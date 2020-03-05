News
Protests Rock Kano Over Alleged Blasphemy Against Prophet Muhammad
Youth numbering hundreds, yesterday, stormed the Kano Hisbah office in protest over an alleged blasphemy song against the Holy Prophet Muhammad.
The placards-bearing protesters accused the state government and the security agencies of being reluctant to act over the matter.
Idris Ibrahim, also known as Baba Idris, who led the protests, told reporters that it was to call the attention of the government to take the necessary action, threatening that they will take the law into their hands if the needful is not done.
According to Ibrahim, a similar incident had happened in the state in the past, and nothing was done.
A musician in the state known as Yahaya Sharif-Aminu had composed a song which was said to be containing alleged derogatory comments attributed to the Prophet Muhammad.
The youths have already taken violent action against the family members of the musician who had since fled the area.
Sharif-Aminu’s family house, located at Sharifai quarters in Kano Municipal Local Government Area has been set ablaze, last Friday.
The musician is said to be a member of the Islamic Tijjaniya sect and a member of Faidha group.
He is yet to speak on the matter.
Hisbah Commander, Harun Ibn-Sina, who addressed the protesters, said the parents of the musician have been arrested and are currently under police custody.
Also, the state Commissioner or Police, Habu Sani, represented by one Hamza, told the protesters that the police are making efforts to arrest the fleeing singer.
He urged the protesters to be law-abiding citizens by allowing the security agents to do their job.
News
Coronavirus: No Isolation Centre In Abuja, North-Central -Lawan
The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, yesterday, expressed disappointment over the poor state of coronavirus isolation centre at the University Teaching Hospital, Gwagwalada.
The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, said this is despite voting about N620 million to set up isolation centres, to be managed by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control.
Lawan stated this when he visited a proposed isolation facility centre at the Teaching Hospital Gwagwalada.
The Senate President lamented the lack of preparedness and expressed frustration at the state of the isolation centres, which were yet to be completed.
The Senate President further lamented that Nigeria, despite being the country with the largest economy in Africa, had yet to have a completed isolation centre in any of the geo-political zones that would provide emergency responses to diseases outbreak in the country.
He said, “First of all, let me say that the representatives of the Federal Ministry of Health, the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control and the management of the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital are in high spirits, looking determined to discharge their mandates and obligations.
“But from our inspection here, the temporary isolation centre is really not in good shape, it doesn’t look ready to receive any patient, and I believe that this is something that we need to fix between now and tomorrow.
“We are in an emergency, even if we don’t have people who are affected, we shouldn’t just rest on our oars. We have to do everything and anything possible to fix that temporary isolation centre to be prepared to receive anyone who falls sick in this respect.
“There’s no way that Nigeria, the largest economy in Africa, with a population of 200 million, and yet the Federal Capital and six surrounding states of the North-Central, you don’t have one room that you can call an isolation centre, where anyone who unfortunately falls into this crisis will be taken to. This is not acceptable.
“I also believe that we should have a replication of the permanent site, we should be able to complete this and then have five others across the remaining geopolitical zones of the country.
“Let’s spend money on our people, we waste money on some things that are less important. This is about the health and lives of the people of this country, and therefore, no investment is too much.
“So, we should be prepared at all times. We had Ebola, SARS, now we have coronavirus; we do not know what else will come, but we should be prepared and ready for any eventuality, and no investment is too much.”
The Senate President assured Nigerians that the relevant committees of the Senate will follow-up on Thursday to ensure that work on the isolation centre begins and is completed.
“The Senate Committee on Health will come back tomorrow (Thursday), we want to see that temporary isolation centre fixed,” he added.
News
Accolades As RSNC GM Marks Birthday
Members of the Rivers State House of Assembly representing Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area, family members and staff of the Rivers State Newspaper Corporation (RSNC) have described the General Manager of the corporation, Elder Vincent Ake, as a father, mentor, administrator and a man with a kind heart.
These were the words of accolades that characterised the brief birthday ceremony organized by his children and attended by friends, associates and staffers of the corporation at the board room of the establishment, yesterday.
Taking the lead, the first son of Elder Vincent Ake, Ndubuisi, described his father as a humble and God-fearing man, who has given them the best in life through educational empowerment.
He averred that the children were happy to celebrate their father as a way of expressing their appreciation to him for the good foundation and legacies he has banqueted to them
A member of the House of Assembly representing ONELGA Constituency 1, Hon. Christian Ahiakwo, who proposed the toast, described the celebrant as a role model and an exemplary leader, saying that Elder Vincent Ake was a man of many honours.
Also speaking, the Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), The Tide Chapel, Comrade Amadi Akujobi, described the general manager as a good and compassionate leader, adding that he has put smiles on the faces of workers since his appointment as general manager.
He prayed Almighty God to grant him more grace, wisdom and fruitful celebrations in the future.
Earlier, the celebrant, Elder Vincent Ake, had described the birthday party as surprising and a coup, saying that he did not have any prior knowledge of the event until he was called into the boardroom of the corporation, where he met a tumultuous crowd already seated to celebrate the special day with him.
“My children are full of surprises during my birthday”, saying that they have a way of secretly mobilising resources to celebrate him.
He thanked the members representing his constituency in the Rivers State House Assembly, his children, brothers and the entire staff of the newspaper corporation for the honour done him.
Kiadum Edooker
News
Reps Pass South-South Development Commission Bill For Second Reading
The House of Representatives, yesterday, passed for second reading, a bill seeking to establish a development commission for the South-South geopolitical zone with debate.
The bill sponsored by Rep. Awaji-Inombek Abiante was first read on the floor of the House for the first time on December 19, 2020.
The bill seeks to establish a South-South Development Commission (SSDC) charged with the responsibility to receive and manage funds from the Federation Account Allocation and other sources, donations, grants, aids for the integration, development, resolution of infrastructural deficit, militancy, communal crisis as well and tackle ecological and environmental problems.
Similarly, a member of the House of Representatives from Rivers State, Rep Farah Dagogo, has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), to delineate federal constituencies in Rivers State, to shore up the number of National Assembly representatives from his state.
He said the function will not require the electoral body to seek amendments to the Constitution.
The legislator said while some sections of the country’s Electoral Act require amendments, the issue of delimitation or delineation, was already covered in the Constitution, and what INEC needs was “adherence to laid down procedures as clearly stated in sections 91, 112 and 114.”
The lawmaker spoke in reference to comments by some INEC officials at a week-long retreat on the review of the electoral legal framework jointly organised by the commission, the European Centre for Electoral Support (ECES) and the International Foundation for Electoral Systems (IFES).
He said the last constituency delimitation was done “more than a long time ago”, adding that “the population of the country and registered voters have increased exponentially, thereby underscoring an urgent review for proportional and fair representation”.
Dagogo lamented the seeming unwillingness of INEC to carry out its functions as required by the Constitution.
He said the position of the Constitution, on that matter, is clear and devoid of any ambiguity.
“Section 112 empowers the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to divide every state in the Federation into such number of State Constituencies within that State.
“INEC is also empowered by Section 114 (1) of the Constitution to review the division of every state into constituencies at intervals of not less than ten years,” he said.
According to him, “Also, Section 91 of the Constitution explains how a state is qualified for state constituencies where the House of Assembly of a state shall consist of three or four times the number of seats which that state has in the House of Representatives provided that a House of Assembly of a state shall consist of not less than 24 and not more than 40 members.”
He said: “It was in the light of the foregoing, and especially in the spirit of Section 91 of the Constitution and also because I believe that where a law spells injustice, its injurious effect shall be curtailed by the National Assembly as the institution saddled with that responsibility that I pray the House to direct INEC to ensure compliance with the Constitution.
“Rivers State has 13 members in the House of Representatives and a 32-member state House of Assembly. My interpretation of the Constitution, is that Rivers State is qualified for an additional seven State Constituencies, to increase its number to, at least, 39 state constituency seats.”
He added that “it is not only Rivers State that is short-changed, but other states such as Plateau, Oyo, Sokoto, Borno, Anambra, Bauchi, Delta, Akwa Ibom, and many more are also adversely affected by INEC’s failure to discharge this obligation.
“While INEC is focusing on amendments of some sections of the electoral acts, they should also see to the enforcement of the Constitution where they have necessary powers. It is more than 20 years since the last delimitation was done. The Constitution is supreme to any other law and we should toe and follow it to the letter”, he argued.
