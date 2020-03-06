Politics
Congress: Akwa Ibom PDP Reserves 37 Positions For Women
The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Akwa Ibom State Chapter says it will commence its congresses across the state tomorrow, March 7, 2020.
It added that out of one hundred and twelve vacant positions to be filled, about thirty-seven (37) have been reserved for women in order to encourage female leadership in the party.
The state Chairman of PDP, Obong Paul Ekpo, addressing a press conference tagged ‘On Your Marks’ at the party’s state secretariat, yesterday, promised that the congress would be characterised by transparency, fairness, equity and inclusion.
According to the press statement, “from this Saturday, March 7, 2020, we will begin the process of electing party men and women who will take over the anchor and command of our party at the, Local Government and State levels for the next four years. We can assure that in our tradition, the Congresses will be anchored on the time tested ideals of transparency, fairness, equity and inclusion.
“On the token of inclusion, it is the desire of our party to get more women involved in the process of leadership in our party. In accordance with the approved amendments to our constitution, in the forthcoming nomination.”
Breaking down the number of seats reserved for women from the ward level to the National level, Obong Ekpo said, “we intend to: – Reserve 6 out of the 17 positions in the Exco for women at the ward level
– Reserve 6 out of the 18 positions in the Exco for women at the Local Government level
– Reserve 13 out of the 39 positions in the Exco for women at the State level
– Reserve 3 out of the 10 positions in the Exco for women at the Zonal level
– And reserve 9 out of the 28 positions in the Exco for women at the National level.”
He therefore urged all stakeholders to abide by the stipulated guidelines, warning that no iota of violence shall be tolerated.
He added, “In order to ensure that all the processes are conducted orderly and in line with the stipulations of the party guidelines, our party has appointed Local Government and State coordinating committees who will assist in this regard.
Politics
Ex-Bayelsa Gov Hails Obasanjo At 83
The immediate past Governor of Bayelsa State, Hon Seriake Dickson, has felicitated with former President Olusegun Obasanjo on the occasion of his 83rd birthday.
Dickson in a statement yesterday by his media aide, Mr Fidelis Soriwei, described Obasanjo as “a father and a leader.”
He said he was thankful to God for keeping the former president in good health and enabling him “to mentor several generations of leaders, including my humble self.”
The former governor noted that Obasanjo was not only large-hearted but experienced and wise.
Dickson said, “That you are a blessing to this great country, Africa and indeed the world is an understatement.
“In the course of my service as governor for eight years in Bayelsa State, your being available and accessible to provide guidance, advice and counsel as a father at all times, is invaluable and greatly appreciated.”
He prayed God to continually keep the former president in good health.
Politics
Kogi Speaker Denies 2023 Guber Ambition
Speaker of Kogi State House of Assembly, Prince Matthew Kolawole, has refuted insinuations that he is nursing ambition to contest the 2023 governorship election in the state.
Kolawole who made the refutal while addressing his statutory aides yesterday in Lokoja, said it was against insinuations that he was supporting some local government councils chairmanship aspirants in view of 2023.
He stated that he had not shown any sign of aspiration for the coveted seat to any one and had never given it a thought.
“I have just spent eight months out of 48 months mandate given to me by the good people of Kabba-Bunu State Constituency, how come some are talking of 2023 that is basically in the hands of God.
“For me, I have not discussed 2023 aspirations with anyone, neither have I signified any intention, it is only God that determines the future. I only pray that God should give me a successful tenure,” he said.
Kolawole charged the statutory aides to be loyal and guard against idle words, indiscipline, indolence, laziness and misinformation stressing that loyalty to the present administration was the key.
He urged the appointees with ambitions to aspire for positions in the upcoming local government elections to go about it with decorum saying that the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state had not issued any directives.
The Speaker commended Governor Yahaya Bello and the new direction administration for the cordial working relationship between the executive and legislative arms, saying that the relationship had been further strengthened by the governor.
Politics
Contract Probe: Again, Okorocha Shuns Panel
Erstwhile Imo State governor, Senator Rochas Okorocha has again failed to appear before the Justice Benjamin Iheaka Judicial Panel of Inquiry on Contracts which stalled proceedings of the panel investigating contract awarded by the previous governments between 2011 and May 2019.
Recall that the ex-Imo State governor, Rochas Okorocha had earlier failed to appear before the judicial panel for two weeks and chose March 5, 2020 himself through his lawyer Callistus Osondu who was expected at the commission to give testimony or clarifications on issues surrounding contracts awarded during his tenure as governor.
However, when the former Imo State governor whose case was first on the panel’s list, in Suit No JUD/CICA/2M/2020 failed to appear, his lawyer offered explanations why his client was not at the hearing.
Osondu said his client was away on a national assignment and could not attend the hearing.
The lawyer conceded that he did not speak to Okorocha directly but got a call from Uche Nwosu, the son-in-law to the former governor informing him that Okorocha could not make it to the commission as he was tied up with a national assignment.
“I got a call from Mr Uche Nwosu who informed me that Senator Rochas Okorocha will not be able to attend today’s hearing due to his engagement in a national assignment,” he said.
Okorocha’s lawyer, however, requested for another adjournment to enable his client appear, but the chairman of the commission, Justice Iheka reminded the lawyer that the adjournment to March 5 was at the instance of Okorocha, adding that he needed to be certain whether Okorocha’s non-appearance was as a result of non-preparedness or a matter of lack of time.
He, however, wondered at whose instance Okorocha’s lawyer was requesting for another adjournment since he was unable to talk to his client.
Trending
-
Politics4 days ago
Amaechi Loses Staunch Ally To PDP In Rivers
-
News4 days ago
No Plan To Ban Int’l Flights Into PH, Says RSG …Places State On Red Alert, Sets Up Rapid Response Team …Italian Bizman Stable, Showing Mild Symptoms, NCDC Confirms …Four Chinese, 39 Nigerians Quarantined In Plateau
-
News4 days ago
Fruit Garden Market: RSG Assures Transparency In Shop Allocation
-
Editorial4 days ago
Senate And Constitution Review
-
News4 days ago
Police Academy Bill Passes 2nd Reading In Senate
-
Politics3 days ago
APC Blasts Unfaithful Members Over Betrayal
-
Oil & Energy3 days ago
PHED Begins Public Consultation On Extraordinary Tariff Review
-
News4 days ago
Imo Guber: S’Court Rules On Appeals, Today