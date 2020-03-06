Entertainment
Seven Most Anticipated Nigeria’s Hip-Hop Projects 2020
In 2017, Nigerian Hip-Hop suffered its worst year in terms of quality and quantity. Thus, Nigerian legend took to the studio and recorded one of the most impactful rap records in modern Nigerian Hip-Hop history. The song was titled, ‘You Rappers Should Fix Up Your Lives.’
Rappers huffed and puffed, but time is a funny thing. Three years down the line, we realize that MI Abaga actually did Nigerian Hip-Hop a huge favour. Over the past three years, Nigerian Hip-Hop has improved in quality and quantity. 2019 was incredible and filled with life – it also birthed an interesting beef.
2019 ended with a release of Palmwine Express by Show Dem Camp. 2020 has already seen seen an Olamide project, but there seems more to come in Hip-Hop. Thus, here are the top five most anticipated rap projects of 2020;
In 2019, MI Abaga and Vector were embroiled in an epic beef when MI Abaga debuted a new jingle on his Vector diss, ‘The Viper.’ The jingle was simple, ‘Judah.’ It was like the voice of a commanding Nigerian father nudging his son to do something with little words. A few weeks after, Blaqbonez released a tweet where promoted an EP titled, Tribe of Judah.
Earlier in 2020, MI Abaga leaked a number of songs in ‘wav.’ format. Some weeks later, certain things associated with him started trending. The release date for this project that looks to be titled Tribe of Judah is uncertain,
Olamide: In the last decade, Olamide barely went a full year with out a body of work. In January 2020 he released his 10th Body of work, a project titled “999”,while the project was lukewarm, Olamide announced that we should expect new album from him and Fire Boy,his artist.
We don’t know the truth behind that picture but if anybody can drop two projects in one year, its Olamide.
3. Show Dem Camp: Over the past three years, Show Dem Camp has released at least one project per year even if we don’t the state of any project. The iconic duo of Ghost and Tec always work together on music. In 2019 they released two length bodies of work and they were beautiful.
Again, we are not sure about the state of our impending project, but Clone Wars is on its fourth installment, Palm Music is only on its second installment.
4) Falz: Falz the Bhad Guy won three awards at the 14th edition of Headies Awards in October 19th 2019.The same year he took home the Gong for Album of the Year at the event. The wine was for his polarising album” moral Instruction”.That same year, three of his sub segment singles failed to make any meaningful impact.
However, he did a good job on “make e no cause fight2 with. Ajebutta and BOJ.With how Falz moves,chances are his next project will be a surprise and the certainty of that project is almost written in the stars.
5) AQ : After Crown, the impressive collaborative album with Loose Kaynon,AQ had a fairly quite 2019.But even in that year, he had two impressive performances on the Martell cyphers, released two loosies and won lyrics on the Roll at the Headies.
6). Pay Back: In the past three years, pay back has released three memorable projects, two albums and one EP.Pay Back is one of the best rappers in Nigeria. Very soon his new album will be released and it looks set to be impressive.
Entertainment
FG Backs N1.1bn Documentary Film On Nigeria
The Federal Government has thrown it’s weight behind the educational film and documentary on Nigeria. It was learnt that the film and documentary, Nigeria 1914 is an educational film of the story of how Nigeria was formed into a country.
The release of the film which has reached 40 percent is expected to coincide with Nigeria’s 60th anniversary in October 2020 Nollywood legends already cast in the movie include: Pete. Edochie, Joke. Silver Magaji miyinyawa,Asaba Madaki and Yemi Blaq
Others are Patience Ozorkwor,Bimbo Akintola and Nkem Owoh as well as casts from UK and France who are expected to come in
The Nigerian Tourism Development corporation (NTDC,) and the National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB) have endorsed the film which ground unveiling ceremony has been scheduled for 26th April 2020.
Speaking at the weekend, The Director, Research and Library Sciences NFVCB, Mr Ejike Joseph said the Agency is solidly behind the educational work which is aimed at protecting the country and strengthen the Bond of unity despite the numerous challenges. It is good we are part of this project since inception “he added
On his part the representative of the Director General of NTDC, chief Ody Anamba called for national support for the brain behind the project. He also stated that the agency will do everything possible to help market the project.
He also said that the agency will do everything possible to help market the project even beyond the country.
The Film which is inspired by the American Classic Movie, Roots and Australia according to the project director, interfora Initiative, Mr Akin Laniyi exposes the unknown truth about the count – Message truncated.
Entertainment
Netflix Launches Camp In Nigeria
Globally known and widely used video streaming service, Netflix has finally set up its camp in Nigeria with the unveiling of its Nollywood powered variant, Netflix Naija.
The company made this known by first signing up on social media Twitter and Instagram. In it’s first post It reads: N is for Naija, N is for Nollywood N is the 14 alphabets, 14 is also how many great talents you are looking at, N is for Netflix, but most importantly hello! Nigeria”.
The Star studded cast include:Kate Henshaw,Joke Silver, Bimbo Akintola ,Ramsey Nouah, Banky W, Adesua Etomi, Kunle Afolayan, Kemi Adetiba,Omoni Oboli, Richard Mofe Damijo will ensure that the audience are wowed and awed .Netflix is also developing two unnamed original Nigeria series.
Recall that in 2018, Netflix took its first shot at the Nigerian movie industry when It bought the rights to Genevieve Nnaji’s Igbo language production Lion Heart.
The movie was a global hit which was also recognised in its nomination for the 2020 Oscar awards under the category of Best international movie.
Unfortunately, the movie was later disqualified by the Oscar Academy because the production had “a mere 10 .minutes none English dialogue”, a move that generated angry reactions particularly from Nigerians.
Nevertheless, it is clear that Netflix is just as ready to tap into the massive investment opportunity in Nigerian movie industry rated as the third largest in the world after Hollywood of America and Nollywood of India
Entertainment
Femi Fani-Kayode Joins Nollywood
After former Senator Dino Melaye joined the Nigerian movie industry, former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani- Kayode has made his Nollywood début as he features in a movie series titled, Silent Prejudice Season 2
The series which exposes the evils associated with Osu cast system in the South Eastern part of Nigeria is currently being shot at various locations in Abuja. It was the endorsement of the Nigerian Human Rights Commission whose Executive Secretary, Tony Ojukwu also made an appearance.
Mr. Fani Kayode is not the only Nigerian on the set of the series. Others include business mogul, Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, Ex-Senator Dino Melaye and former Anambra State Governor, Chukwuemeka Ezeife.
Top Hollywood stars who featured in the 13th episode are Clem Ohameze, Amaechi Munagor, Monalisa Chinda,Chuks Chyke,Vitalis Ndubuisi,Steve Ebo as well as Ofiafuluagwu Mbaka,Linc Edochie, Larry Koldsweath, Obidejimba and T. T. Temple.
In a post on face book on Monday, Fani-Kayode who was on the set of the series on Saturday, hailed actors and applauded their craft. “We were on set the whole afternoon and though gruelling, It was a great experience and tremendous fun. Many do not know how hard actors work and the energy and discipline that goes into their craft”.
“Being a thespian is no mean feat, it requires total dedication and focus and having been through what I experienced on Saturday, my respect for them is boundless, “he said.
Season 1 is already being aired on AIT on Wednesdays at 9.00pm, while Season 2 which Fani-Kayode featured in will soon be aired.
