Niger Delta
C’River Digitises Issuance Of Cof Os
The Cross River State Commissioner for Lands, Prof. John Inyang, has assured investors and other stakeholders wishing to acquire a plot of land that henceforth the issuance of Certificate of Occupancy shall not be a problem.
This is so because the state government has concluded plans to digitalise the process of issuing certificates of occupancy to those who intend to purchase land for private or business intentions.
Inyang disclosed this while speaking at the monthly ministerial briefing at the headquarters of the Ministry of Information and Orientation, Calabar.
Inyang said, “the issue of C of O is truly the source of revenue for the state as you noted. Infact, in 2015, we met a lot of challenges on ground relating to the issuance of Certificate of Occupancy”.
The governor of Cross River State, Prof. Ben Ayade is a man who is very critical and reflects deeply before he takes decision, especially as it concerns the economy of the state.
He ordered the review of all the transactions and procedures that will enable us address the issue of C of O. We carried a lot of investigation which actually delayed the issuance of many C of O.
“As I speak, we have gone into re-branding our C of O, 2017, we have a new set of C of O and since then the governor himself had decided to approve both consents of C of O that have been certified or verified to have met all the requirements.”
According to him, “being the source of revenue, we have lost revenue over time, but as I speak we are signing C of O, we have prepared grounds to sign more”.
He stated that in the next one or two weeks, such powers will be delegated to the appropriate ministry. “Already, the ones he had signed are released. As a way of fast tracking this process, I want to say that we are re-branding our Cross River State Geographic Information System which is in synergy with us. We intend to make sure that our clients get their consents and C of Os signed quickly.”
Friday Nwagbara, Calabar
Niger Delta
Monarch Condemns Attack On Justice Odili’s House
The Eze Esara Nyerisi Mbam of Esara Kingdom in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State, Eze Jobson Utchay has joined other Nigerians, to condemn the recent protest at the Abuja home of Justice Mary Odili over the Supreme Court judgement on the Bayelsa State governorship election.
Eze Utchay who briefed newsmen on the issue at his palace in Elimgbu said that the situation portends grave danger to the nation’s democracy.
He said the action of the protesters was not only condemnable but capable of pitching the people of Bayelsa against Justice Mary Odili and other Justices of the Supreme Court.
The traditional ruler who urged the protesters to know that Justice Mary Odili is a daughter of Ikwerre and Rivers State also urged them to remember the fraternal relationship between Rivers and Bayelsa states.
The monarch called on the Amanyanabo of Twon Brass and former Military Governor of Rivers State King Alfred Diete-Spiff and elder statesman, Edwin Clark to call the protesters to order, adding that this was necessary to protect and preserve the good relationship between the two states.
Eze Utchay also commended Governor Wike for the ongoing massive urban renewal programme noting that the gesture had given Port Harcourt a facelift and urged for consideration of Rumukwurushi and Igwuruta junctions for flyover projects.
The monarch urged President Buhari to liaise with former Heads of State and Presidents to ensure security in the nation; while the Service Chiefs must redouble their efforts to fight insurgency in the country.
Niger Delta
Group Threatens To Invoke FoI Act Over HYPREP’s Transactions
Peeved by the slow pace of the Ogoni clean-up exercise, a group ‘Sustainable Ogoni People Initiative (SOP) says it would invoke the Freedom of Information (FOI) Act to launch an inquest into the financial transactions of the Hydrocarbon Pollution and Remediation Project (HYPREP) in the area.
The group through its solicitor, Reliefs Law Chamber, is seeking to know the total amount of money so far released for the clean-up, list of contractors engaged for the exercise, details of funds released to the contractors and copies of such contractual agreement.
The Tide reports that HYPREP had collected about US$180million from key stakeholders including Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) as the first tranche of the US$1billion recommended by the United Nations Environmental Programme (UNEP), as a takeoff sum for the Ogoni cleanup.
In a telephone interview, Executive Director of SOPI, Dr Gbenekanu Ledornu Mpigi said the inquest was not to witch-hunt HYPREP or anyone outside of the organisation, but “to put the records straight and accord the Ogoni people the right of knowing how their money is being spent.”
Mpigi said the group also requested to be furnished with accurate information on the activities of HYPREP not later than seven days in accordance to the law establishing the Freedom of Information Act, saying, “the move was imperative to ensure transparency, accountability, sincerity of purpose and adherence to specifications as contained in the Ogoni UNEP Report.”
He further said that the information would also ensure general participation of the Ogoni folks in the clean-up project.
Also speaking, Barr Clinton Biragbara of Reliefs Law Chambers said, “Ogonis, Rivers people and Nigerians are not satisfied with the operations of HYPREP. And they have the ultimate right to know what is going on there. This is the reason we are requesting for this information from them (HYPREP).”
It would be recalled that activities of HYPREP in the last few years have generated several reactions, with some alleging that the organisation is neither transparent nor living up to its expectations in terms of pace of work as far as the clean up exercise is concerned.
Dennis Naku
Niger Delta
Delta South Leaders Reaffirm Support For Okowa’s Vision
Leaders of Delta South Senatorial District say they will remain steadfast towards Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s vision of building a stronger Delta State.
They stated this during an interactive session with Delta South Senatorial District Ethnic Nationalities Leaders, Clans/Communities Presidents-General, convened by the Special Adviser to the Delta State Governor on Rural and Community Development, Rt. Hon. Emmanuel Okoro.
President General of Isoko Development Union, (IDU), Chief Iduh Amadhe, who doubles as the Patron, Isoko Nation Forum of Kingdoms Presidents-General at the occasion stressed that gas flaring, oil companies operation and herdsmen menace were some of the major problems facing the Delta South Senatorial District.
According to him, “Government should have the will-power to enforce the year 2020 deadline for the cessation of gas flaring and convert it to electricity for our communities.
“They should employ our people into the oil companies by way of protecting our communities from the principle of divide and rule and also for the state government to put in place security measures to avoid further harassment and killings by the herdsmen”, Iduh stressed.
Also speaking, Second Vice Chairman of the Delta State Forum of Kingdoms Presidents-General, Prince Okotie, on behalf of the forum commended Governor Okowa on his developmental strides across the state.
