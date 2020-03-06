Editorial
Oil Marketers And Incessant Strikes
Recently, residents of Rivers State had their social and economic lives disrupted as petroleum tanker drivers and others under the auspices of the National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), and the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, (IPMAN) embarked on an industrial action that shut down the distribution and sale of petroleum products in the state for two days.
This happened inspite of the spirited effort of the Rivers State Government to avert the action as some parties in conflict reneged in keeping faith with the understanding reached with government. The parties in dispute were the petroleum sector workers and security agencies, the military authorities of 6 Division of the Nigerian Army, Port Harcourt, in particular.
In a joint statement issued by IPMAN Chairman in Rivers State, Obele Ngei Chu, and Chairman of Licensed Petrol Station Owners (LIPSO) in Rivers State, Sunny Nkpe, the members of the unions had raised an alarm over what they described as incessant seizure of their trucks by operatives of the Nigerian Army.
They accused the soldiers of illegally impounding and keeping in their (Army) custody, no fewer than 14 trucks loaded with petroleum products and insisted on embarking on the industrial action unless the trucks were released to them.
The union leaders eventually made good their threat, notwithstanding the intervention of the state government through the Commissioner for Energy and Natural Resources, Dr Peter Medee, as the release of the trucks was not effected within the time frame envisaged by the angry petroleum products dealers.
Within only 48 hours that the strike held, Premium Motor Spirit or petrol sold for as high as N350 per litre in Port Harcourt; commuters got stranded on the roads while many had to trek long distances as transport fares went up to as high as 100 per cent in some routes within the city. This is just to mention only a few of the several concomitant disruptions, dislocations and crippling inconveniences the people endured.
Normalcy may have since returned with the calling off of the strike and resumption of business by the petroleum marketers, thanks to the robust intervention and demonstration of the highest level of responsibility and responsiveness demonstrated by the Rivers State Government in the quick resolution of the crisis, but The Tide thinks that the time is now for all stakeholders to engage in order to forestall the recurrent highly costly incident that hurts not only residents but the economy of the state as well.
Against this backdrop, we urge the state government to initiate a multi-sectoral stakeholders standing committee comprising the petroleum sector unions, the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), the security agencies, the state government and any other relevant bodies to deal with all issues pertaining to petroleum products distribution in the state. The thinking is that such a committee, when functional and effective, will be able to address and reduce to the barest minimum, if not eliminate, all misunderstandings, misgivings and misrepresentations between the dealers and law enforcement agencies before they snowball into conflicts.
That said, The Tide is also of the opinion that the leaderships of the petroleum sector unions need to do more to educate and enlighten their members to be better disciplined and law abiding. So far, it’s been obvious that their tendency to be indisciplined and lawless because of their capacity to cause socio-economic upheaval easily is very high.
Surely, the frequency of their altercation with the security agencies and other law enforcement personnel will be minimized if they are enlightened to understand that their right to operate does not supersede the rights of others to exist and operate their businesses as well without undue interference.
Members of IPMAN and LIPSO must also rein in their appetite for inordinate profits that lures them into engaging in sharp practices. While we concede to the dealers their obligation to protect their members, they must exhibit greater obligation to demonstrate patriotism to their fatherland by the sanctions they impose on saboteurs among them who indulge in products’ diversion, hoarding, inaccurate dispensing of products, selling above regulated price and sundry unwholesome activities.
Without undermining the brave, gallant, patriotic and sacrificial efforts of security agencies in undertaking the daunting challenge of enforcement of law and order in our society, it is very disturbing to note that most of the criminal elements in the distribution chain of petroleum products are aided, abetted, encouraged and given security cover by law enforcement agents of the state.
We believe that the level of economic sabotage experienced in the petroleum sector will be tolerable if some security personnel do not engage actively in the illegal business and refuse to be compromised. It is common knowledge that while those who are able to pay are allowed and aided to burst pipelines, steal crude oil, illegally refine and convey same to the market, others who attempt to play smart are usually caught in the dragnet and made a public show of. It is as well a common sight to behold security escorts accompanying products that are being diverted while impediments are placed on genuine and lawful endeavours for failure to grease their palms.
Our clarion call is for our security agents to exercise strict patriotism motivated discipline and professionalism in the discharge of their duties to the state, and that is to ensure that no criminal goes scot-free while the law abiding is not hindered or made to suffer unjustly under any guise. It is, indeed, every stakeholder’s responsibility to ensure a seamless availability of petroleum products to Nigerians at all times. The economy of the country and state will be the better for it as well.
Editorial
Court Ruling On Mbede, Akiri Oil Wells
Last Wednesday, the Federal High Court in Abuja restrained the Federal Government and its agencies from deducting funds meant for Rivers State in respect of Mbede and Akiri Oil Wells.
The Presiding Judge of the court, Justice Taiwo Taiwo, gave the ruling in an originating summons filed by the Attorney-General of Rivers State against the Attorney-General of the Federation; Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission; and Minister of Finance.
The Attorney-General of Rivers State moved the originating summons “Pursuant to Order 3, Rule 6, 7 and 9 of the Federal High Court (Civil Produres) Rules 2019, Section 7 of the National Boundary Commission (Establishment) Act, Section 162 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) and the inherent jurisdiction of the Federal High Court as preserved by Section 6 (6) of the 1999 Constitution”.
It would be recalled that the immediate past Imo State Governor, Hon. Emeka Ihedioha, had written to President Muhammadu Buhari demanding revenue from the Federation Account in respect of the Mbede and Akiri Oil Wells.
Consequent upon this, the Rivers State Government went to court over the matter.
Ruling on the matter, the court declared that the Rivers State Government is entitled to continue to receive and retain revenue from the Federation Account and other accounts maintained for the purpose in respect of revenue derived from oil wells within the territory of Rivers State based on the 13 per cent derivation formula currently applied by the 4th Defendant.
The Federal High Court further declared that the Rivers State Government (represented by the Plaintiff on record) is entitled to receive and retain revenue from the Federation Account as provided for under the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) in respect of revenue derived from the oil wells generally referred to as Mbede and Akiri Oil Wells located within the Rivers State territory.
Justice Taiwo declared that the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (represented by 1st Defendant on record), are not entitled to give directives to the 4th Defendant with regard to distribution of public revenue from the distributable pool account, including the Federation Account; and that they are not entitled to interfere in any manner whatsoever with the distribution of public revenue from the distributable pool account, including the Federation Account.
The court held that the Governor of Imo State (represented by the 2nd Defendant) is not entitled to alter or cause to be altered, to deny or cause to be denied, whether through the instrumentality of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria or the Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (represented by the 1st Defendant) or any manner howsoever the revenue due to the Rivers State Government in accordance with the principle and formula for distributing public revenue for the time being under the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.
Justice Taiwo further declared that until the conflicting claims over Mbede and Akiri Oil Wells by Rivers State and Imo State are resolved by the National Boundary Commission, the 4th Defendant cannot deny Rivers State its due share of public revenue under the Constitution (as it is currently being distributed), or in any manner after the sharing formula or reduce the share of public revenue due to Rivers State on account of the claim by the 2nd Defendant to the said Mbede and Akiri Oil Wells.
The ruling by the Federal High Court in Abuja, as it were, is the latest twist in the face-off between Rivers State and Imo State over ownership of the two oil wells.
The ruling by the court is another victory for Rivers State nay, the Governor of the State, Chief Nyesom Wike, bearing in mind that the State had last year triumphed over its neighbouring Bayelsa State which had been laying claim to the ownership of Soku Oil Wells located within the territory of Rivers State.
In what appeared to be similar circumstances, the Rivers State Government had headed for the Supreme Court, which subsequently gave judgement in favour of the State by ceding the Soku Oil Wells to Rivers State, thereby putting paid to several years of disputation between the two States over the ownership of the oil wells.
Like the case of the Soku Oil Wells, The Tide is elated that the Rivers State Government followed due process in pursuing the matter to a logical conclusion and retrieve, through legitimate means, what rightly belongs to the State. We, therefore, without hesitation commend the Wike administration for its bold initiative in this regard by also heading for the court in this present matter. We believe this is the way to go.
There is no gainsaying the fact that the ruling by the Federal High Court over the Mbede and Akiri Oil Wells has currently doused the brewing tension over ownership of the two oil wells between Rivers State and Imo State, even while the two states await the final resolution of the matter by the National Boundary Commission. We advise the Imo State Government to take the ruling in good faith, and continue to maintain the peace existing between the two friendly states.
While we applaud the court ruling, we call on the Federal Government to immediately implement the pronouncement without necessarily inflicting any further loss of revenue accruing to Rivers State in the Federation Account or any other accounts whatsoever in respect of the Mbede and Akiri Oil Wells.
We are not unmindful of the fact that the present All Progressives Congress (APC) –led Federal Government has a penchant for treating with levity court orders and rulings, but we are sure that the Mbede and Akiri Oil Wells legal outcome would be a different ball game. There is need for it to be treated with the dispatch it deserves by the federal authorities to ensure that Rivers State enjoys its fair share of revenue accruing to it, particularly in the Federation Account. Nothing less will be acceptable.
In this regard, we appeal to the state government not to rest on its oars in ensuring the immediate implementation of the court ruling on the two oil wells. This it can do by bringing to bear the necessary pressure on the federal government to do the needful. We strongly believe that anything that has to do with the collective interest and survival of the state must not be compromised.
Editorial
Containing Coronavirus Spread
With confirmed global cases of about 90,225, a recovery figure of 45,705 and a rising death toll of 3,080, the world faces an appalling public health crisis in a recent outbreak of a virus infection called Coronavirus also referred to as COVID-19.
Having emerged from China, where most of the fatality figures have been documented, the disease has dissipated across the globe with cases in places such as the United States, Italy, Iran, South Korea, Thailand, Japan, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Taiwan, France, Germany, Kenya and Nigeria, among others.
The infection was first diagnosed on December 31, 2019, in Wuhan, a city of 11 million people. Since then, Coronavirus has circulated swiftly, despite enormous efforts by the Chinese authorities to contain it. It was revealed that over 30 million people might have been caught up in a lockdown that affects provinces and cities in China.
From a very modest figure of 17 extinctions out of 600 confirmed cases at the initial stage, the numbers rose astronomically. Yet, it is believed that figures released by the Chinese authorities could be grossly understated because it is impossible, in such a densely populated country, to identify all the infected people.
Like a typical virus infection, Coronavirus has no cure; and the process of producing vaccines is still at its infantile stage. Curiously, the virus can be compared to the Ebola virus which hit many countries hard, including Nigeria. It is suspected that this Coronavirus is zoonotic, that is, it originated from animals to humans.
The Wuhan virus, as it is sometimes called, however, differs from Ebola essentially in the way it is transmitted. While Ebola, for instance, can only be communicated after the symptoms have epitomised, Coronavirus can be transferred during the incubation period when the patient may be unaware of being infected. This makes it extremely hazardous.
Experts say Coronavirus causes painful ailment in infected persons. Symptoms, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO), include fever, cough, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties. In drastic cases, it could lead to pneumonia, kidney failure and death.
Unfortunately, Nigeria has now recorded its first case of the disease through an Italian citizen who flew into Lagos from Milan, Italy. This virus has come at an inappropriate time when the country is combating the outbreak of Lassa fever. Its emergence is disconcerting for two reasons: First, the disease is incurable and can be contracted through close association with infected persons. Second, Nigeria’s ill-equipped and dilapidated health sector cannot procure an emergency response to victims.
Therefore, the federal authorities need to undertake urgent preventive measures. This calls for screening in our airports, seaports and land borders. Aggressive sensitisation campaigns in the media, free distribution of face masks and hand sanitizers are required. Again, federal health personnel must be on red alert by increasing surveillance and preparation to handle more possible outbreaks. Perhaps, the experience of dealing with Ebola will become handy in this case.
Also, isolated centres should be built across the country, equipped and kept in good conditions. Sadly, it was reported that the affected Italian national badly complained about the poor condition of the Lagos Isolated Centre where he was kept, thus, attempting an escape. This is unacceptable and can smear the country’s image.
The United States Centre for Disease Control and Prevention says the best protection is to wash hands often with hand sanitizers, soap and water for at least 20 seconds. The Centre has also advised that people keep a distance from sick persons, and avoid touching their own eyes, noses or mouths with unwashed hands. It is expedient for Nigerians to adhere to this advisory.
Similarly, state governments have to key into ongoing efforts to stave off the virus in their domains. It is quite encouraging that the Rivers State Government has initiated preventive measures against any outbreak of the disease. Though no case has been reported in the state, there has been an increase in surveillance and preparation to handle a possible eruption.
We specifically laud the state government for setting up an inter-ministerial committee to enlighten various stakeholder groups such as health workers, market women, airport staff, transporters, students and religious organisations. Indeed, the government is in the right direction by adopting different prevention strategies to tame the disease.
Since the state is an open sesame to the international community, we advise a strong collaboration between the state Ministry of Health and agencies of the Federal Ministry of Health like the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and other stakeholders to ensure maximum surveillance, assessment and screening of all foreign passengers in all entry points into the state.
Editorial
Tokyo 2020, Whither Nigeria?
In less than five months time, precisely on Friday, July 24, 2020, the whole world of sports would gather in
the Japanese capital, Tokyo, for the 2020 Olympic Games, otherwise known as the 32nd (XXXII) Olympic.
Nigeria, the most populous black nation in the world is expected to have representatives among the 11,091 athletes from 206 countries around the world expected at the Games.
Indeed, it has become a quadrennial ritual for countries, including Nigeria, to be part of the event considered to be the biggest sports showpiece and gathering of sports men and women in the world.
The modern Games which started in 1896 under the concept of Frenchman, Baron Pierre de Coubertin has as its objectives the bringing of athletes around the world in one place where they can play and spread peace and friendship with no discrimination in race and gender.
However, many nations have come to see the essence of the Olympics beyond mere participation in the spirit of friendship and sportsmanship. The Games have become an avenue to express and demonstrate a nation’s sporting prowess and domination. It has also become a tool for international diplomacy, politics, human and economic development.
This is why we think that as the 2020 Games approaches, Nigeria, a 16-time participant, must have her priorities right. We think so because we believe that the country boasts of ample potential to, not only rub shoulders with the world sports super power nations, but compete favourably with them on the medals table.
Nigeria first participated in the Olympic Games in 1952 at Helsinki and has sent athletes to compete in every summer Olympic Games since then, except for the boycotted 1976 Games.
Till date, the country has amassed only 25 medals, three gold, 10 silver and 12 bronze medals in 16 outings. Nigeria recorded her biggest haul of medals at the Games during the memorable Atlanta 1996 Games, where it won two gold, one silver and three bronze medals. The country’s other gold medal was as a result of the disqualification of the USA’s 4×400 metre relay team to Sydney 2000 Games and the subsequent upgrading of Nigeria’s silver medal to gold.
Out of 16 outings, the country failed to register even one medal of any colour on seven occasions, particularly, the disappointing London 2012 Games, while it managed only one bronze medal the last time out, via football, at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games.
Over time, Nigeria has been able to win medals in only five events, boxing, athletics, football, weightlifting and Taekwondo out of the over 33 available events.
Though football has been the country’s impact event at the Games, it would not be part of Nigeria’s contingent to Tokyo 2020 after the country failed to qualify for both the men and women events.
At Tokyo 2020, provided that the nascent coronavirus scourge, also known as Covid-19, does not force postponement or outright cancellation of the biggest sports rendez-vous in the world, Nigeria is expected to feature in seven events, athletics, basketball (men & women), Canoeing, Rowing, Table tennis, Taekwondo and wresting.
Interestingly, there seems to be some buzz around the country’s basketball teams, Taekwondo, field events, particularly, the women’s long jump where in form Ese Brume holds sway, and wresting. But in reality, women’s wrestling seems to be where the country has the brightest chances of medals.
The Tide, therefore, expects the authorities to leave no stone unturned in effort to motivate the athletes and other handlers to go the extra mile to ensure that the country does not leave Tokyo 2020 empty handed. The days of going to the Games to merely participate and make up the numbers should be in the past.
We are, however, happy at what is happening in some of the camps of athletes preparing for the Games, especially, wresting, table tennis and basketball. Also, the Minister of Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare appears to have taken some steps to ensure that all hands are on deck for a positive outing at the Games.
But, apart from promises and talks, we expect all stakeholders, particularly, sports authorities to go beyond rhetorics and take practical steps to put Nigerian athletes in good stead for a successful outing at the Olympics.
Training sessions tours and competitive trials must be organised to turn up the athletes before the nain event begins.
The selection process for the eventual flag bearers must not only be fair and on merit but should be seen to be on current form. The tendency to select athletes based on old glory must be discouraged.
Moreso, the issue of athletes’ welfare and entitlements should be negotiated and agreed upon in advance, in order to avoid the controversies and bickerings that usually come up in Nigerian camp during major sports competitions.
There must be no excuses for failure this time around. We believe that it is time for Nigeria to make impact and secure medals in the few events it has qualified for. With the sheer size and potentials of the county, we should not be playing second fiddle at major competitions, anymore.
The monumental failure that has been our lot at recent Olympics should not be allowed to repeat itself. Tokyo 2020 should be seen as a litmus test for some of our sports, especially, athletics, basketball and wrestling, which seem to be emerging as our new areas of comparative advantage.
In addition, our officials must stoop to learn one or two points towards revitalizing our previous strongholds, particularly, boxing, weightlifting and the sprints, where we failed to build on earlier successes.
The earlier Nigeria stops seeing the Olympics a jamboree, make plans early enough and work towards winning medals, the sooner the country will begin to realise its potentials and rub shoulders with the world’s best.
