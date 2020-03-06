Business
Minister Hails Rice Farmers Over Improved Output
The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Alhaji Muhammad Sabo Nanono, has lauded the effort of rice farmers in the country, stating that it would help actualise government’s agenda in the agricultural sector being food sufficiency, job creation, and economic growth.
The minister made this disclosure during a working visit to rice farms and mills of Stallion Group Limited, Popular Farms, and Mill Limited – the producers of Stallion rice in Kano, Kano State.
Nanono noted that the nation’s land border closure had resulted in an accelerated and increased output by rice milling plants in Nigeria, adding that the boost would reduce the high rate of unemployment.
The minister reiterated that with the improved production rate, Nigerian rice was bound to compete favourably in the global market the moment exportation begins. In his words, “ if we maintain this momentum in the next two years, we may export rice to other countries.”
He informed that the ministry would convene a forum for all relevant stakeholders in the rice sub-sector to dialogue on how to improve on rice seedlings, farm inputs among others.
The minister further said, “I see no reason why a 50kg bag of rice should be sold for N17,000, the same paddy rice is sold at N8,500 and maximum processing expense is N2,000 making a total of N10,500, it is unpatriotic to sell a bag more than N14,000 – N 15000.”
He stated that the primary focus of the ministry was the mechanisation of the agricultural sector, strengthening research institutions, extension agricultural services, and livestock/diary development.
The minister lauded the stallion group for efforts towards improving rice production and creating jobs for Nigerians. He urged other investors to key into agribusiness because of its numerous financial benefits.
The Managing Director, Popular Farms and Mill Limited, Mr Amit Kumar Rai, stated that Stallion Group Popular Farms and Mills Limited, has invested over US $70 million to boost production of agric business, especially rice and sesame in Nigeria. It operates the biggest rice mill in Kano with an annual installed capacity of 430, 000 metric tons. It has a consolidated capacity of 1.7 million metric tons.
Mr Rai further said that the group was investing also in additional milling facilities locally in order to obtain self-sufficiency in rice production. He highlighted some of the popular brands of the group which include: Tomato King, Double Bull, People’s Princess and Super Champion.
He pointed out that the group organised training and distributed rice farming tools free to out-growers across the rice-producing states in Nigeria as part of its dedicated services in the rice value chain initiative.
He also informed that about 20 per cent of these beneficiaries are women who diligently work alongside their male counterparts in the fields to support their families. the group believed that focus on empowering communities led to more progressive farmers and greater economic and social opportunities for households. It works through public-private partnerships with the federal government ’s agriculture objectives to train small scale farmers.
2020 Budget Review Due To Impact Of Coronavirus – Zainab Ahmed
Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed, says the regime may review the approved 2020 budget over the economic impact of coronavirus.
The 2020 budget of N10.59 trillion was passed by the national assembly on December 5, 2019, and signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari on December 17.
The budget was based on the crude oil benchmark of $57 per barrel with a production capacity of 2.1 million barrels per day.
But the virus, which has spread through 64 countries, has negatively affected the price of crude oil, Nigeria’s major source of revenue.
Speaking with journalists at the end of the federal executive council meeting on Wednesday, the minister said there were concerns over the spread of the disease as it had an economic impact.
She said crude oil production was now between two million and 2.1 million barrels per day, which was below the benchmark on which the budget was prepared.
Ahmed said a review will be done to determine if a budget adjustment will be enforced.
“We are concerned because it does have an impact on revenue and at the current crude oil price of $53 is below the budget benchmark. What we are doing is that we are studying the situation and when the budget was passed we committed to do a midterm review,” she said.
“We will do the midterm review and if the revenues are so significantly affected, we will have to do some revisions in the budget by way of budget adjustment.
“I will want to inform you that the crude production is now at 2 million barrels per day and in some days it has moved up to 2.1 million barrels per day so that in itself will be a cushion.
“All the same we are not taking any measures now until we have a reasonable period to make a review and then we may need to make an adjustment of the budget through working together with the national assembly.”
The minister also said the council approved the memo for the issuance of a sovereign guarantee for the Ajaokuta- Kaduna-Kano pipeline.
She said the memo was jointly presented by her ministry and the ministry of petroleum resources.
Also addressing journalists, Minister of Science and Technology, Ogbonnaya Onu, said the US was currently conducting tests on the chemical compound discovered by Maurice Iwu, a former chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), as a potential cure for coronavirus.
Although the new coronavirus, named COVID-19, first broke out in Wuhan, China, in December 2019, Iwu, the Chief Executive Officer of Bioresources Institute of Nigeria (BION), a research organisation, said his team had worked on solutions to coronaviruses, such as Coronavirus SARS, since 2015.
“They are testing it in the US to confirm whether this could be a cure for Covid-19 or SARS,” he said.
CRSG Takes Land Transactions To Grassroots
In consonance with Governor Ben Ayade’s drive to take land transactions closer to the people, the Cross River Geographic Information Agency (CRGIA), has concluded arrangements to set up desk offices in the Northern and Central Senatorial Districts of the state.
The Director General of the Agency, Sir John Odo, who had just returned from working visits to Ikom and Ogoja Local Government Councils, headquarters of the districts, revealed that the two councils have granted temporary office space for his agency’s activities, pending building of permanent offices in the areas.
Odo said with these offices becoming operational in Ikom and Ogoja, being headquarters of the respective districts, the attendant issues occasioned by improper land transactions would become a thing of the past.
The DG extended appreciation to the Heads of Local Government Administration of the two Councils, Sir Julius Adie and Mrs Margaret Eja Bassey, for donating office spaces for the discharge of CRGIA’s mandate in those areas, urging them to make judicious use of those offices when they become operational in no distant future.
Odo also appreciated the state governor for taking land transactions closer to the people, while seizing the opportunity to wish him a hearty 52nd birthday anniversary.
Friday Nwagbara, Calabar
Court Rules Against Shell For Breach Of Contract
A Lagos High Court has set aside the arbitral tribunal award, which dismissed Global Gas and Refining Limited’s claim for a breach of contract for the supply of gas by the Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria (SPDC).
The presiding judge, Justice TaofiquatOyekan-Abdullahi, delivered the ruling in Suit No: LD/1910GCM/2017 between Global Gas and Refining Limited v. SPDC.
In his ruling, the judge set aside the ICC Award in which the majority of the Arbitral Tribunal (Prof. Oba Nsugbe, QC, (SAN) & Mrs. Doyin Rhodes-Vivour (SAN) with Mrs Dorothy UdemeUfot (SAN) delivering a minority opinion upholding the claims of the claimant) dismissed the claimant’s claims.
The judge underscored the fundamental importance of full disclosure in international commercial arbitration. She, thus, upheld the argument of Global Gas that the failure and neglect of the President of the Arbitral Tribunal, Prof. Nsugbe, QC, (SAN) to disclose his earlier involvement in a matter in which the SPDC was involved amounted to gross misconduct for which the award delivered by the majority of the Arbitral Tribunal ought to and must be set aside.
Global Gas Refining Limited (GGRL) is an independent indigenous gas processing operator and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producer, operating in the Niger Delta Region of Nigeria.
It is on record that the company is the first indigenous private company to successfully embark on a multi-million dollar gas processing and refining facility in the country, with operations and assets situated in the Niger Delta creeks at Cawthorne Channel, Rivers State.
