former record label.

The singer claimed that while he was still working with the company, a yearly revenue of N50 million from performances was always granted.

He went on to roll out some of his top songs that raked in a lot of revenue especially from digital music steaming platform.

He highlighted songs “Oluchi” featuring Flavour, “Wait” featuring Patoranking and Tiwa Savage, “Nwa Baby” featuring 2Baba among other commercially successful songs.

He claimed the songs grossed more than N100 million in revenue. The singer who claimed he released three albums during his time at the label, also mentioned how music videos of his songs were produced by the best of the best in the industry and how the budget did not go over board.

Concluding his post, Solid Star noted that he felt the need to speak up after his old label boss Ossy Achievas claimed that over N100 million was invested in his career and he could not generate 10 percent of the amount.