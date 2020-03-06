News
APC Crisis: Oshiomhole Asks Appeal Court To Vacate Suspension Order
The suspended National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole has appealed the Abuja High Court’s decision to suspend and deny him access to party’s national secretariat of the party.
Oshiomhole was suspended, last Wednesday following an application filed by Oluwale Afolabi in January before Justice Danlami Senchi.
The interlocutory injunction application was challenging Oshiomhole’s continued right to parade himself as the party’s national chairman after his initial suspension by his primary ward in Edo State.
But Oshiomhole’s suspension came amidst a power tussle between him and his successor, the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki.
It would be recalled that the tussle has created factions within the ruling party in the state and continues to threaten the party’s unity at the national level.
However, some party leaders have criticised Oshiomhole’s leadership style, blaming it on the APC’s defeat in some states during the last general elections.
In the disclosed appeal documents, Oshiomhole has challenged the court ruling that suspended him.
The defendants in the case include Mustapha Salihu, the deputy chairman of the party (North-East).
But Oshiomhole said last night he remains in charge of the party even as he faces deepening crisis and intrigues by powerful forces within the party to remove him from office.
He stated this following an interlocutory injunction granted by a Federal Capital Territory High Court that he should step aside pending the determination of a suit filed by six members of the party.
Oshiomhole’s spokesman Simon Egbegbulem said: “We have filed for a stay of execution and appealed the ruling.
“With those processes currently before the Appeal Court, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole remains the national chairman of the party.
Also, last Wednesday, the National Working Committee (NWC) of the APC approved the nomination of Waziri Bulama as the party’s Acting National Secretary, ex-Governor Abiola Ajimobi as the Deputy National Chairman (South) and Mr. Paul Chukwuma (National Auditor) of the party.
A statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, said: “The decision was reached on January 14, 2020 during the meeting of the NWC at the party’s National Secretariat.”
The statement added: “Following the resignation of H.E. Mai Mala Buni as the party’s National Secretary in May, 2019 prior to his election as the governor of Yobe State, the party subsequently gave notice for a replacement from the zone.
“The NWC has also approved the nominations of Senator Abiola Ajimobi as the Deputy National Chairman (South) and Mr. Paul Chukwuma as the National Auditor following nominations from the respective zones.”
Following the court order, the national secretariat of the APC was taken over by policemen and operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS).
Justice Danlami Senchi, while delivering his ruling on an application of interlocutory injunction by six members of the party, directed the APC to desist from acknowledging Oshiomhole as its chairman.
He also directed the party not to allow him access to its secretariat, pending the hearing and determination of the case.
In the application, the plaintiffs, led by Mustapha Salihu, prayed the court to stop Oshiomhole from acting as APC chairman since he had been suspended as a member of the party in his Etsako Ward 10 in Edo State.
They listed Oshiomhole as first respondent and the APC as second respondent in the application filed on their behalf by Oluwole Afolabi.
The plaintiffs stated that Oshiomhole’s rights as a member of the party had ceased by virtue of his suspension at the ward level.
They argued that, since the former Edo State governor never contested the suspension, he could not continue to act as the party’s chairman.
However, the suspended National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole, was at the Presidential Villa, yesterday, for a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari.
This is as the Nigeria Police Force officials confirmed that the police were keeping watch over the National Secretariat of the All Progressives Congress in Abuja.
It would be recalled that last Wednesday, there was an interim injunction restraining the APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, from parading himself as the party’s national chairman.
After the visit, he refused to confirm President Muhammadu Buhari’s position in his (Oshiomhole) ordeals.
During a brief telephone chat with newsmen, yesterday, the Media Aide to the former Edo State Governor, Simon Ebegbulem, was asked if President Buhari was solidly behind his principal, and he said “No comment.”
Speaking further, the APC chairman’s aide described the Abuja High Court’s judgment as strange, adding that only the National Working Committee (NWC) of the National Executive Council (NEC) of the party, according to its constitution, has the power to suspend Oshiomhole.
He added, “The next action as I said yesterday is that our lawyers have filed for Stay of Execution, and they have appealed that ruling, so the whole thing is before the court now. Let’s see how it turns out.
“The issues of whether the court has the powers to sack the national chairman of the party is another issue. These are the issues. The whole thing is strange to us and that’s why we’ve gone back to the court to interpret it because, according to the APC constitution, the only organ that can suspend the national chairman, not even the ward, is the NWC of the NEC.
“That is the only organ that can suspend the national chairman. That is why we went back to the court so as to seek proper interpretation.”
Asked to comment on the jubilation in the camp of the Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, who, yesterday, mocked his predecessor after the judgment, Ebegbulem said, “I will not comment on anything that has to do with Obaseki.”
But despite all the crisis in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Oshiomhole appeared unperturbed, yesterday.
In his first appearance since a FCT High Court in Abuja restrained him from acting as chairman, Oshiomhole was in his usual bubbling mood.
He told a team of journalists in his Aso Drive office, Abuja, yesterday, that there was no need for him to be troubled over developments in the party.
The APC leader, who came out of a meeting in his office believed to be rushing out to catch an engagement in the Villa, asked newsmen at the foyer of his office if they were looking at him with pity.
Decked in his usual Khaki attire, the party chieftain asked the newsmen pointedly: “Are you looking at me with pity?”
Before the journalists could respond, he dashed out smiling to a waiting car.
Oshiomhole also fingered a serving minister and some governors as being responsible for his ordeal in the party.
This is even as he has described himself as a child of light who will always defeat darkness.
Oshiomhole did not name the minister and the governors.
Oshiomhole said this after a closed-door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari in Aso Rock Villa, Abuja.
The meeting held shortly after news broke, yesterday, that Justice Lewis Allagoa of the Federal High Court in Kano had set aside a ruling of the FCT High Court suspending him as the ruling party’s national chairman.
Justice Lewis Alagoa, who ordered that the status quo ante Bellum be maintained, added that pending the hearing of the motion on notice by the applicant, Aliyu Muhammad Rabiu, that the defendants (the APC, Oshiomhole, IG of Police, INEC and DGSS) should not give effect to the purported resolution of Ward 10, Etsako Local Government Area which suspended Oshiomhole.
Meanwhile, the Nigeria Police Force says it was keeping watch over the National Secretariat of the All Progressives Congress in Abuja.
This followed last Wednesday’s interim injunction restraining Oshiomhole from parading himself as the party’s national chairman.
Sources said that the police and other security operatives were still keeping siege all-through, yesterday, at the National Secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the second day running.
Only party staff who reported for work, yesterday, were granted access to their offices while party members who came to the secretariat were turned back.
The security men also permitted journalists assigned to cover the activities of the party access to the secretariat after proper identification.
No fewer than 15 Hilux trucks with armed police men have been station within and around the party secretariat.
Two trucks each was placed at the four main entrances to Blantyre Street where the party office is situated while seven other Hilux trucks.
A Rapid Response Squard (RRS) Peugeot car and a hot water sprinkler truck were also strategically parked along the deserted streets that lead to the secretariat.
It was gathered that the presence of the security men was to maintain peace and forestall attempt by any group to break law and order at the party secretariat.
Rivers Is Safe For Investments, PHCCIMA Affirms
President, Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (PHCCIMA), Chief Nabil Saleh has declared that the state was safe for investments and other profitable business activities.
In an interview on the improved security and business climate in the state, PHCCIMA President said that the state was reaping the benefits of Governor Nyesom Wike’s investments in the state’s security architecture.
Saleh said: “As the voice of the business community in Rivers State, I can tell you that the state is safe and good for investments.
“Now, we have three international airlines coming to the state, so, we are linked to the world. We can go to Europe in five hours and to any African country in a short time.
“You don’t need to travel to another state before going to an international airport. The three international airlines can take you to different destinations of the world,” he added.
He said that there has been a marked improvement in the security of lives and property in the state.
“As the chairman for organised private sector of Rivers State, I can assure you that there is a big improvement in the security of the state.
This is after Governor Wike gave all the security agencies equipment and vehicles under Operation Sting.
“For now, the state is preparing for the security summit. This is with the collaboration of the private sector to help in transforming the security outlook of the state. With this, I am sure the security in Rivers State will develop to a higher level,” he said.
Saleh lauded the Rivers State governor for inaugurating the Ease of Doing Business Council, which would yield greater dividends to the state.
He said: “Rivers State is friendly has an investment-friendly climate and after the governor inaugurated the Ease of Doing Business Council chaired by the deputy governor, I am sure it will increase investments in the state.
“We are here to protect the presence of investors and also assist and help new investors come to Rivers State,” Saleh explained.
Also speaking on the security of the state, Madam Akudo, who operates Mummy’s Kitchen at Garrison, said that the security of the state has improved since the launch of Operation Sting.
She commended the Rivers State governor for the investment in security.
Another resident, simply called, Okechukwu, said the security in the town was quite tight, with the state government living up to its responsibility to the people.
A businessman in Port Harcourt, Chibuisi Nwahiri, said that the state was calm with businessmen carrying out their legitimate activities.
He thanked Governor Nyesom Wike for investing in improving security in the state.
Reps To Probe NIS Over Passport Racketeering, Extortion
The House of Representatives, yesterday, expressed concern over increasing cases of passport racketeering perpetuated by officials of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), saying the unholy practice is depriving the country of huge revenue.
The House also expressed worries that if the practice is not checked, it might undermine national security and expose the country to international ridicule as foreigners may take advantage of it to acquire Nigerian passports.
The House, therefore, mandated its Committee on Interior to investigate the agency to ascertain the level of culpability of its officials and recommend appropriate sanction.
This followed a motion sponsored by Rep Chinedu Ogah on the need to investigate the alleged extortion, passport racketeering and corrupt practices by officials of the Nigeria Immigration Service.
The lawmakers also directed the relevant agencies of government to ensure that all payments to the Nigeria Immigration Service are done through the appropriate TSA channel and anyone violating the terms of the policy is made to face the full wrath of the law.
Ogah told his colleagues that the Nigeria Immigration Service was the agency responsible for the production and issuance of the Nigerian international passport.
He also said that the current price for the new standard passport with 32 pages is N25, 000 while the 64-booklet passport costs N35, 000 and both have a five-year validity period.
He, however, expressed concern that there have been several reports of alleged extortion of Nigerians seeking to acquire international passports by personnel of the some Nigeria Immigration Service.
According to him, unsuspecting members of the public are made to pay as high as N50, 000 to immigration officers with a promise to fast track processing of their international passport.
He also informed the House of the existence of the Treasury Single Account (TSA) which he said was developed by the International Monetary Fund and fully implemented by President Muhammadu Buhari to promote accountability and transparency in public administration.
He said government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) and government-owned enterprises were directed to transfer all financial assets from commercial banks to a consolidated revenue fund domiciled in the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).
He maintained that in spite of the inestimable success of the policy, officers of a revenue-generating agency such as the Nigeria Immigration Service are plagued by the sinister desire to subvert the policy with the ultimate goal of fattening their pockets, thus impeding the drive for a better Nigeria.
He alleged that Immigration personnel now collect cash from Nigerians seeking international passport instead of payment through Remita, which is the official TSA payment channel, describing it as gross violation of the TSA policy of the Federal Government.
Police Unseal Peace Corps Office After Three Years
The Peace Corps of Nigeria (PCN) has formally taken possession of its Corporate Head Office in Abuja after three years of siege to the premises by the Nigeria Police Force.
The Corps, led by its National Commandant, Amb Dickson Akoh, alongside other officers and members took possession of the office, yesterday.
Addressing journalists shortly after conducting its officers round the premises to assess the situation of their properties, Akoh said that they bore no grudge or animosity against anybody or organisation over the three years they were prevented from accessing the office.
Rather, the national commandant said that Peace Corps as a paramilitary body will partner with the police to tackle the high level of insecurity bedevilling the country.
“On Monday, 3rd March, 2020, at about 17:00hrs, we received with great excitement, the news of the unsealing of our Headquarters by the police. The action of the police was predicated on the directive by the Hon. Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Mr Abubakar Malami, SAN that the police obey the subsisting and valid judgment and orders of the Federal High Court and vacate this property and our offices nationwide.
“While we viewed this intervention by the Federal Ministry of Justice as a vindication on our part, and the recourse to the rule of law by the Federal Government, we wish to place it on record that our experiences since our ordeal started on the 28th February, 2017 when this edifice was being commissioned, is highly traumatizing and indeed a tortuous journey to achieving social justice.
“However, I wish to state at this point that, this organization and its leadership bear no grudges or animosity against any agency or individual.
“Thus, our predicaments in the past three years are seen as an act of God and a sacrifice or a price that we have to pay in the task of nation building”, he said.
Akoh noted that the corps suffered over N120million loss in form of damages done to the physical infrastructure, furniture and the state-of-the-art equipment installed before the commissioning.
“This is in addition to the gross misrepresentation, misconception and the psychological damages on members nationwide.
“We have collectively resolved to put the past challenges behind us and remain focused on how to embark on confidence building and institutional synergy with the police and other relevant agencies in the spirit of patriotism.
“Towards this end, we wish to specially commend the Attorney General of the Federation for his kind and humane intervention and for giving effect to the rule of law, which is the cornerstone of every ideal democracy, by ensuring that justice is done in our matter.
“In the same vein, we wish to appreciate the effort of the current Inspector General of Police, Mr Muhammed Adamu, for his commitment to professionalism, the rule of law and respect for the fundamental human rights of the citizenry.
“We remain eternally grateful to him for complying with the directive of the Attorney General and unsealing our office, while assuring him of our willingness and readiness to partner with the police towards achieving a near crime free society”, the national commandant added.
