NIWA To Enforce Use Of Permits By Boat Operators

Nigerian dockworkers working in the nation’s sea ports are now scared of entering foreign vessels coming to the ports.

This is sequel to the outbreak of the dreaded Conoravirus disease (Covid-19) in the country.

Recall that an Italian was recently diagnosed positive of the deadly virus in Lagos alongside 34 others shortly on his arrival from his country home after a vacation.

Although the 34 victims have been quarantined while the Italian is responding to treatment, there is palpable fear among dockworkers at the nation’s ports.

The Tide gathered that the workers were afraid of having physical contacts with the crew members of some vessels.

Our correspondent who visited some seaports in the South South region reports that dockworkers whose duty is to off load consignments from the vessels were afraid of entering some Europe designated vessels present at the ports.

Although nobody has been diagnosed positive of the virus in any of the six ports in the country, the fear of possible contraction rents the air amongst the dockworkers.

The six ports in the country and the international airports are major points of entry into the country by foreigners.

Following the fear of possible spread of the disease, the Aliko Dangote Foundation (ADF) has pledged N200 million to support the Federal Government’s effort at containing the spread of the disease in the country.

The Chief Executive Officer of ADF, Zouera Youssoufou, in a statement, said the donation was part of the Foundation’s cardinal objective.

Youssoufou said the foundation had earmarked N124 million to support facilities that would assist to prevent, assess and respond to health cases at all entry points into the country.

Other areas the foundation is supporting include surveillance and epidemiology, where facilities worth N36 million will be provided by the foundation to support government’s effort.

Youssoufou said the foundation would also donate N48 million for case management and training of health workers.