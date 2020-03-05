Many Feared Dead As Boko Haram Attacks Borno Community

An unspecified number of people, including security personal have been reported killed by a Boko Haram attack on Damboa Village in Borno State, yesterday.

A local vigilante source told newsmen, yesterday, that the insurgents had earlier written to the communities of Damboa of their planned attack.

Though they were said to have made several failed attempts until yesterday when they launched the attack.

Some of the eyewitnesses said the insurgents came with about 30 gun trucks mounted and began to fire sporadically at anything within sight.

The soldiers were said to be in position, ready to repel attacks, having been pre-informed of the planned attack by the insurgents.

“When they starting shooting, people began to run to the bush. The hunters and CJTF along with soldiers, engaged them, but it seems they have come prepared until the soldiers got air support before the insurgents began to withdraw, “ Adamu Yusuf disclosed.

Another resident, Isa Adamu said, the insurgents were being expected since Monday, but they did not show up until this morning (yesterday) and they came from three directions, a situation which almost threw the soldiers into confusion.

Sanusi Ibrahim said both the ground soldiers and the Air Force support helped the soldiers to overcome the attackers.

“We are lucky because of the Air Force jet. It would have been worse without them. The soldiers on the ground also did well,” he informed.

Damboa is located between Alagarno and Sambisa forest.

It has been one of the vulnerable villages prone to Boko Haram attack because of its proximity to.

The number of casualty is still not certain as no official statement has been released by the Army

Meanwhile, late last night, more than 300 persons, including 223 children (10 of which are girls), were released from Nigerian Army administrative custody and Maiduguri Maximum Security Prison after they were cleared of suspected ties with armed groups.

They were released to the safe custody of Borno State Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development, UNICEF and Borno State authorities in Maiduguri, Borno State.

This was disclosed by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), yesterday, in a statement.

The statement explained that the children will now immediately enter a programme that will help them reintegrate into their communities, re-engage with their families, and take the first steps towards creating a new life and means of livelihood.

Some of the children had been missing for up to four to five years, with many presumed dead by their families.

According to UNICEF Representative, Peter Hawkins, “The release of these children is a huge step forward and one to be welcomed and celebrated. These children deserve to have a normal childhood – and now require our full care and support to re-enter the lives that were so brutally interrupted by this devastating conflict.”

Now in its tenth year, the conflict in North-East continues to uproot and devastate the lives of tens of thousands of children, women and men.

Since 2016, 3,559 people associated with armed groups have been released from administrative custody, including 1,743 children (1,125 boys, 618 girls).

All have gone through the Bulumkutu Rehabilitation Centre in Maiduguri in Borno State and have since been reunited with their families or placed in the most appropriate alternative care, where they are accessing rehabilitation services and reintegration support in their communities.