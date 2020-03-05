Business
Group Pledges $4bn Investments To Resuscitate Economy
The Nigerian American Business Forum (NABF), a group of U.S-based accomplished Nigerian professionals, has announced plans to attract an estimated four billion dollars investment into the Nigerian economy in the next two years.
The President of the forum, Mr Kenneth Shobola, in a statement in Abuja, said the forum announced the plan at its 2020 Investment Conference in Florida.
The theme of the conference according to him is “Improving Nigeria’s Economy: opportunities and challenges”.
Shobola expressed the determination of the group to use its wealth of experience and connections to attract development to their fatherland in spite of obvious investment challenges.
“Our goal remains the same; we are attracting a four billion dollars investment over a two-year period. We have already identified some areas where there’s deficiencies such as healthcare, agriculture and education.
“We have been doing quite a lot. Privately a lot of our members are making inroads into those numbers and also corporately, we are already working and also looking at very good viable projects in Nigeria.
“Should things go the way we want, with the plans we have in place, exiting this conference, a huge chunk of that four billion dollars investment would definitely be hit before our next conference,” he said.
Shobola said Nigeria was one of the best and most fertile countries to invest in anywhere in the world, stressing that there were many opportunities in Nigeria that investors would probably not see in the US, adding that if properly harnessed, would provide the desired results.
According to him, there are opportunities to stem the scourge of medical tourism by looking at dilapidated hospitals or healthcare establishments that need restructuring and administrative services in addition to bringing experts in to run such facilities the way they were done in the U.S.
“NABF is looking at establishing and integrating the most current diagnostics techniques and treatments options based on the expertise we have here in the U.S.
“There are some experts such as cardiologists, neurologists, ophthalmologist, surgical interventionists in the areas of cancer, diabetes and a lot of the common diseases that tend to plague our people,” he added.
Shobola said that the undesirable level of youth unemployment in Nigeria was one of the issues that pushes NABF to invest in the country.
He added that NABF’s overall goal was to get to 100 per cent of youth employment.
According to him, just look at the Nigerians here, they sing our praises everywhere we go just because we have the opportunities and those opportunities showcase our talents.
“But Nigerians at home have the education but don’t have the opportunities. This is creating a very dangerous condition,” the NABF President said.
“Combating youth employment is a tall order but believed that the diasporas intervening along complementing the efforts of government and the private sector in Nigeria would make the desired difference.
“We just put ourselves in these kids condition. There is a huge problem, intellectual gaps between Nigerians abroad and those at the homeland.
“That is a big challenge for us because as Nigerians here, we can identify with them because we went through that same system.
“The conference was attended by accomplished investors from all over the world and high level Nigerian government officials in the United States,” he said.
Business
SEC Set To Phase Out Ponzi Scheme, ProsecutePromoters
The Securities and Exchnage Commission (SEC), has reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring that illegal fund managers in the country are not allowed to operate.
This was stated by the acting Director General of SEC, Ms Mary Uduk, in Abuja, recently.
Represented by the Head, Office of the Chief Economist, Mr Okechukwu Umeano, Uduk said the enforcement department of the commission had intensified efforts to close these ponzi schemes and prosecute the promoters.
She said, “Also, the commission continues to create awareness through various media to educate investors about these schemes and urge people to avoid putting money into them. It is an ill wind that blows no one any good.
“The SEC has introduced a lot of innovative processes to clean up the market and make it easier and safer for investors. Some of these measures and processes include the e-dividend and Direct Cash Settlement and regularisation of multiple accounts, among others.
“Other activities of the SEC such as Risk Based Supervision, encouraging automation, strengthening self-regulatory organisations are all geared towards a better market and in turn improved investor confidence”.
Uduk said the commission remains committed to its core mandate of protecting investors and assured the general public that it would perform this function in line with extant securities legislation.
“We advise prospective investors to cross check properly before patronising any fund manager. Information about registered entities and investment schemes approved by the commission can be found on the commission’s website www.sec.gov.ng or at any of the commission’s offices” she stated.
The acting DG expressed the optimism that the market will have a positive year, and thanked the Central Bank of Nigeria for its actions in pushing down sovereign yields and helping funds flow to the equities market, thereby reducing the crowding out of corporate from the debt market.
“Their actions in the area of foreign exchange management, and how they respond to rising inflation will play a huge role in determining market performance. However, we have confidence in their ability to do what is best for the economy.
“Having said all these, the SEC will continue to do its bit to ensure our market continues to grow. We will keep engaging eligible companies to list, government to ensure that government assets are sold through the market, and removal of the disincentives to investing in the Nigerian capital market
“The Commission remains committed to its core mandate of protecting investors and assures the general public that it shall perform this function in line with extant securities legislation,” she added.
Business
Border Drill: Buhari Orders Immediate Withdrawal, Sanction Of Security Operatives
President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the withdrawal of security operatives involved in the release of 295 petroleum tankers without authorisation from the office of the National Security Adviser (NSA).
The President who frowned at the development which occurred on December 7, 2019, called on the relevant security agencies to investigate the crime.
He has also directed the respective organisations to mete out immediate appropriate disciplinary actions on those involved in the crime.
The President also directed the NSA to set up a board of inquiry to investigate the crime, adding that any one found to have connived to undermine government’s efforts should be withdrawn from the Border Drill and severely sanctioned by their respective organisations.
According to a statement made available to newsmen by SSA, Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the President has accepted the recommendations and directed the immediate withdrawal and replacement of all those found culpable.
The statement reads in part, “President Buhari finds it disheartening to learn that 295 petroleum tankers seized for smuggling were released without due authorisation on 17th December, 2019 by some security officials charged with the responsibility of protecting our borders.
“Sequel to this, the National Security Adviser (NSA) was directed to set up a Board of Inquiry to investigate the crime.
“It was subsequently recommended to the President that all officials (civilians or security operatives) found to have connived to undermine government’s efforts should be withdrawn from the Border Drill and severely sanctioned by their respective organisations.
“The President has accepted the recommendation and directed the immediate withdrawal and replacement of all those found culpable”
The Border Drill exercise has operatives of the various security outfit in Nigeria which was led by the Nigeria Customs Service.
Others are Nigeria Immigration Service, Nigeria Army, Department of State Services (DSS) etc.
Nkpemenyic Mcdomini, Lagos
Business
Employment Bureau’ll Strengthen Eleme Economy – Chairman
The Chairman of Eleme Local Government Area, Hon. Philip Okparaji, has said that the Eleme Employment Bureau inaugurated on Monday was geared towards strengthening the local government’s economy.
Hon. Okparaji who made this known in a telephone interview with The Tide, said that the six member bureau, chaired by Chief (Bar) Obo Danwi, has the responsibilities of collecting data on the number of indigenous staff working in the companies operating in Eleme LGA.
He added that the bureau would also get the record of companies and their level of compliance with the “Federal Government Local Content Law”, on employment and find out how they carry out their corporate social responsibilities.
The LGA boss also said that the bureau would go into dialogue with the companies to ensure that the communities comply with the government’s policy on ease of doing business in the community.
Hon. Okparaji said the move would create employment for Eleme youths and also generate more businesses, “thereby strengthening the economy” of the area.
“Ease of doing business committee would look into multiple taxation issue and ensure that there is harmonisation.
“We are not here to tax companies unnecessarily. Our duty is to collect our rents and ensure the companies have conducive atmosphere to do business, fulfill their social responsibilities and also make profits to remain in business.
“l advise the multinational companies to carry out meaningful projects in their social responsibilities.
“I also urge my business men and women to intensify actions in marketing their businesses by creating a platform that would establish partnership with multinational companies”, he said.
He said that his administration would ensure that the rights of Eleme people were respected and protected, even in managerial positions, “ because we also have academically qualified personnel in the LGA”.
