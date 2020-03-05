Services, Industrial Sectors To Boost Macro Economy — CBN

The Securities and Exchnage Commission (SEC), has reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring that illegal fund managers in the country are not allowed to operate.

This was stated by the acting Director General of SEC, Ms Mary Uduk, in Abuja, recently.

Represented by the Head, Office of the Chief Economist, Mr Okechukwu Umeano, Uduk said the enforcement department of the commission had intensified efforts to close these ponzi schemes and prosecute the promoters.

She said, “Also, the commission continues to create awareness through various media to educate investors about these schemes and urge people to avoid putting money into them. It is an ill wind that blows no one any good.

“The SEC has introduced a lot of innovative processes to clean up the market and make it easier and safer for investors. Some of these measures and processes include the e-dividend and Direct Cash Settlement and regularisation of multiple accounts, among others.

“Other activities of the SEC such as Risk Based Supervision, encouraging automation, strengthening self-regulatory organisations are all geared towards a better market and in turn improved investor confidence”.

Uduk said the commission remains committed to its core mandate of protecting investors and assured the general public that it would perform this function in line with extant securities legislation.

“We advise prospective investors to cross check properly before patronising any fund manager. Information about registered entities and investment schemes approved by the commission can be found on the commission’s website www.sec.gov.ng or at any of the commission’s offices” she stated.

The acting DG expressed the optimism that the market will have a positive year, and thanked the Central Bank of Nigeria for its actions in pushing down sovereign yields and helping funds flow to the equities market, thereby reducing the crowding out of corporate from the debt market.

“Their actions in the area of foreign exchange management, and how they respond to rising inflation will play a huge role in determining market performance. However, we have confidence in their ability to do what is best for the economy.

“Having said all these, the SEC will continue to do its bit to ensure our market continues to grow. We will keep engaging eligible companies to list, government to ensure that government assets are sold through the market, and removal of the disincentives to investing in the Nigerian capital market

“The Commission remains committed to its core mandate of protecting investors and assures the general public that it shall perform this function in line with extant securities legislation,” she added.