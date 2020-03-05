Business
Services, Industrial Sectors To Boost Macro Economy — CBN
The business outlook for March 2020 shows greater confidence in the economy, with 58.1 index points, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has said.
The statistics department of the CBN disclosed this in its February 2020 Business Expectations Survey that the major drivers of the optimism for March were services, industrial, wholesale/retail trade and construction sectors.
At 26.6 index points, the overall confidence index indicated respondents’ optimism on the overall macro economy in February.
The optimism on the macro economy in February was driven by the opinion of respondents from services (14.7 points), industrial (8.3 points), wholesale/retail trade (2.6 points) and construction (1.0 points) sectors.
Similarly, the major drivers of the optimism for next month were services (31.6 points), industrial (19.5 points), wholesale/retail trade (5.4 points) and construction (1.6 points) sectors.
Further analysis showed that businesses that were neither import- nor export-oriented (17.8 points), import-oriented (4.2 points), both import- and export-oriented (4.1 points), and those that are export-related (0.7 point) drove the positive business outlook in February 2020.
All sectors expressed optimism on own operations in the review month. Respondents from the services sector expressed the greatest optimism on own operations, with an index of 6.2 points, followed by the industrial sector with 5.3 points, the wholesale/retail trade with 1.4 points, while the construction sector had 0.2 point.
Respondents’ outlook on the volume of total order and business activity in February 2020 remained positive, at 19.0 and 18.5 points, respectively.
Similarly, the outlook on financial conditions (working capital) and average capacity utilisation remained positive as the indices stood at 13.1 and 19.9 index points, respectively.
Respondents were positive on their ability to access credit from the banks in the review month, as the index stood at 1.6 points.
Respondent firms’ opinions on the volume of business activities (64.1 points) and employment (30.0 points) indicated a favourable business outlook for the next month.
SEC Set To Phase Out Ponzi Scheme, ProsecutePromoters
The Securities and Exchnage Commission (SEC), has reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring that illegal fund managers in the country are not allowed to operate.
This was stated by the acting Director General of SEC, Ms Mary Uduk, in Abuja, recently.
Represented by the Head, Office of the Chief Economist, Mr Okechukwu Umeano, Uduk said the enforcement department of the commission had intensified efforts to close these ponzi schemes and prosecute the promoters.
She said, “Also, the commission continues to create awareness through various media to educate investors about these schemes and urge people to avoid putting money into them. It is an ill wind that blows no one any good.
“The SEC has introduced a lot of innovative processes to clean up the market and make it easier and safer for investors. Some of these measures and processes include the e-dividend and Direct Cash Settlement and regularisation of multiple accounts, among others.
“Other activities of the SEC such as Risk Based Supervision, encouraging automation, strengthening self-regulatory organisations are all geared towards a better market and in turn improved investor confidence”.
Uduk said the commission remains committed to its core mandate of protecting investors and assured the general public that it would perform this function in line with extant securities legislation.
“We advise prospective investors to cross check properly before patronising any fund manager. Information about registered entities and investment schemes approved by the commission can be found on the commission’s website www.sec.gov.ng or at any of the commission’s offices” she stated.
The acting DG expressed the optimism that the market will have a positive year, and thanked the Central Bank of Nigeria for its actions in pushing down sovereign yields and helping funds flow to the equities market, thereby reducing the crowding out of corporate from the debt market.
“Their actions in the area of foreign exchange management, and how they respond to rising inflation will play a huge role in determining market performance. However, we have confidence in their ability to do what is best for the economy.
“Having said all these, the SEC will continue to do its bit to ensure our market continues to grow. We will keep engaging eligible companies to list, government to ensure that government assets are sold through the market, and removal of the disincentives to investing in the Nigerian capital market
“The Commission remains committed to its core mandate of protecting investors and assures the general public that it shall perform this function in line with extant securities legislation,” she added.
Border Drill: Buhari Orders Immediate Withdrawal, Sanction Of Security Operatives
President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the withdrawal of security operatives involved in the release of 295 petroleum tankers without authorisation from the office of the National Security Adviser (NSA).
The President who frowned at the development which occurred on December 7, 2019, called on the relevant security agencies to investigate the crime.
He has also directed the respective organisations to mete out immediate appropriate disciplinary actions on those involved in the crime.
The President also directed the NSA to set up a board of inquiry to investigate the crime, adding that any one found to have connived to undermine government’s efforts should be withdrawn from the Border Drill and severely sanctioned by their respective organisations.
According to a statement made available to newsmen by SSA, Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the President has accepted the recommendations and directed the immediate withdrawal and replacement of all those found culpable.
The statement reads in part, “President Buhari finds it disheartening to learn that 295 petroleum tankers seized for smuggling were released without due authorisation on 17th December, 2019 by some security officials charged with the responsibility of protecting our borders.
“Sequel to this, the National Security Adviser (NSA) was directed to set up a Board of Inquiry to investigate the crime.
“It was subsequently recommended to the President that all officials (civilians or security operatives) found to have connived to undermine government’s efforts should be withdrawn from the Border Drill and severely sanctioned by their respective organisations.
“The President has accepted the recommendation and directed the immediate withdrawal and replacement of all those found culpable”
The Border Drill exercise has operatives of the various security outfit in Nigeria which was led by the Nigeria Customs Service.
Others are Nigeria Immigration Service, Nigeria Army, Department of State Services (DSS) etc.
Nkpemenyic Mcdomini, Lagos
Employment Bureau’ll Strengthen Eleme Economy – Chairman
The Chairman of Eleme Local Government Area, Hon. Philip Okparaji, has said that the Eleme Employment Bureau inaugurated on Monday was geared towards strengthening the local government’s economy.
Hon. Okparaji who made this known in a telephone interview with The Tide, said that the six member bureau, chaired by Chief (Bar) Obo Danwi, has the responsibilities of collecting data on the number of indigenous staff working in the companies operating in Eleme LGA.
He added that the bureau would also get the record of companies and their level of compliance with the “Federal Government Local Content Law”, on employment and find out how they carry out their corporate social responsibilities.
The LGA boss also said that the bureau would go into dialogue with the companies to ensure that the communities comply with the government’s policy on ease of doing business in the community.
Hon. Okparaji said the move would create employment for Eleme youths and also generate more businesses, “thereby strengthening the economy” of the area.
“Ease of doing business committee would look into multiple taxation issue and ensure that there is harmonisation.
“We are not here to tax companies unnecessarily. Our duty is to collect our rents and ensure the companies have conducive atmosphere to do business, fulfill their social responsibilities and also make profits to remain in business.
“l advise the multinational companies to carry out meaningful projects in their social responsibilities.
“I also urge my business men and women to intensify actions in marketing their businesses by creating a platform that would establish partnership with multinational companies”, he said.
He said that his administration would ensure that the rights of Eleme people were respected and protected, even in managerial positions, “ because we also have academically qualified personnel in the LGA”.
