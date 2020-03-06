Niger Delta
Rivers NSCDC Unveils Agro Rangers Team
The Rivers State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has marked this year’s International Civil Defence Organisation (ICDO) Day with unveiling of it Agro Rangers team.
The team, The Tide was informed was set up to protect farmers and agricultural products including poaching activities by criminals.
The celebration which is observed annually is to boost activities of Civil Defence Corps and raise awareness of its roles and programmes.
To commemorate the event, the Disaster Management Team and the Medical Team of the command carried out free medical checks on some willing members of the public and enlightening them on how to carry out simple first aid at homes.
The State Commandant, Muktar Lawal, inspected the quarter guard and the parade, this was followed by prayer sessions in the two major religions.
The Agro Rangers Team and the Medical / Disaster Management Team took the stage for display of their activities.
The event also witnessed simulation exercise carried out by the Disaster management Team in collaboration with the Red Cross Society and the Command Medical Team on how to administer simple first aid on disaster victim both at home and in the field of operation.
Niger Delta
PDP Begins Congress In A’Ibom, Reserves 37 Positions For Women
The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Akwa Ibom State Chapter said it would commence its congresses across the state, tomorrow
It added that out of one hundred and twelve vacant positions to be filled, about thirty-seven (37) had been reserved for women in order to encourage female leadership in the party.
The state Chairman of PDP, Obong Paul Ekpo, addressing a press conference tagged ‘On Your Marks’ at the party’s state secretariat yesterday promised that the congress would be characterised by transparency, fairness, equity and inclusion.
According to the press statement, “from this Saturday, March 7, 2020, we will begin the process of electing party men and women who will take over the anchor and command of our party at the, local government and state levels for the next four years. We can assure that in our tradition, the congresses will be anchored on the time tested ideals of transparency, fairness, equity and inclusion.
“On the token of inclusion, it is the desire of our party to get more women involved in the process of leadership in our party. In accordance with the approved amendments to our constitution, in the forthcoming nomination.”
In breaking down the number of seats reserved for women from the ward level to the National level, Obong Ekpo said, “we intend to: – reserve 6 out of the 17 positions in the Exco for women at the ward level, six out of the 18 positions in the Exco for women at the local government level out of the 39 positions in the Exco for women at the state level and nine out of the 10 positions in the Exco for women at the zonal level and nine out of the 28 positions in the Exco for women at the national level.”
He urged all stakeholders to abide by the stipulated guidelines warning that no iota of violence shall be tolerated.
He added, “In order to ensure that all the processes are conducted orderly and in line with the stipulations of the party guidelines, our party has appointed Local Government and State coordinating committees who will assist in this regard.
“In the event of any crisis or conflict of interest, the Central Congresses Coordinating Committee will step in to resolve the crisis.”
“Let me express our sincere appreciation to all stakeholders and members of our party who have continued to keep faith with the PDP,” Ekpo said. This faith and sacrifices have been the reason for our successes. We assure that on our part, we will continue to hold to produce responsible leadership capable of delivering democratic dividends to our people.
Niger Delta
Delta Committed To Enforcing Child’s Rights – Okowa
The Governor of Delta State, Senator (Dr.) Ifeanyi Okowa, on Wednesday reaffirmed that his administration would continue to execute programmes in line with its commitment to protecting the rights of the child.
The governor gave the assurance in Asaba when he received Chief Field Officer of United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) in Nigeria, Dr Guy Yogo.
He commended UNICEF for challenging governments at different levels to pay special attention to the welfare of the child, but stated that his administration had always engaged in programmes that protected child’s rights.
He disclosed that the state government believed that the child had rights, and that the government would continue to defend the position.
The governor expressed gratitude to UNICEF for its sustained effort at ensuring that children were protected through programmes like immunisation.
According to him, when you impact on the mother and the child, you actually impact on the future of the people as children represent the future and anything that happens to them tends to create a block in our progress.
Okowa said, “in our state, we are paying special attention on the rights of the child and we are bringing it to the fore as they have a right to exist; that is the major drive that has brought us to the state health insurance programme.
“Since 2004, the National Health Insurance Act was founded and there have been challenges which have made it not to attain the level it ought to be nationally due to low advocacy.
“There is no buy-in from state governments but in Delta, we are trying to provide basic healthcare of which 50 per cent of the funding is to be covered by the government.
“We are taking the insurance scheme serious as we have ensured that children under the age of five and women are covered; we have taken a holistic approach to ensure the welfare of our women and children.
“We are also trying to engage everybody with the healthcare scheme which will ensure that both men and youths are also covered; families will be covered, so, we are doing a lot of advocacy to get Deltans interested in this scheme.
“To a large extent, the civil servants are already enrolled in the scheme; local government councils are already coming on board as we carry the advocacy to the grassroots.’’
He said that with sustained advocacy, Delta would set the standard for other states to emulate “because a success story here will definitely create an effect that I believe other states will see and be able to buy into the scheme.
“Whatever area UNICEF will offer technical assistance and other forms of assistance such as mobilization will be accepted by us because, in the last three years, a lot has been done and a lot more is yet to be done.
“We hope to keep up with the standard we have set because nationally we are still the leading state.
“As a state, we are mindful of the fact that unemployment rate is at an all time high and youths who have graduated still look for jobs.
“We believe that the best way to ensure employment for our people is to ensure that right from schools days, our children should be impacted with skills so that they can have something to think through.’’
He said that the government was working on school curriculum to include some level of skill acquisition, adding that the technical education in the country had taken a back seat.
“We are trying to strengthen technical education by making sure that all local governments have one technical school and we have revamped six technical schools in the state which are currently active and functional.
Albert Ograka, Asaba.
Niger Delta
NBA Protests Swearing-In Of C’River Acting CJ
The Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, has condemned the swearing in by Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State, Tuesday of Justice Maurice Eneji as the acting Chief Judge of the state.
This follows the non-confirmation last Tuesday of Justice Akon Ikpeme as the substantive Chief Judge of the state by the Cross River State House of Assembly, CRSHA. NBA President, Paul Usoro, in a statement, said: “It has just been announced that Governor Ben Ayade, the Governor of Cross River State has sworn in Justice Maurice Eneji as the acting Chief Judge of Cross River State to take over from Justice Akon Ikpeme whose tenure as the Acting Chief Judge expired yesterday. This absurdity and naked injustice and prejudice must not be allowed to stand.
The NBA says it opposed the appointment of Eneji as the Acting Chief Judge of the State and even more opposed to the unsavory political intrigues within the executive and legislative arms of the Cross River State that has so far resulted in the unconstitutional failure of both arms to confirm and swear in Ikpeme as the substantive Chief Judge of the state.
“Justice Akon Ikpeme is the most senior judge of the CRS Judiciary and next to His Lordship is Justice Maurice Eneji. The names of their lordships were both recommended to the National Judicial Council, NJC, for appointment as the Chief Judge of the state, with Ikpeme as the preferred candidate and Eneji as the reserve candidate based, amongst others, on seniority.
“The NJC, in December 2019, interviewed both candidates, found them respectively suitable for the position but recommended Ikpeme for appointment as the Chief Judge, being the most senior judge and not having any negative report howsoever. It was after the NJC’s recommendation that the political undercurrents and intrigues became full-blown and culminated in today’s purported swearing-in of Eneji as the state’s Acting Chief Judge.
“To be sure, those intrigues had simmered even before the NJC recommendation and it all centred around Ikpeme state of birth, Akwa Ibom State, as distinct from her state of origin, which is Cross River State, based on her marriage to a Cross Riverian. Following those simmering and clandestine political machinations, Ikpeme was not confirmed nor appointed as the chief judge of the state several months after the NJC recommendation”.
Trending
-
Politics4 days ago
Amaechi Loses Staunch Ally To PDP In Rivers
-
News4 days ago
No Plan To Ban Int’l Flights Into PH, Says RSG …Places State On Red Alert, Sets Up Rapid Response Team …Italian Bizman Stable, Showing Mild Symptoms, NCDC Confirms …Four Chinese, 39 Nigerians Quarantined In Plateau
-
News4 days ago
Fruit Garden Market: RSG Assures Transparency In Shop Allocation
-
Editorial4 days ago
Senate And Constitution Review
-
News4 days ago
Police Academy Bill Passes 2nd Reading In Senate
-
Politics3 days ago
APC Blasts Unfaithful Members Over Betrayal
-
Oil & Energy3 days ago
PHED Begins Public Consultation On Extraordinary Tariff Review
-
News4 days ago
Imo Guber: S’Court Rules On Appeals, Today