Develop Internal Beauty, Danagogo Tells Young Girls
The Government of Rivers State has admonished young girls and boys in the State to develop more of their internal beauty to stay relevant in the affairs of life.
The Secretary to the State Government, Dr Tammy Danagogo gave the counsel yesterday when he received the 2019/2020 Face of Culture Nigeria Pageant winner, Queen Prinye Bristol who paid him a courtesy call in his office.
According to Dr. Danagogo, youths who develop their educational and internal beauty first tends to stand out in endeavors they wish to pursue.
He encouraged young people to keep working on themselves by taking their educational pursuit serious.
“I am sure that the judges did not just see only your physical beauty but you were judged based on your intellectual capabilities too,” he said.
The Bonny born Queen – Face of Culture, Priye Bristol said she returned home to show her crown and positively affect the lives of young girls on personal hygiene especially on menstrual health education.
The Face of Culture Nigeria which is held annually was last held in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.
Rivers Is Safe For Investments, PHCCIMA Affirms
President, Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (PHCCIMA), Chief Nabil Saleh has declared that the state was safe for investments and other profitable business activities.
In an interview on the improved security and business climate in the state, PHCCIMA President said that the state was reaping the benefits of Governor Nyesom Wike’s investments in the state’s security architecture.
Saleh said: “As the voice of the business community in Rivers State, I can tell you that the state is safe and good for investments.
“Now, we have three international airlines coming to the state, so, we are linked to the world. We can go to Europe in five hours and to any African country in a short time.
“You don’t need to travel to another state before going to an international airport. The three international airlines can take you to different destinations of the world,” he added.
He said that there has been a marked improvement in the security of lives and property in the state.
“As the chairman for organised private sector of Rivers State, I can assure you that there is a big improvement in the security of the state.
This is after Governor Wike gave all the security agencies equipment and vehicles under Operation Sting.
“For now, the state is preparing for the security summit. This is with the collaboration of the private sector to help in transforming the security outlook of the state. With this, I am sure the security in Rivers State will develop to a higher level,” he said.
Saleh lauded the Rivers State governor for inaugurating the Ease of Doing Business Council, which would yield greater dividends to the state.
He said: “Rivers State is friendly has an investment-friendly climate and after the governor inaugurated the Ease of Doing Business Council chaired by the deputy governor, I am sure it will increase investments in the state.
“We are here to protect the presence of investors and also assist and help new investors come to Rivers State,” Saleh explained.
Also speaking on the security of the state, Madam Akudo, who operates Mummy’s Kitchen at Garrison, said that the security of the state has improved since the launch of Operation Sting.
She commended the Rivers State governor for the investment in security.
Another resident, simply called, Okechukwu, said the security in the town was quite tight, with the state government living up to its responsibility to the people.
A businessman in Port Harcourt, Chibuisi Nwahiri, said that the state was calm with businessmen carrying out their legitimate activities.
He thanked Governor Nyesom Wike for investing in improving security in the state.
Reps To Probe NIS Over Passport Racketeering, Extortion
The House of Representatives, yesterday, expressed concern over increasing cases of passport racketeering perpetuated by officials of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), saying the unholy practice is depriving the country of huge revenue.
The House also expressed worries that if the practice is not checked, it might undermine national security and expose the country to international ridicule as foreigners may take advantage of it to acquire Nigerian passports.
The House, therefore, mandated its Committee on Interior to investigate the agency to ascertain the level of culpability of its officials and recommend appropriate sanction.
This followed a motion sponsored by Rep Chinedu Ogah on the need to investigate the alleged extortion, passport racketeering and corrupt practices by officials of the Nigeria Immigration Service.
The lawmakers also directed the relevant agencies of government to ensure that all payments to the Nigeria Immigration Service are done through the appropriate TSA channel and anyone violating the terms of the policy is made to face the full wrath of the law.
Ogah told his colleagues that the Nigeria Immigration Service was the agency responsible for the production and issuance of the Nigerian international passport.
He also said that the current price for the new standard passport with 32 pages is N25, 000 while the 64-booklet passport costs N35, 000 and both have a five-year validity period.
He, however, expressed concern that there have been several reports of alleged extortion of Nigerians seeking to acquire international passports by personnel of the some Nigeria Immigration Service.
According to him, unsuspecting members of the public are made to pay as high as N50, 000 to immigration officers with a promise to fast track processing of their international passport.
He also informed the House of the existence of the Treasury Single Account (TSA) which he said was developed by the International Monetary Fund and fully implemented by President Muhammadu Buhari to promote accountability and transparency in public administration.
He said government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) and government-owned enterprises were directed to transfer all financial assets from commercial banks to a consolidated revenue fund domiciled in the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).
He maintained that in spite of the inestimable success of the policy, officers of a revenue-generating agency such as the Nigeria Immigration Service are plagued by the sinister desire to subvert the policy with the ultimate goal of fattening their pockets, thus impeding the drive for a better Nigeria.
He alleged that Immigration personnel now collect cash from Nigerians seeking international passport instead of payment through Remita, which is the official TSA payment channel, describing it as gross violation of the TSA policy of the Federal Government.
Police Unseal Peace Corps Office After Three Years
The Peace Corps of Nigeria (PCN) has formally taken possession of its Corporate Head Office in Abuja after three years of siege to the premises by the Nigeria Police Force.
The Corps, led by its National Commandant, Amb Dickson Akoh, alongside other officers and members took possession of the office, yesterday.
Addressing journalists shortly after conducting its officers round the premises to assess the situation of their properties, Akoh said that they bore no grudge or animosity against anybody or organisation over the three years they were prevented from accessing the office.
Rather, the national commandant said that Peace Corps as a paramilitary body will partner with the police to tackle the high level of insecurity bedevilling the country.
“On Monday, 3rd March, 2020, at about 17:00hrs, we received with great excitement, the news of the unsealing of our Headquarters by the police. The action of the police was predicated on the directive by the Hon. Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Mr Abubakar Malami, SAN that the police obey the subsisting and valid judgment and orders of the Federal High Court and vacate this property and our offices nationwide.
“While we viewed this intervention by the Federal Ministry of Justice as a vindication on our part, and the recourse to the rule of law by the Federal Government, we wish to place it on record that our experiences since our ordeal started on the 28th February, 2017 when this edifice was being commissioned, is highly traumatizing and indeed a tortuous journey to achieving social justice.
“However, I wish to state at this point that, this organization and its leadership bear no grudges or animosity against any agency or individual.
“Thus, our predicaments in the past three years are seen as an act of God and a sacrifice or a price that we have to pay in the task of nation building”, he said.
Akoh noted that the corps suffered over N120million loss in form of damages done to the physical infrastructure, furniture and the state-of-the-art equipment installed before the commissioning.
“This is in addition to the gross misrepresentation, misconception and the psychological damages on members nationwide.
“We have collectively resolved to put the past challenges behind us and remain focused on how to embark on confidence building and institutional synergy with the police and other relevant agencies in the spirit of patriotism.
“Towards this end, we wish to specially commend the Attorney General of the Federation for his kind and humane intervention and for giving effect to the rule of law, which is the cornerstone of every ideal democracy, by ensuring that justice is done in our matter.
“In the same vein, we wish to appreciate the effort of the current Inspector General of Police, Mr Muhammed Adamu, for his commitment to professionalism, the rule of law and respect for the fundamental human rights of the citizenry.
“We remain eternally grateful to him for complying with the directive of the Attorney General and unsealing our office, while assuring him of our willingness and readiness to partner with the police towards achieving a near crime free society”, the national commandant added.
