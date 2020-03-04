Featured
Wike Swears In Nine Commissioners-Designate, Today … As 17 New Perm Secs Take Oath Of Office
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike will, today, at the Government House, Port Harcourt, swear-in nine commissioners-designate screened and cleared, yesterday, by the Rivers State House of Assembly.
The state Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim, who gave this indication in a statement in Port Harcourt, yesterday, added that the swearing-in ceremony will begin at 11am, and advised those affected and invited guests to be seated by 10.30am.
He noted that those to be sworn-in include, Barrister Eloka Tasie-Amadi, Hon Boma Iyaye, Hon Diamete Herbert-Miller, Tonye Oniyinde and Dr Tamunosisi Gogo-Jaja.
The rest are, Dr Igbiks Tamuno, Hon Emeka Onowu, Prof Chike Princewill, and Mr Ohia Prince.
When sworn-in today, the nine public officers will join 15 others earlier appointed by the state governor to boost the number of cabinet members to drive the implementation of the NEW Vision Agenda of the Governor Nyesom Wike administration in the state.
Earlier, after grilling the six commissioner-nominees sent to it for screening by the governor, the state House of Assembly, yesterday, finally confirmed them for swearing-in.
Two of the commissioner-nominees: Dr. Tamunosisi Gogo-Jaja and Hon. Boma Iyaye were asked to take a bow after they introduced themselves as former legislators.
However, Mrs. Tonye Briggs-Oniyinde, Hon. Damiete Herbert Miller, Emeka Onowu, Barrister Eloka Tasie-Amadi, Ohia Prince and Dr. Igbiks Tamuno were subjected to some questioning by the legislators.
Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani said the screening was in line with Section 192 of the 1999 Constitution as amended.
Oniyinde while responding to questions from Hon. Smart Adoki over her performance as erstwhile commissioner for culture and tourism, noted that during her first tenure, the state hosted NAFEST 2018 with other cultural activities in the state.
Herbert Miller, who was former commissioner for energy, said most of the challenges in the ministry were because energy was in Exclusive List and his ministry only had to enforce safety standards while creating synergy with federal agencies.
Tasie-Amadi, who was former member of the state Task Force on Recovery of Government Property, pledged to serve the state and add value to governance.
Also responding on how he could assist in youth empowerment, Ohia was of the opinion that agriculture and entrepreneurship were key to providing jobs.
He insisted that once government sets the youths up in small business, there was need to monitor them so as to motivate them to improve and utilise the starter-packs for their betterment.
However, Princewill and Tamuno, who are only the two medical experts among the nominees, suggested measures to tackle the Coronavirus scourge.
Princewill, who was the last commissioner for health, opined that there was no need for panic.
He suggested that all that was needed was to beef up monitoring at the entry and exit points of the state.
Princewill also recommended a “State Holding Up Area” so that in case of any contamination, it could be easy to trace contacts.
For Tamuno, preventive medicine remains key.
Tamuno, who is a pharmacologist, said medication and prevention were the way to keeping the virus away from attacking the populace.
Similarly, in a move to re-invigorate the Civil Service of Rivers State, Governor Nyesom Wike, yesterday, swore-in 17 new permanent secretaries.
Swearing-in the permanent secretaries at the Government House, Port Harcourt, the governor urged them to contribute to the rapid development of Rivers State.
He said: “Use this opportunity to contribute to the development of the state. You were appointed under this administration; you owe the state the responsibility to perform”.
Wike said that the new permanent secretaries should be focused on service delivery.
“Your interest should be to serve the state and to support the commissioners, who are political heads to achieve the right developmental goals.
“Don’t give your commissioners problems. Also, do not collude with the commissioners to carry out illegal activities”, he said.
The governor urged the new permanent secretaries to work in line with their oath of office, adding that anyone that violates their oath of office would be sanctioned.
He said: “I advise you to take your work seriously. Don’t take this opportunity as a joke.”
He stated that effort was made to ensure that local government areas without permanent secretaries were accommodated by his administration.
The governor said that the new permanent secretaries were appointed on the basis of merit, and noted that nobody lobbied for their emergence.
Wike announced the posting of Madume Egerton Ndu as the new solicitor-general and permanent secretary, Rivers State Ministry of Justice, and added that other permanent secretaries would be posted shortly by his administration.
S’Court Verdict ‘ll Haunt Electoral Jurisprudence -Justice Nweze …Verdict, An Endorsement Of Electoral Fraud, PDP Laments …As Apex Court Declines To Grant Ihedioha’s Appeal
A Supreme Court Justice, Chima Nweze who, yesterday, gave a dissenting judgement stated that the Supreme Court should review its January 14, 2020 ruling that sacked the Imo State governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Hon Emeka Ihedioha from office.
Justice Nweze noted that the Supreme Court is permitted by law to overrule itself.
“The reasoning in the judgment will sooner or later haunt our electoral jurisprudence,” Nweze said.
Noting the statement is just an opinion, Nweze said his argument is “an appeal to the brooding spirit of the law.”
Buttressing his argument, the lawyer said Uzodinma misled the apex court with the presented election results of the 388 polling units without indicating the votes polled by opposition parties.
He said the presented results can only be considered authentic if it indicates the number of accredited voters in the claimed polling units alongside the votes garnered by opposition parties.
Justice Nweze also recalled how Uzodinma admitted at the election tribunal that he hijacked the result sheets from the Independent National Electoral Commission’s officials and completed the result sheets by himself.
The Supreme Court ruling of January 14, 2020 declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Hope Uzodinma as the valid winner of the November, 2019 Governorship election conducted in Imo State; ordering the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Emeka Ihedioha to vacate the office of the governor.
A seven-man panel of the Supreme Court, yesterday, decided on the application by Ihedioha’s lawyer, Chief Kanu Agabi (SAN), that the court should review its judgement.
The panel led by the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Tanko Muhammad voted six-to-one, with the majority agreeing to dismiss the application.
Reacting, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said the verdict of the Supreme Court on the review of its judgment on the Imo State governorship election was a disconcerting endorsement of electoral fraud, which places a huge burden on the court and the Lord Justices.
The PDP, however, notes that in the face of the sad verdict, Justice Chima Nweze’s judgment presents a glimpse of hope for the nation’s judiciary.
The PDP, in a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, says “What Nigerians expected of the Supreme Court, since the error in its earlier judgment had been fully established, was to summon the courage to affirm its infallibility by correcting the errors and handing over victory to the rightful winner. Sadly, it failed to do so”.
The PDP publicity secretary says the party abides completely by the judgement pronounced by Justice Nweze which he says went straight to the substance of the PDP’s application.
“Our party abides completely by every word of the judgment of Justice Nweze as treated facts, which are truly sacred.
Justice Nweze’s pronouncement, which went straight into the substance of our application represents a universal view about the travesty of justice that occurred in the Imo state governorship election judgment.
“It is indeed unfortunate that the Supreme Court had the wholesome opportunity to redeem itself and correct its errors, but choose to hide behind a technicality to justify and endorse an electoral fraud.
“As a party, we hold that on this judgment, all election stakeholders must rally to create remedies for this pathetic situation created by the Supreme Court in the Imo governorship election before our entire electoral process becomes vanquished.
“This judgment will continue to haunt the Supreme Court. It has created a burden of precedence and fallibility on the court.
“More distressing is the fact that the judgment has heavily detracted from the confidence Nigerians and the international community reposed on the Supreme Court and our entire jurisprudence”.
Also reacting to the judgement, the APC, through its Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, who expressed delight in the outcome of the review the Imo governorship judgement, noted that the review was just consistent with the Supreme Court’s body language in similar matters that had come up in recent times.
He, however, lashed out at the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for thinking it could get anything different from the decision of the Supreme Court, pointing out that its candidate, Hon. Emeka Ihedioha failed to get required votes and spread in the election.
“I think it’s refreshing and quite predictable in the sense that from the attitude of the Supreme Court last week on Bayelsa that nothing was wrong with the candidate, the lower court did not disqualify the candidate, the issue of the candidate was not before the Supreme Court and yet the Supreme Court made a decision which we thought that benefited from in the words of Mr Wole Olanikpekun, some human corrections and the court says no whatever they have done was final.
The Supreme Court, yesterday, declined to restore Hon Emeka Ihedioha of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the governor of Imo State.
The apex court, in a decision by a seven-man panel of Justices led by the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Tanko Muhammad, reinstated the judgement it gave on January 14, which declared Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the validly elected governor of Imo State.
In the lead verdict that was delivered by Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, the apex court, held that Ihedioha’s application to set-aside the judgement that removed him from office lacked merit.
It held that the application was an invitation for the Supreme Court to sit on appeal over its own final judgement.
Though it dismissed the application, the apex court refused to award cost against the Applicants.
However, a member of the apex court panel, Justice Centus Nweze, disagreed with the lead verdict, and gave a dissenting opinion that allowed Ihedioha’s application.
Nweze said he was satisfied that the judgement that declared Uzodinma winner was entered in error.
He held that the apex court has a duty to, in the interest of justice, set-aside its decision that was given in error.
FG Spent N43bn On Petrol Subsidy In January -PPPRA …Tasks Civil Servants To Be Proactive
The Federal Government, through the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), paid N43.09billion as subsidy on Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), also known as petrol, in the month of January, 2020, according to data obtained from the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA).
The amount paid as subsidy in January, 2020, represented a decline of 22.47 per cent when compared with the N55.58billion paid by the Federal Government to subsidise the commodity in December, 2019.
Figures gleaned from the PPPRA’s PMS Pricing Templates and Daily Truck-Out Reports for January, 2020, put the average Expected Open Market Price (EOMP) of PMS at N171.27 per litre, meaning that at a regulated price of N145 per litre, the Federal Government paid an average of N26.27 per litre as subsidy on fuel in January.
In addition, the PPPRA reports stated that a total of 1.591billion litres of petrol was supplied across Nigeria in 30 days out of the 31 days in the month under review, translating to an average daily PMS supply of 53.033million litres.
Therefore, paying an average of N26.27 per litre on an average PMS supply of 1.591billion litres, meant that the Federal Government spent N43.09billion to subsidise PMS for Nigerians in January, 2020 alone, the report added.
The amount expended as subsidy on PMS in January represented 9.58 per cent of the N306billion budgeted for fuel subsidy in the 2020 budget of the Federal Government.
The EOMP of petrol is the price the commodity is expected to be sold to motorists if the government stops paying subsidy on the commodity.
However, as at today, subsidy is borne by the NNPC on behalf of the federation.
The NNPC, which is currently the sole importer of PMS into the country, bears the cost of subsidizing the commodity and deducts the cost from earnings from its domestic sale of crude oil and gas, before making remittances to the Federation Account.
Giving a breakdown of the Expected Open Market Price of the commodity and the amount incurred as subsidy in days the pricing templates were published, the PPPRA stated that for January 2, 3, 6, 7, 9 and 10, EOMP of PMS stood at N182.05 per litre, N182.28 per litre, N183.50 per litre, N179.50, N172.93 per litre and N174.52 per litre, respectively, translating to subsidy of N37.05 per litre, N37.38 per litre, N38.50 per litre, N34.50 per litre, N27.93 per litre and N29.52 per litre.
For January 13 to 17, EOMP of PMS stood at N173.89 per litre, N173.95 per litre, N172.49 per litre, N173.81 per litre and N171.77 per litre, respectively; leading to subsidy of N28.89 per litre, N28.95 per litre, N27.49 per litre, N28.81 per litre and N26.77per litre, respectively.
In addition, EOMP of N172.76 per litre, N173.84 per litre, N170.60 per litre, N167.56 per litre and N163.75 per litre were recorded from January20 to 24, translating to subsidy of N27.76 per litre, N28.84 per litre, N25.60 per litre, N22.56 per litre and N18.75 per litre, respectively.
For December 27 to 31, the Federal Government incurred subsidy of N14.86 per litre, N17.53 per litre, N18.49 per litre, N16.15 per litre, and N15.45 per litre, respectively, from EOMP of PMS of N159.86 per litre, N162.53 per litre, N163.49 per litre, N161.15 per litre and N160.45 per litre.
Meanwhile, the Federal Government, yesterday, charged civil servants to think outside the box in the discharge of their responsibilities to the country at all times.
The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Omolara Yemi-Esan made the call when top management of the office gave her a rousing welcome on her first official day as substantive Head of Civil Service of the Federation.
In a brief interaction with management, Yemi –Esan thanked God for the opportunity given to her to serve in the capacity.
According to her, unity is the hallmark of success hence the need for cooperation from all and sundry.
She, therefore, called on civil servants to join hands in making service delivery efficient and effective, even as she stressed that “God will give us the grace to carry out this enormous responsibility.”
She argued that with the cooperation of everybody, “we will not disappoint the President in the discharge of our duties and leave a lasting legacy for our children.”
It would be recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari confirmed the appointment of Dr Folasade Omolara Yemi-Esan as the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, last Friday.
Buhari, Govs Eulogise Adeboye At 78 …He Is A Beacon Of Hope, Guiding Light -Tinubu
President Muhammadu Buhari has joined the Christian community in celebrating the General Overseer of Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, who clocked 78, yesterday.
In a statement by his spokesman, Mr. Femi Adesina in Abuja, yesterday, the president saluted Adeboye’s dedication to God, the welfare of the church and consistency in preaching and living the gospel for many years.
Buhari felicitated with the Redeemed Christian Church of God, members of Adeboye’s family, including many spiritual children, within and outside the country, and his associates.
He also commended the positive influence the preacher has had on the country and its citizens, with a wide network that hugely impacts on education, infrastructure, and health.
The President noted with delight the extensive contributions of Adeboye to the growth of the country.
He particularly cited his forthrightness in telling the truth to leaders, regular mobilization of members of his church to civic responsibilities and relentless courage in taking the gospel to every part of Nigeria, and almost every country in the world.
He recalled his interactions with the pastor over many years, underscoring his warmth, kindness, and commitment to seeing the good in others, while vigorously pursuing the divine vision of creating an enabling environment for worship and living the teachings of the Bible.
Buhari prayed that the Almighty God would grant Adeboye longer life, good health, and more wisdom to continue sharing the love of Christ.
Also, the Northern State Governors’ Forum (NSGF) has commended the impact of the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye on people as he clocked 78 years, yesterday.
