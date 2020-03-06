Sports
FA Cup: City Draws Newcastle, Arsenal Visits Sheffield Utd
Holders Manchester City will travel to Newcastle United in the FA Cup quarter-finals.
Arsenal, who has won the FA Cup a record 13 times, visits Sheffield United while Chelsea, who last won it in 2018, is away to Leicester.
The final game sees Norwich host either Manchester United or Derby, who plays on Thursday.
The matches will be played across the weekend of 21 and 22 March.
Pep Guardiola’s City side progressed to the last eight with a 1-0 win at Championship side Sheffield Wednesday to continue their quest for a domestic and European cup treble.
Arsenal had become the first team in the hat when they beat League One Portsmouth on Monday, while Sheffield United progressed to the quarter-finals for the first time since 2014 with a 2-1 extra-time win at Reading.
Chelsea beat runaway Premier League leaders Liverpool 2-0 last Tuesday, thanks to goals from Willian and Ross Barkley while Leicester edged out Championship side Birmingham 1-0 thanks to right-back Ricardo Pereira’s late header.
Norwich reached the quarter-finals for the first time since the 1991-92 season by beating Tottenham 3-2 on penalties after a 1-1 draw.
Sports
Mourinho Running Out Of Excuses At Tottenham -O’Hara
Jose Mourinho is “running out of excuses” for Tottenham’s poor form, according to Jamie O’Hara, who can see the club bringing Mauricio Pochettino back if results do not improve quickly.
Spurs suffered their fourth successive defeat across all competitions at home to Norwich on Wednesday night, exiting the FA Cup at the fifth-round stage in the process.
The game finished 1-1 after 90 minutes as Jan Vertonghen’s early header was cancelled out by a Josip Drmic goal deep into the second half, and the two sides couldn’t be separated after 30 minutes of extra time.
Penalty kicks were ultimately needed to decide the contest, with Norwich coming out on top 3-2 thanks to heroics from goalkeeper Tim Krul, who kept out efforts from Eric Lamela and Gedson Fernandes.
Mourinho pointed to a lack of options up front once again in the absence of Harry Kane and Heung-min Son during his post-match interview, and suggested he will have to rest a number of key figures for a trip to Burnley tomorrow.
O’Hara believes Spurs still have enough strength in depth to get consistent results, and says that Mourinho should be trying to lift his players instead of adopting a defeatist attitude.
“I’m getting a bit sick and tired of the excuses,” the ex-Tottenham midfielder told Tidesports source.
“I’ve backed him over the fact he’s lost Harry Kane and Heung-min Son and he’s trying to find a way to win and it hasn’t quite happened.
“But the negativity and the mentality of, ‘let’s all feel sorry for us and we’ve got injuries, Moura wants to come off and Bergwijn wants to come off, let’s all feel sorry for Tottenham’ – NO!
“Come on! You need to get results and you need to pick it up, you’ve still got a good enough squad there to beat Norwich and to get results.
“Now there are no excuses left for Mourinho.
“He was brought in to win a trophy but gets knocked out by Norwich in the FA Cup – it really puts the season into perspective with where we’re going.
“I don’t think they’re going to get through against RB Leipzig [in the Champions League last 16] either, so it could be season over by next week.
“He’s getting paid a lot of money and he’s got to be able to find results.
“There’s still a very good squad of players at Tottenham and you need to find a way to lift them up and give them the confidence to believe they can go and win games.”
Mourinho was drafted in to replace Pochettino back in November, following a poor run of form which had left Spurs languishing in the bottom half of the Premier League table.
Sports
These Eagles Can Conquer Everyone -Enyeama
Vincent Enyeama has claimed that the present set of Super Eagles squad ‘can conquer anyone’.
Coach Gernot Rohr announced his 24-man squad to face Sierra Leone in March’s double-header Africa Cup of Nations, a list not lacking in quality.
FC Cologne’s Kingsley Ehizibue and Heracles Almelo’s Cyriel Dessers were handed their maiden international call-ups, while Leicester City’s Kelechi Iheanacho returns to the team.
In his assessment of the German’s squad, Enyeama, who helped Nigeria win a third AFCON title in 2013 claims Rohr has assembled a good team that is capable of beating anybody.
“This is a very good team,.this generation can conquer everyone,” he tweeted.
The three-time African champions will host the Leone Stars on March 26 before heading to Freetown for the return leg at the Siaka Stevens Stadium four days later.
Nigeria is currently sitting top of Group L on six points, having won all two of their fixtures to date.
Sports
European Court Justifies Platini’s Ban
Michel Platini’s ban from football “was justified” said the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) after rejecting the ex-UEFA President’s appeal.
Platini and former FIFA counterpart Sepp Blatter were found guilty in 2015 of ethics breaches over a 2m Swiss Franc (£1.3million) “disloyal payment”.
The Frenchman was initially given an eight-year ban which was eventually reduced to four on appeal.
The ECHR said the sanction “did not appear excessive or arbitrary”.
Platini, 64, resigned from his role as Uefa president in 2016 after his appeal to the Court of Arbitration of Sport (CAS) was rejected, although the length of the sanction was reduced to four years, having already been cut to six in February that year.
However, the fine of 60,000 Swiss Francs (£33,700 at the time) remained, which Platini said, in October, he would not be paying until ECHR’s ruling had been issued.
Regarding this latest appeal to the ECHR, Platini challenged CAS’ judgement on three grounds: a right to a fair hearing, that FIFA rules had been used retrospectively against him and that the ban was excessive.
In its judgement, the ECHR said: “The court found in particular that, having regard to the seriousness of the misconduct, the senior position held by Mr Platini in football’s governing bodies and the need to restore the reputation of the sport and of FIFA the sanction did not appear excessive or arbitrary.”
