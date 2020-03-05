Featured
Police Brutality And The Rest Of Us
On December 23 last year, Chima Ikwunado, an automobile mechanic based in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, died in the custody of the Nigerian Police few days after he was apprehended by the police who whisked him away alongside four other colleagues after they reportedly failed to meet “bribe” demanded from them. Chima was allegedly killed by some policemen, after undergoing “severe torture in their custody”.
Victor Ogbonna, one of the victims arrested alongside the deceased, said “They tortured Chima, broke his legs and Chima died in pain. They (police) hung Chima in the air for two hours and went on patrol, only to return afterwards to lose him. By then, he merely fell down like a cocoyam, already dead,” “So, they took him inside their vehicle and drove off. Chima died on December 23, according to what the boys told me.”
The case of Chima is one out of the avalanche of incidents of torture and ill-treatment of suspects held in the custody of the police. Victims and witnesses have disclosed at several fora that the forms of torture and other ill-treatment committed by the police included the tying of arms and legs tightly behind the body, suspension by hands and legs from the ceiling or a pole, repeated and severe beatings with metal or wooden objects (including planks of wood, iron bars, and cable wire), resting of concrete blocks on the arms and back while suspended, spraying of tear gas on the face and eyes, rape of and other sexual violence against female detainees, use of pliers or electric shocks on the penis, shooting on the foot or leg, stoning, death threats, slapping and kicking with hands and boots and denial of food and water.
A 23-three year-old man who was arrested by the police in Enugu described his mal-treatment to Human Rights Watch thus: “They handcuffed me and tied me with my hands behind my knees, a wooden rod behind my knees, and hung me from hooks on the wall, like goal posts. Then, they started beating me. They got a broomstick hair [bristle] and inserted it into my penis until there was blood coming out. Then, they put tear gas powder in a cloth and tied it round my eyes. They said they were going to shoot me unless I admitted I was the robber. This went on for four hours.”
In another account, a 36-year-old trader who was detained at the Kano police headquarters told researchers: “Our arms were tied with handcuffs. One at a time we were hung by a chain from the ceiling fan hook. I was the first. They started beating me with a yam pounder, saying I should confess for the robbery. I didn’t know what they were talking about. I was beaten, beaten, beaten. They beat my knees, the soles of my feet, my back and my joints. This went on for 25 minutes. I was beaten too much. I shit and piss while I was hanging. Then, I became unconscious.”
One factor is clear, The Police disregard for due process of law, which fuels the abuse of power, is characteristic to all the cases. Amongst the main concerns are deliberate practice of not informing suspects of the reasons for their arrest, lack of legal representation, prolonged pre-trial detention and acceptance by Magistrates and Judges of confessions that were extracted under torture.
Impunity among men of the Nigerian Police is one of the biggest single obstacles to the reduction of torture and other serious abuses by the police in Nigeria. Deeply engrained societal attitudes that accept police torture and other abuses as legitimate tools to combat crime help sustain this impunity. For many Nigerians who have experienced decades of oppression and brutality by military rulers, the use of violence by the institutions of the state is often accepted, even seen as normal.
Even when they know the police action is wrong, indeed illegal, the victims seem utterly powerless to seek redress. The fact that in all but a handful of cases, there was no accountability for violations committed by the individual police officer, no doubt embolden the perpetrators and has perpetuated the culture of violence in the Nigerian Police Force. Also, victims of police torture who attempt to attain accountability face numerous obstacles.
Official channels for registering complaints, such as the Police Complaints Bureau and the National Human Rights Commission, are acutely under-resourced and lack political support. In addition, the failure to carry out legally required inquests and autopsies on suspects who died in custody further impedes accountability. In the unlikely event that a legal case is brought against an officer, obstruction or lack of co-operation from the police and connivance with the lower cadres of the judiciary ensure that prosecution is rare.
National efforts to reform the police have, to date, been largely symbolic and consistently failed to prioritise human rights issues, including torture. An ambitious new program, launched by the Inspector General of Police, which offered some hope that more comprehensive and meaningful reform is at last being considered has not yielded the desired result.
A review of the Police Act will certainly be a welcome opportunity to bring the laws governing the police into line with international standards, particularly the inclusion of a code of conduct that specifically prohibits the use of torture. However, whether the police leadership can rise to the challenge and contest the many vested interests opposing change – both from inside the police force and in the wider environment – squarely lies with President Muhammadu Buhari.
The international community, in particular the British and United States governments, both of whom have since 1999 invested millions of dollars into developing the Nigerian Police Force, must also take a stronger stance to pressure the Nigerian government to bring about an end to the torture of detainees, address impunity for police abuses and bring about genuine reforms.
Both governments have repeatedly assured human rights propagators that they are voicing concerns about human rights issues with the Nigerian authorities. However, this approach has proven to be largely ineffective as police abuses, including routine torture, persist.
Therefore, the British and the U.S. governments should at the very least condition continue the financial assistance, equipment and training they provide to the Nigerian police. Also, the British and U.S. governments should come forth to publicly denounce torture and killings by the Nigerian Police Force.
Amieyeofori Ibim
APC In Deep Crisis As Court Suspends Oshiomhole …We’ll Respect Court Order Suspending Nat Chairman -Party …Names New National Secretary, Auditor After Suspension …National Vice Chair, Obaseki Hail Order
The Federal Capital Territory High Court has given an order restraining Comrade Adams Oshomole from parading himself as the National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).
By this ruling, the former labour leader and governor of Edo State ceases to be the chairman, pending the outcome of various legal battles.
In his ruling, Hon. Justice Senchi Z. Danlami gave an order of interlocutory injunction restraining Comrade Adams Oshiomhole from parading himself as the national chairman of the APC, pending the hearing and determination of the substance suit.
Oshiomhole has been in the eye of the storm lately, as he was recently suspended by his party at his ward, local and state levels.
It was on this premise that the injunction application was granted.
Allegations that triggered his suspension include highhandedness, misappropriation of funds and disregard for the rule of law.
The ruling All Progressives Congress has in recent days been going through a lot of turmoil.
After surviving major judicial upsets in Zamfara and Rivers states during the build-up to the last general election, which totally knocked the party of the ballot; the APC has been battling with fractured internal unity, especially in its National Working Committee (NWC).
It was alleged that Oshiomhole single-handedly appointed a national secretary for the party without any constitutional backing.
This did not go down well with many members of the NWC, and has caused a visible crack in the NWC.
Allegations of misappropriation of funds are also strong, as party members are asking for details on how the over N15billion raised during the 2019 elections were expended.
These allegations have fuelled pro and anti-Oshiomhole rallies around the country.
The last rally in Abuja was reported to have turned violent as pro and anti-Oshiomhole supporters collided in front of the party’s National Secretariat in Abuja.
It was learnt that the protests were out of control till the security agencies came in to restore peace.
As events unfold, a lot will get clearer, but as it stands, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole legally ceases to be the national chairman of the APC.
Reacting, the National Vice Chairman, North-West of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Mustapha Salihu backed the order of an FCT High Court which suspended the party’s National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, yesterday.
Salihu, who has been having a running battle with the national chairman over the party’s choice of Arch. Waziri Bulama as national secretary, told journalists, yesterday, that Oshiomhole was about to create more chaos in the party, alleging that the national chairman wants to foist Bulama on the National Working Committee (NWC) as its acting head.
As at the time of filing this report (4pm), neither Oshiomhole nor his spokesman, Mr Simon Ebegbulem was available for comments, as calls to their known telephone lines went repeatedly unanswered.
Also, National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu did not answer his calls.
But Salihu said; “immediately the court injunction was given, the national chairman called the party’s national publicity secretary to issue a statement to the press that Bulama is the chief secretary to the party.
“I believe you people (Journalists) are aware of the meeting held about a month ago on that matter, which ended without a decision. Since then, there has not been a decision as to the replacement of the secretary. The chairman is about to create more chaos within the party as he gave the order.
“The public should know that any decision that Oshiomhole makes henceforth is an illegal decision and will not hold.
“We will keep our fingers crossed until the court decides. I am saying this so that there will not be two national secretaries and there can be no affirmation from a national chairman that has been suspended.”
Asked whether he would accept the choice of Bulama as national secretary should the party take that position, he said; “the party cannot accept Bulama, who is the party? The person that should hold that position must be the most senior person in the party.”
Should the suspension of Oshiomhole subsist, the party would be left without a clear head?
To assist the national chairman, the APC has two deputy national chairmen; one for the South and the other for the North.
However, both offices are now vacant.
While the Deputy National Chairman, South, Otunba Niyi Adebayo, had since been appointed as Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, the Deputy National Chairman, North, Sen. Lawali Shuaibu is on indefinite suspension.
The party scribe, Bulama is still having a running battle with his own zonal chairman, that is, the National Vice Chairman, North-East Zone, Comrade Salihu Mustapha.
The National Vice Chairman, North-West, Barrister Inuwa Abdulkadir is also on indefinite suspension while the National Auditor, Mr George Moghalu had since been appointed as the managing director of National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA).
Also, the Acting National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, Victor Giadom, has said the All Progressives Congress as a law-abiding political party will respect the decision of the court suspending the National Chairman of the Party, Adams Oshiomhole.
He spoke to reporters at the party’s National Secretariat amidst heavy security presence.
No fewer than 13 police patrol vans with armed policemen keeping vigil around the building.
The High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Jabi, Abuja had yesterday ordered an interim suspension of Adams Oshiomhole as the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress.
Delivering a ruling on an application for an interlocutory injunction, Justice Danlami Senchi, ordered Oshiomhole to remain on suspension pending the determination of the main suit.
The court held that the party wrongfully continued to retain him as its National Chairman while he is under suspension as a member of the party.
In a related development, the National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has approved the nomination of new national officers.
Lanre Issa-Onilu, APC National Publicity Secretary, made the announcement in a statement Wednesday night.
The development came hours after the court ordered the suspension of APC national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole.
Waziri Bulama is the Party’s Acting National Secretary.
The statement said following the resignation of Mai Mala Buni as National Secretary in May 2019, prior to his election as Governor of Yobe State, the APC gave notice for a replacement from the zone.
“The NWC has also approved the nominations of Senator Abiola Ajimobi as the Deputy National Chairman (South) and Mr. Paul Chukwuma as the National Auditor following nominations from the respective zones”, it read.
Similarly, it was jubilation in the camp of the All Progressives Congress (APC) loyal to Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, yesterday, over the ruling of the Federal High Court in Abuja which bars Comrade Adams Oshiomhole from parading himself as chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).
Obaseki, who has been at daggers drawn with Oshiomhole, yesterday, in Benin hailed the ruling of the court, and described it was the right decision for the party.
The governor spoke this while addressing party members during the Edo South Senatorial rally of the APC in Benin City, the state capital.
He said, “When we planned this meeting last week to meet with all our executives, we did not know that God has a plan for us today.
“No man is God. God is God. No man can play God. With what God has done today… what we should do now is to just thank Him.
“The meaning of what happened today is that peace has now finally come to our party. The purpose of God for Nigeria in our party will now be fulfilled.
“My problem with Comrade Oshiomhole is that when people started saying that they were Edo Peoples Movement (EPM), I called him and urged him to denounce them.
“I told him (Oshiomhole) to come out and say something. I told him, Comrade, denounce them, you are the National chairman; disassociate yourself from these people that are destroying our party. Up till today, he did not denounce them.
“But the court has taken the right decision today… It does not make me a happy person because it would not have come to this.
“So, my message today is when a child put his hands in feces, you do not cut off that hand, you take that hand and wash it.
“And for those our members who have been misled, we cannot practice our democracy the way it was in 1983”.
Continuing on the rally, Obaseki said: “Our goal is that before the end of June this year, we must have not less than 500,000 card-carrying members of APC.
“It will be a shame on any leader of our party if we cannot boost of 100 members per unit. And if you do win members for us, you will see what we will do as a party”.
Don’t Be Ethnic Jingoists, Wike Tells New Commissioners …Assigns Them Portfolios
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has warned newly sworn-in commissioners to shun ethnic jingoism, saying that they were appointed to serve Rivers State and not their respective ethnic nationalities.
Performing the swearing-in of nine new commissioners at the Government House, Port Harcourt, yesterday, Wike advised commissioners who are interested in playing ethnic politics to tender their resignation.
The governor said: “Your appointment was not on the premise of ethnicity. If you play the ethnic card, please resign.
“Don’t use my administration to be an ethnic superstar. You are appointed to serve Rivers people, not a particular ethnic group.”
Wike said that the appointment as commissioner is not a compensation for electoral contributions, but a call to diligently serve Rivers State.
“It is regrettable that some people see appointment as patronage or compensation for electoral contributions. That is not true.
“You are appointed to serve the state. Those of you who are returning are no longer learning the processes. You know what I expect,” he said.
He said the membership of the Rivers State Executive Council was basically to enhance the development of the state.
Wike said that his administration remains committed to work as if this is his first term.
He said: “Work with us to achieve. This is my second term and we are working as if it is our first term, because of my love for Rivers State.
“There are other governors that are no longer executing projects, because they are in their second term. They are politicking, while we are focused on the development of Rivers State.
“We are working because Rivers people gave us the mandate to work.”
The governor urged the new commissioners to reach out to their people and stop the lies against the administration.
The nine new commissioners are, Barrister Eloka Tasie-Amadi, Hon Boma Iyaye, Hon Diamete Herbert-Miller, Tonye Oniyinde and Dr Tamunosisi Gogo-Jaja.
Others are, Dr Igbiks Tamuno, Hon Emeka Onowu, Prof Chile Princewill and Mr Ohia Prince.
The state governor later presided over the State Executive Council meeting.
Meanwhile, the Rivers State Executive Council meeting presided over by Governor Nyesom Wike, yesterday, assigned portfolios to nine new commissioners.
The Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim made this known while briefing newsmen shortly after the meeting, in Government House, Port Harcourt.
He named the new commissioners and their portfolios as, Barrister Eloka Tasie-Amadi (chieftaincy affairs); Hon Boma Iyaye (sports); Hon Diamete Herbert-Miller (Ministry of Power); Tonye Oniyinde (culture and tourism); Dr Tamunosisi Gogo-Jaja (water resources); Dr Igbiks Tamuno (Ministry of Environment); Hon Emeka Onowu (Special Duties, Governor’s Office); Prof Chike Princewill (Ministry of Health); and Mr Ohia Prince (Ministry of Youth Development).
S’Court Verdict ‘ll Haunt Electoral Jurisprudence -Justice Nweze …Verdict, An Endorsement Of Electoral Fraud, PDP Laments …As Apex Court Declines To Grant Ihedioha’s Appeal
A Supreme Court Justice, Chima Nweze who, yesterday, gave a dissenting judgement stated that the Supreme Court should review its January 14, 2020 ruling that sacked the Imo State governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Hon Emeka Ihedioha from office.
Justice Nweze noted that the Supreme Court is permitted by law to overrule itself.
“The reasoning in the judgment will sooner or later haunt our electoral jurisprudence,” Nweze said.
Noting the statement is just an opinion, Nweze said his argument is “an appeal to the brooding spirit of the law.”
Buttressing his argument, the lawyer said Uzodinma misled the apex court with the presented election results of the 388 polling units without indicating the votes polled by opposition parties.
He said the presented results can only be considered authentic if it indicates the number of accredited voters in the claimed polling units alongside the votes garnered by opposition parties.
Justice Nweze also recalled how Uzodinma admitted at the election tribunal that he hijacked the result sheets from the Independent National Electoral Commission’s officials and completed the result sheets by himself.
The Supreme Court ruling of January 14, 2020 declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Hope Uzodinma as the valid winner of the November, 2019 Governorship election conducted in Imo State; ordering the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Emeka Ihedioha to vacate the office of the governor.
A seven-man panel of the Supreme Court, yesterday, decided on the application by Ihedioha’s lawyer, Chief Kanu Agabi (SAN), that the court should review its judgement.
The panel led by the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Tanko Muhammad voted six-to-one, with the majority agreeing to dismiss the application.
Reacting, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said the verdict of the Supreme Court on the review of its judgment on the Imo State governorship election was a disconcerting endorsement of electoral fraud, which places a huge burden on the court and the Lord Justices.
The PDP, however, notes that in the face of the sad verdict, Justice Chima Nweze’s judgment presents a glimpse of hope for the nation’s judiciary.
The PDP, in a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, says “What Nigerians expected of the Supreme Court, since the error in its earlier judgment had been fully established, was to summon the courage to affirm its infallibility by correcting the errors and handing over victory to the rightful winner. Sadly, it failed to do so”.
The PDP publicity secretary says the party abides completely by the judgement pronounced by Justice Nweze which he says went straight to the substance of the PDP’s application.
“Our party abides completely by every word of the judgment of Justice Nweze as treated facts, which are truly sacred.
Justice Nweze’s pronouncement, which went straight into the substance of our application represents a universal view about the travesty of justice that occurred in the Imo state governorship election judgment.
“It is indeed unfortunate that the Supreme Court had the wholesome opportunity to redeem itself and correct its errors, but choose to hide behind a technicality to justify and endorse an electoral fraud.
“As a party, we hold that on this judgment, all election stakeholders must rally to create remedies for this pathetic situation created by the Supreme Court in the Imo governorship election before our entire electoral process becomes vanquished.
“This judgment will continue to haunt the Supreme Court. It has created a burden of precedence and fallibility on the court.
“More distressing is the fact that the judgment has heavily detracted from the confidence Nigerians and the international community reposed on the Supreme Court and our entire jurisprudence”.
Also reacting to the judgement, the APC, through its Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, who expressed delight in the outcome of the review the Imo governorship judgement, noted that the review was just consistent with the Supreme Court’s body language in similar matters that had come up in recent times.
He, however, lashed out at the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for thinking it could get anything different from the decision of the Supreme Court, pointing out that its candidate, Hon. Emeka Ihedioha failed to get required votes and spread in the election.
“I think it’s refreshing and quite predictable in the sense that from the attitude of the Supreme Court last week on Bayelsa that nothing was wrong with the candidate, the lower court did not disqualify the candidate, the issue of the candidate was not before the Supreme Court and yet the Supreme Court made a decision which we thought that benefited from in the words of Mr Wole Olanikpekun, some human corrections and the court says no whatever they have done was final.
The Supreme Court, yesterday, declined to restore Hon Emeka Ihedioha of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the governor of Imo State.
The apex court, in a decision by a seven-man panel of Justices led by the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Tanko Muhammad, reinstated the judgement it gave on January 14, which declared Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the validly elected governor of Imo State.
In the lead verdict that was delivered by Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, the apex court, held that Ihedioha’s application to set-aside the judgement that removed him from office lacked merit.
It held that the application was an invitation for the Supreme Court to sit on appeal over its own final judgement.
Though it dismissed the application, the apex court refused to award cost against the Applicants.
However, a member of the apex court panel, Justice Centus Nweze, disagreed with the lead verdict, and gave a dissenting opinion that allowed Ihedioha’s application.
Nweze said he was satisfied that the judgement that declared Uzodinma winner was entered in error.
He held that the apex court has a duty to, in the interest of justice, set-aside its decision that was given in error.
