Politics
2019 Polls Will Be Last Manual Elections – INEC
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said yesterday that with the proposed reform of the electoral Act, the 2019 election may be the last “mainly manual” election in Nigeria.
Chairman of INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakub, said this is achievable with the support of the National Assembly, tasking the lawmakers to expedite action on the amendment of the electoral Act.
He spoke in Lagos during the opening of a two day retreat with the National Assembly Committees on Electoral Matters.
The retreat was declared open by the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo Agege with members of the Senate and House of Representatives Committees on Electoral Matters in attendance.
The Chairman said part of the proposed reform in the electoral system was to deepen the deployment of technology in elections in addition to the existing electronic voters register and accreditation.
He said, “It is time for a new legislation to remove all encumbrances to further deployment of technology in the electoral process, especially in the accreditation of voters and transmission of election results. “Sections 49 and 67 of the draft Bill deal with these twin issues. These sections will be thoroughly discussed at this retreat. Working with the National Assembly, it is our hope that the 2019 general election will be the last mainly manual election in Nigeria.”
He said the expeditious passage of the Electoral Act amendment is critical to the preparations for the next general elections.
He said “Where the passage of the Bill is delayed, it will affect the formulation of regulations and guidelines as well as the review and publication of the manual necessary for the training of ad-hoc staff for elections because both documents draw from the legal framework.”
Deputy Senate President said, “Without question, the 9th National Assembly is firmly committed to electoral reform.
We recognise across party lines that it is in our nation’s best interest to work together to strengthen our electoral laws and, consequently, better protect this very important and consequential democracy on the African continent.”
Politics
Ex-Bayelsa Gov Hails Obasanjo At 83
The immediate past Governor of Bayelsa State, Hon Seriake Dickson, has felicitated with former President Olusegun Obasanjo on the occasion of his 83rd birthday.
Dickson in a statement yesterday by his media aide, Mr Fidelis Soriwei, described Obasanjo as “a father and a leader.”
He said he was thankful to God for keeping the former president in good health and enabling him “to mentor several generations of leaders, including my humble self.”
The former governor noted that Obasanjo was not only large-hearted but experienced and wise.
Dickson said, “That you are a blessing to this great country, Africa and indeed the world is an understatement.
“In the course of my service as governor for eight years in Bayelsa State, your being available and accessible to provide guidance, advice and counsel as a father at all times, is invaluable and greatly appreciated.”
He prayed God to continually keep the former president in good health.
Politics
Kogi Speaker Denies 2023 Guber Ambition
Speaker of Kogi State House of Assembly, Prince Matthew Kolawole, has refuted insinuations that he is nursing ambition to contest the 2023 governorship election in the state.
Kolawole who made the refutal while addressing his statutory aides yesterday in Lokoja, said it was against insinuations that he was supporting some local government councils chairmanship aspirants in view of 2023.
He stated that he had not shown any sign of aspiration for the coveted seat to any one and had never given it a thought.
“I have just spent eight months out of 48 months mandate given to me by the good people of Kabba-Bunu State Constituency, how come some are talking of 2023 that is basically in the hands of God.
“For me, I have not discussed 2023 aspirations with anyone, neither have I signified any intention, it is only God that determines the future. I only pray that God should give me a successful tenure,” he said.
Kolawole charged the statutory aides to be loyal and guard against idle words, indiscipline, indolence, laziness and misinformation stressing that loyalty to the present administration was the key.
He urged the appointees with ambitions to aspire for positions in the upcoming local government elections to go about it with decorum saying that the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state had not issued any directives.
The Speaker commended Governor Yahaya Bello and the new direction administration for the cordial working relationship between the executive and legislative arms, saying that the relationship had been further strengthened by the governor.
Politics
Contract Probe: Again, Okorocha Shuns Panel
Erstwhile Imo State governor, Senator Rochas Okorocha has again failed to appear before the Justice Benjamin Iheaka Judicial Panel of Inquiry on Contracts which stalled proceedings of the panel investigating contract awarded by the previous governments between 2011 and May 2019.
Recall that the ex-Imo State governor, Rochas Okorocha had earlier failed to appear before the judicial panel for two weeks and chose March 5, 2020 himself through his lawyer Callistus Osondu who was expected at the commission to give testimony or clarifications on issues surrounding contracts awarded during his tenure as governor.
However, when the former Imo State governor whose case was first on the panel’s list, in Suit No JUD/CICA/2M/2020 failed to appear, his lawyer offered explanations why his client was not at the hearing.
Osondu said his client was away on a national assignment and could not attend the hearing.
The lawyer conceded that he did not speak to Okorocha directly but got a call from Uche Nwosu, the son-in-law to the former governor informing him that Okorocha could not make it to the commission as he was tied up with a national assignment.
“I got a call from Mr Uche Nwosu who informed me that Senator Rochas Okorocha will not be able to attend today’s hearing due to his engagement in a national assignment,” he said.
Okorocha’s lawyer, however, requested for another adjournment to enable his client appear, but the chairman of the commission, Justice Iheka reminded the lawyer that the adjournment to March 5 was at the instance of Okorocha, adding that he needed to be certain whether Okorocha’s non-appearance was as a result of non-preparedness or a matter of lack of time.
He, however, wondered at whose instance Okorocha’s lawyer was requesting for another adjournment since he was unable to talk to his client.
Trending
-
Politics4 days ago
Amaechi Loses Staunch Ally To PDP In Rivers
-
News4 days ago
No Plan To Ban Int’l Flights Into PH, Says RSG …Places State On Red Alert, Sets Up Rapid Response Team …Italian Bizman Stable, Showing Mild Symptoms, NCDC Confirms …Four Chinese, 39 Nigerians Quarantined In Plateau
-
News4 days ago
Fruit Garden Market: RSG Assures Transparency In Shop Allocation
-
Editorial4 days ago
Senate And Constitution Review
-
News4 days ago
Police Academy Bill Passes 2nd Reading In Senate
-
Politics3 days ago
APC Blasts Unfaithful Members Over Betrayal
-
Oil & Energy3 days ago
PHED Begins Public Consultation On Extraordinary Tariff Review
-
News4 days ago
Imo Guber: S’Court Rules On Appeals, Today