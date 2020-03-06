Femi Fani-Kayode Joins Nollywood

Award winning Nollywood Film Maker, Emem lsong Misodi has shared her thoughts on why Nollywood artists are poor and lamented lack of government support as one of the major reasons.

Many people envy celebrities and wish to be in their shoes,houses and cars including vacations. It is hard to believe that Nollywood celebrities are poorly paid.

However, the reality becomes glaring when in a few years down the line, reports of suffering artists in need of money surface online. She said there is a huge difference in the pay of Nigerian artists and what their colleagues earn abroad.

Using Hollywood as an example, the film maker said that It is much older and sophisticated than Nollywood, hence, it rewards its practitioners better.

She noted that the economic situation of the country cannot be separated from the industry. The screen goddess blamed the lack of adequate infrastructure, lack of quality support from the government and foundations that assist film making.

Emem said that the backing of these bodies would positively affect the welfare of Nollywood practitioners. According to her, Nollywood is not where it ought to be. She noted that they still have a long way to go.

In a related development, Nollywood actress, Temitope Osoba revealed that she feels bad seeing actors beg for money, stressing that many Nollywood artistes only have their acting career as the only source of their income. She therefore, begged the government to come to the aid of the movie industry.

The actress also pleaded with young artistes not to rely only on the money they get from acting, rather they should diversify streams of income so as to have enough.