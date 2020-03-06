Featured
Senate Under Fire For Approving Buhari’s $22.7bn Loan
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has berated All Progressives Congress (APC) senators for approving President Muhammadu Buhari’s request for a fresh $22.7billion loan even amidst public outcry against it.
The party said the approval clearly indicates that the ruling APC was out to only satisfy its immediate selfish gains and plunge the nation into further hardship under burdens of overwhelming loans.
In a statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party; Mr Kola Ologbodiyan, the PDP expressed dismay over the approval giving the loan even when the Buhari Presidency have not justified the request.
According to the PDP, the approval championed by APC senators “is a situation that validates apprehensions that the APC senators have become rubber stamp legislators”.
The statement read in parts, “the fact that the $22.7billion loan request brimmed with unexplained, obscure, over-bloated and questionable subheads, such as the scandalous $500million (N180billion) smuggled in under the guise of upgrading the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), shows that the APC and a cabal in the Presidency are in a huge financial racket, for which they are ready to plunge Nigerians into more suffering.
“In approving the loan, even after it was clear that Nigerians are averse to it, the APC senators have confirmed that they are in league with other APC leaders to fleece our nation and bring more hardship to Nigerians.
“The party notes as disheartening that under the Buhari Presidency, our foreign debt has continued to accumulate with nothing to show other than excruciating unemployment rate, decayed infrastructure, a worsening governance system, escalated insecurity and unprecedented poverty.”
The PDP, in the statement, however, commended the PDP senators for rejecting the loan “as it will bring more hardship and further mortgage the future of our nation”.
The PDP, therefore, demanded a reversal of the approval, and urged Nigerians to unite in defence of the nation by raising their voices against the demand.
Similarly, the Human Rights Writers Association (HURIWA0 has described as vexatiously unconstitutional the decision of the Ahmed Lawan-led Senate to approve President Muhammadu Buhari’s request to borrow $22.7billion despite objection from some Senators.
The rights group believes that the collection of the foreign loans, which would be re-looted by government officials, offends several provisions of the Nigerian Constitution including sections 16(1); (2) of the Nigerian Constitution.
HURIWA noted that the section of the Constitution opposes excessive borrowings that makes Nigeria a slave of external jurisdictions and impedes our national drive for self reliance.
Specifically, section 16-(1) provides thus: “The State shall, within the context of the ideals and objectives for which provisions are made in this Constitution.
“(a) harness the resources of the nation and promote national prosperity and an efficient, a dynamic and self-reliant economy.
“(b) control the national economy in such manner as to secure the maximum welfare, freedom and happiness of every citizen on the basis of social justice and equality of status and opportunity.
(c) without prejudice to its right to operate or participate in areas of the economy, other than the major sectors of the economy, manage and operate the major sectors of the economy.
(d) without prejudice to the right of any person to participate in areas of the economy within the major sector of the economy, protect the right of every citizen to engage in any economic activities outside the major sectors of the economy.
“(2) The state shall direct its policy towards ensuring:
(a) the promotion of a planned and balanced economic development;
“(b) that the material resources of the nation are harnessed and distributed as best as possible to serve the common good.
“(c) that the economic system is not operated in such a manner as to permit the concentration of wealth or the means of production and exchange in the hands of few individuals or of a group.
“(d) that suitable and adequate shelter, suitable and adequate food, reasonable national minimum living wage, old age care and pensions, and unemployment, sick benefits and welfare of the disabled are provided for all citizens.”
HURIWA submitted that the constant flying around cap in hand by President Buhari to borrow from all conceivable creditors from all around the world was tantamount to converting Nigeria to a beggarly economy which is against these constitutional provisions.
The group stated this in a media statement signed by the National Coordinator, Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko, and the National Media Affairs Director, Miss Zainab Yusuf, and made available to newsmen, yesterday.
It added, “We all know that when Nigeria had an activist National Assembly headed by Senator Bukola Saraki, this move by President Muhammadu Buhari to mortgage Nigeria into the enslavement of the Chinese creditor was rejected.
S’South Govs Meet, Plan Regional Security Outfit …Move To Revive BRACED Commission
After weeks of speculation and suspense, governors of the South-South states, yesterday, agreed to establish a regional security outfit to tackle peculiar challenges in the region.
This is coming in the heels of the passage of the bill for the establishment of South-West security network, Amotekun, by state Houses of Assembly in states of the region.
Addressing journalists in Asaba at the end of the meeting of the Forum of Governors in the South-South, Chairman of the forum and Governor of Delta State, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, said the governors have agreed to resuscitate the BRACED Commission, a regional economic and integration platform.
Okowa said BRACED, which stands for Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa-Ibom, Cross River, Edo and Delta, would be mandated to come up with modalities on the establishment of the regional security outfit.
According to him, the commission is expected to brief the governors on the steps to be taken for the establishment of the regional security outfit at the next meeting of the forum in May in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.
He said the BRACED Commission was set up over 10 years ago by their predecessors to facilitate economic cooperation among the South-South states, adding that the incumbent governors have concluded plans to provide the needed logistics for the commission to come back to life.
On the 13 per cent federal derivation, the governors prevailed on the Federal Government to adopt the system where the percentage is deducted at source before the revenue is shared out.
“And we need to stress that in any allocation that is being done, 13 per cent derivation must first be taken out of the funds that come from oil revenue before the rest of the funds is shared out,” Okowa said.
“This 13 per cent is supposed to be for the oil-producing states and that has not been the situation for a very long time.”
The governors further urged President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately constitute the governing board for the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), noting that the interventionist agency will play a great role in the regional development of the South-South.
The meeting, the first since Okowa was elected chairman of the forum, was attended by governors Duoye Diri (Bayelsa), Nyesome Wike (Rivers), Emmanuel Udom (Akwa-Ibom), Godwin Obaseki (Edo) and the host, Okowa of Delta State.
Also in attendance was the Director-General of the BRACED Commission, Mr Joe Keshi.
Okowa said the Governor of Cross River, Prof Ben Ayade, was unavoidably absent as he was held up in Abuja for an official engagement.
Boxing:Three-Weight Champion Challenges Ali’s Daughter
Three-weight world champion, Claressa Shields, has welcomed the prospect of a potential bout with former champion, Laila Ali, claiming the 42-year-old only “fought soccer moms”.
Ali, daughter of the legendary Muhammad Ali, won all 24 of her professional fights and claimed the WBC, WIBA, IWBF and IBA super-middleweight belts before retiring in 2007.
But recent interviews have prompted talk of a potential super-fight between Ali and her fellow American.
Shields, the WBC and WBO light-middleweight champion, told Tidesports source: “It started when they asked her if she’d ever come out of retirement, and she said no because no girl is good enough to give her a challenge. Like it would be too easy for her.
“That was disrespectful to me. If you think I’m easy for you to just come out of retirement and just beat me, then you’re strangely mistaken.”
Shields, 24, has won all 10 of her professional fights – and her victory over Ivana Habazin in January made her the fastest boxer in history to win titles in three different weight classes.
The two-time Olympic champion is also one of only seven fighters to hold the four major world titles – WBA, WBC, IBF and WBO – at the same time.
“I think she’ll come in and underestimate me,” said Shields, who previously won titles at middleweight and super-middleweight.
“She fought soccer moms. I’ve fought former world champions. I compared my first 10 fights with her last 10 and if you look at their records you will see that she fought against people with majority losses.
“Messing with me is a whole different animal.”
Shields believes boxing has “changed 100%” in the 13 years since Ali’s retirement.
“She’s going to come in thinking that because she’s bigger, and she’s Muhammad Ali’s daughter, and she was 24-0 back in the day, that the skill level of fighters is still the same as back then,” she added.
Responding to Ali’s claim it would cost $5million (£3.9million) to tempt her out of retirement, Shields said: “The money is there.
“She may have all that stuff going on but she isn’t making $10million in 20 minutes, that’s for sure. Or five. The winner gets $10million, that’ll be me. She’ll get five.”
As well as looking forward to a fight with Ali, Shields expects to make her debut in mixed martial arts (MMA) in late 2020 or early 2021.
“I’m super serious about MMA,” she said.
“Boxing is easy for me because I’ve been doing it for so long and I have fun with it. But MMA is like a whole new thing of learning and seeing what my body can do.”
Shields attended the UFC 245 event in Las Vegas in December, when Amanda Nunes retained her bantamweight title with victory over Germaine de Randamie.
Shields has since publicly mentioned Nunes several times.
APC In Deep Crisis As Court Suspends Oshiomhole …We’ll Respect Court Order Suspending Nat Chairman -Party …Names New National Secretary, Auditor After Suspension …National Vice Chair, Obaseki Hail Order
The Federal Capital Territory High Court has given an order restraining Comrade Adams Oshomole from parading himself as the National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).
By this ruling, the former labour leader and governor of Edo State ceases to be the chairman, pending the outcome of various legal battles.
In his ruling, Hon. Justice Senchi Z. Danlami gave an order of interlocutory injunction restraining Comrade Adams Oshiomhole from parading himself as the national chairman of the APC, pending the hearing and determination of the substance suit.
Oshiomhole has been in the eye of the storm lately, as he was recently suspended by his party at his ward, local and state levels.
It was on this premise that the injunction application was granted.
Allegations that triggered his suspension include highhandedness, misappropriation of funds and disregard for the rule of law.
The ruling All Progressives Congress has in recent days been going through a lot of turmoil.
After surviving major judicial upsets in Zamfara and Rivers states during the build-up to the last general election, which totally knocked the party of the ballot; the APC has been battling with fractured internal unity, especially in its National Working Committee (NWC).
It was alleged that Oshiomhole single-handedly appointed a national secretary for the party without any constitutional backing.
This did not go down well with many members of the NWC, and has caused a visible crack in the NWC.
Allegations of misappropriation of funds are also strong, as party members are asking for details on how the over N15billion raised during the 2019 elections were expended.
These allegations have fuelled pro and anti-Oshiomhole rallies around the country.
The last rally in Abuja was reported to have turned violent as pro and anti-Oshiomhole supporters collided in front of the party’s National Secretariat in Abuja.
It was learnt that the protests were out of control till the security agencies came in to restore peace.
As events unfold, a lot will get clearer, but as it stands, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole legally ceases to be the national chairman of the APC.
Reacting, the National Vice Chairman, North-West of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Mustapha Salihu backed the order of an FCT High Court which suspended the party’s National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, yesterday.
Salihu, who has been having a running battle with the national chairman over the party’s choice of Arch. Waziri Bulama as national secretary, told journalists, yesterday, that Oshiomhole was about to create more chaos in the party, alleging that the national chairman wants to foist Bulama on the National Working Committee (NWC) as its acting head.
As at the time of filing this report (4pm), neither Oshiomhole nor his spokesman, Mr Simon Ebegbulem was available for comments, as calls to their known telephone lines went repeatedly unanswered.
Also, National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu did not answer his calls.
But Salihu said; “immediately the court injunction was given, the national chairman called the party’s national publicity secretary to issue a statement to the press that Bulama is the chief secretary to the party.
“I believe you people (Journalists) are aware of the meeting held about a month ago on that matter, which ended without a decision. Since then, there has not been a decision as to the replacement of the secretary. The chairman is about to create more chaos within the party as he gave the order.
“The public should know that any decision that Oshiomhole makes henceforth is an illegal decision and will not hold.
“We will keep our fingers crossed until the court decides. I am saying this so that there will not be two national secretaries and there can be no affirmation from a national chairman that has been suspended.”
Asked whether he would accept the choice of Bulama as national secretary should the party take that position, he said; “the party cannot accept Bulama, who is the party? The person that should hold that position must be the most senior person in the party.”
Should the suspension of Oshiomhole subsist, the party would be left without a clear head?
To assist the national chairman, the APC has two deputy national chairmen; one for the South and the other for the North.
However, both offices are now vacant.
While the Deputy National Chairman, South, Otunba Niyi Adebayo, had since been appointed as Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, the Deputy National Chairman, North, Sen. Lawali Shuaibu is on indefinite suspension.
The party scribe, Bulama is still having a running battle with his own zonal chairman, that is, the National Vice Chairman, North-East Zone, Comrade Salihu Mustapha.
The National Vice Chairman, North-West, Barrister Inuwa Abdulkadir is also on indefinite suspension while the National Auditor, Mr George Moghalu had since been appointed as the managing director of National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA).
Also, the Acting National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, Victor Giadom, has said the All Progressives Congress as a law-abiding political party will respect the decision of the court suspending the National Chairman of the Party, Adams Oshiomhole.
He spoke to reporters at the party’s National Secretariat amidst heavy security presence.
No fewer than 13 police patrol vans with armed policemen keeping vigil around the building.
The High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Jabi, Abuja had yesterday ordered an interim suspension of Adams Oshiomhole as the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress.
Delivering a ruling on an application for an interlocutory injunction, Justice Danlami Senchi, ordered Oshiomhole to remain on suspension pending the determination of the main suit.
The court held that the party wrongfully continued to retain him as its National Chairman while he is under suspension as a member of the party.
In a related development, the National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has approved the nomination of new national officers.
Lanre Issa-Onilu, APC National Publicity Secretary, made the announcement in a statement Wednesday night.
The development came hours after the court ordered the suspension of APC national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole.
Waziri Bulama is the Party’s Acting National Secretary.
The statement said following the resignation of Mai Mala Buni as National Secretary in May 2019, prior to his election as Governor of Yobe State, the APC gave notice for a replacement from the zone.
“The NWC has also approved the nominations of Senator Abiola Ajimobi as the Deputy National Chairman (South) and Mr. Paul Chukwuma as the National Auditor following nominations from the respective zones”, it read.
Similarly, it was jubilation in the camp of the All Progressives Congress (APC) loyal to Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, yesterday, over the ruling of the Federal High Court in Abuja which bars Comrade Adams Oshiomhole from parading himself as chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).
Obaseki, who has been at daggers drawn with Oshiomhole, yesterday, in Benin hailed the ruling of the court, and described it was the right decision for the party.
The governor spoke this while addressing party members during the Edo South Senatorial rally of the APC in Benin City, the state capital.
He said, “When we planned this meeting last week to meet with all our executives, we did not know that God has a plan for us today.
“No man is God. God is God. No man can play God. With what God has done today… what we should do now is to just thank Him.
“The meaning of what happened today is that peace has now finally come to our party. The purpose of God for Nigeria in our party will now be fulfilled.
“My problem with Comrade Oshiomhole is that when people started saying that they were Edo Peoples Movement (EPM), I called him and urged him to denounce them.
“I told him (Oshiomhole) to come out and say something. I told him, Comrade, denounce them, you are the National chairman; disassociate yourself from these people that are destroying our party. Up till today, he did not denounce them.
“But the court has taken the right decision today… It does not make me a happy person because it would not have come to this.
“So, my message today is when a child put his hands in feces, you do not cut off that hand, you take that hand and wash it.
“And for those our members who have been misled, we cannot practice our democracy the way it was in 1983”.
Continuing on the rally, Obaseki said: “Our goal is that before the end of June this year, we must have not less than 500,000 card-carrying members of APC.
“It will be a shame on any leader of our party if we cannot boost of 100 members per unit. And if you do win members for us, you will see what we will do as a party”.
