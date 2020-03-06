Entertainment
Netflix Launches Camp In Nigeria
Globally known and widely used video streaming service, Netflix has finally set up its camp in Nigeria with the unveiling of its Nollywood powered variant, Netflix Naija.
The company made this known by first signing up on social media Twitter and Instagram. In it’s first post It reads: N is for Naija, N is for Nollywood N is the 14 alphabets, 14 is also how many great talents you are looking at, N is for Netflix, but most importantly hello! Nigeria”.
The Star studded cast include:Kate Henshaw,Joke Silver, Bimbo Akintola ,Ramsey Nouah, Banky W, Adesua Etomi, Kunle Afolayan, Kemi Adetiba,Omoni Oboli, Richard Mofe Damijo will ensure that the audience are wowed and awed .Netflix is also developing two unnamed original Nigeria series.
Recall that in 2018, Netflix took its first shot at the Nigerian movie industry when It bought the rights to Genevieve Nnaji’s Igbo language production Lion Heart.
The movie was a global hit which was also recognised in its nomination for the 2020 Oscar awards under the category of Best international movie.
Unfortunately, the movie was later disqualified by the Oscar Academy because the production had “a mere 10 .minutes none English dialogue”, a move that generated angry reactions particularly from Nigerians.
Nevertheless, it is clear that Netflix is just as ready to tap into the massive investment opportunity in Nigerian movie industry rated as the third largest in the world after Hollywood of America and Nollywood of India
Entertainment
FG Backs N1.1bn Documentary Film On Nigeria
The Federal Government has thrown it’s weight behind the educational film and documentary on Nigeria. It was learnt that the film and documentary, Nigeria 1914 is an educational film of the story of how Nigeria was formed into a country.
The release of the film which has reached 40 percent is expected to coincide with Nigeria’s 60th anniversary in October 2020 Nollywood legends already cast in the movie include: Pete. Edochie, Joke. Silver Magaji miyinyawa,Asaba Madaki and Yemi Blaq
Others are Patience Ozorkwor,Bimbo Akintola and Nkem Owoh as well as casts from UK and France who are expected to come in
The Nigerian Tourism Development corporation (NTDC,) and the National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB) have endorsed the film which ground unveiling ceremony has been scheduled for 26th April 2020.
Speaking at the weekend, The Director, Research and Library Sciences NFVCB, Mr Ejike Joseph said the Agency is solidly behind the educational work which is aimed at protecting the country and strengthen the Bond of unity despite the numerous challenges. It is good we are part of this project since inception “he added
On his part the representative of the Director General of NTDC, chief Ody Anamba called for national support for the brain behind the project. He also stated that the agency will do everything possible to help market the project.
He also said that the agency will do everything possible to help market the project even beyond the country.
The Film which is inspired by the American Classic Movie, Roots and Australia according to the project director, interfora Initiative, Mr Akin Laniyi exposes the unknown truth about the count – Message truncated.
Entertainment
Femi Fani-Kayode Joins Nollywood
After former Senator Dino Melaye joined the Nigerian movie industry, former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani- Kayode has made his Nollywood début as he features in a movie series titled, Silent Prejudice Season 2
The series which exposes the evils associated with Osu cast system in the South Eastern part of Nigeria is currently being shot at various locations in Abuja. It was the endorsement of the Nigerian Human Rights Commission whose Executive Secretary, Tony Ojukwu also made an appearance.
Mr. Fani Kayode is not the only Nigerian on the set of the series. Others include business mogul, Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, Ex-Senator Dino Melaye and former Anambra State Governor, Chukwuemeka Ezeife.
Top Hollywood stars who featured in the 13th episode are Clem Ohameze, Amaechi Munagor, Monalisa Chinda,Chuks Chyke,Vitalis Ndubuisi,Steve Ebo as well as Ofiafuluagwu Mbaka,Linc Edochie, Larry Koldsweath, Obidejimba and T. T. Temple.
In a post on face book on Monday, Fani-Kayode who was on the set of the series on Saturday, hailed actors and applauded their craft. “We were on set the whole afternoon and though gruelling, It was a great experience and tremendous fun. Many do not know how hard actors work and the energy and discipline that goes into their craft”.
“Being a thespian is no mean feat, it requires total dedication and focus and having been through what I experienced on Saturday, my respect for them is boundless, “he said.
Season 1 is already being aired on AIT on Wednesdays at 9.00pm, while Season 2 which Fani-Kayode featured in will soon be aired.
Entertainment
Why Nollywood Artistes Are Poor -Emem Isong
Award winning Nollywood Film Maker, Emem lsong Misodi has shared her thoughts on why Nollywood artists are poor and lamented lack of government support as one of the major reasons.
Many people envy celebrities and wish to be in their shoes,houses and cars including vacations. It is hard to believe that Nollywood celebrities are poorly paid.
However, the reality becomes glaring when in a few years down the line, reports of suffering artists in need of money surface online. She said there is a huge difference in the pay of Nigerian artists and what their colleagues earn abroad.
Using Hollywood as an example, the film maker said that It is much older and sophisticated than Nollywood, hence, it rewards its practitioners better.
She noted that the economic situation of the country cannot be separated from the industry. The screen goddess blamed the lack of adequate infrastructure, lack of quality support from the government and foundations that assist film making.
Emem said that the backing of these bodies would positively affect the welfare of Nollywood practitioners. According to her, Nollywood is not where it ought to be. She noted that they still have a long way to go.
In a related development, Nollywood actress, Temitope Osoba revealed that she feels bad seeing actors beg for money, stressing that many Nollywood artistes only have their acting career as the only source of their income. She therefore, begged the government to come to the aid of the movie industry.
The actress also pleaded with young artistes not to rely only on the money they get from acting, rather they should diversify streams of income so as to have enough.
