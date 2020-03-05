C’River Digitises Issuance Of Cof Os

The Cross River State Commissioner for Lands, Prof. John Inyang, has assured investors and other stakeholders wishing to acquire a plot of land that henceforth the issuance of Certificate of Occupancy shall not be a problem.

This is so because the state government has concluded plans to digitalise the process of issuing certificates of occupancy to those who intend to purchase land for private or business intentions.

Inyang disclosed this while speaking at the monthly ministerial briefing at the headquarters of the Ministry of Information and Orientation, Calabar.

Inyang said, “the issue of C of O is truly the source of revenue for the state as you noted. Infact, in 2015, we met a lot of challenges on ground relating to the issuance of Certificate of Occupancy”.

The governor of Cross River State, Prof. Ben Ayade is a man who is very critical and reflects deeply before he takes decision, especially as it concerns the economy of the state.

He ordered the review of all the transactions and procedures that will enable us address the issue of C of O. We carried a lot of investigation which actually delayed the issuance of many C of O.

“As I speak, we have gone into re-branding our C of O, 2017, we have a new set of C of O and since then the governor himself had decided to approve both consents of C of O that have been certified or verified to have met all the requirements.”

According to him, “being the source of revenue, we have lost revenue over time, but as I speak we are signing C of O, we have prepared grounds to sign more”.

He stated that in the next one or two weeks, such powers will be delegated to the appropriate ministry. “Already, the ones he had signed are released. As a way of fast tracking this process, I want to say that we are re-branding our Cross River State Geographic Information System which is in synergy with us. We intend to make sure that our clients get their consents and C of Os signed quickly.”

Friday Nwagbara, Calabar