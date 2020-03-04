Wike Is Building Infrastructure For ‘morrow, Nsirim Affirms

The Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim, has stated that all the infrastructural development projects embarked upon by the state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, are envisioned to serve the state better in years to come.

Making this known, yesterday, when the Zonal Director, Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), Port Harcourt Network Centre, Madam Bosede Adebayo, and her management team paid him a courtesy visit in his office, the commissioner said beyond creating employment for Rivers people, this was to enable the state meet the needs of the present and future generations of the state.

“If people knew that Rivers State would be like this, be congested this way, I think there would have been a ring road or some other thing by now. So, he (governor) has envisioned that in the next five to 10 years, because of the kind of investment flow that is coming in here now, Rivers State would need the right infrastructure to accommodate it. So, he’s building infrastructure for tomorrow”, he said.

According to Nsirim, unfortunately, many people who don’t understand the governor politicise everything.

“There was a time they politicised that they were demolishing peoples’ houses. But the houses that were demolished, compensations were paid to those who were affected”, he said.

While noting that the existing relationship between the ministry and NTA should be strengthened, Nsirim emphasized the need for the station, which represents the media, to spearhead the need to let the world have the true picture of what Rivers State stands for.

“Rivers State is blessed to have a visionary leader now, a man who has come to really define governance. I say that with a very strong sense of responsibility because we have seen leaders come and go. That passion to develop Rivers State and make it the destination of choice is what we see in Governor Nyesom Wike every day.

“We believe that the various media houses need to join the Rivers State Government to project the state as a destination of choice.

“We say proudly that we have what it takes: we have the right leadership, we have the right infrastructure, we have a welcoming environment, we have a culture that is second to none, and here remains the headquarters of the hydrocarbon industry. We have all it takes for investment, and we will join NTA to be part of the narrative that will position Rivers State as the destination of choice”, he explained.

To do this, he continued, “We need to set an agenda for Rivers State, and the issue is, if you live and do business in Rivers State, we have a shared prosperity to protect. As Zonal Director, if River State is doing well, it will reflect on the revenue you make, it will reflect on your personality. So, we want everybody to understand that we’ve gotten the right leadership, we need to come together to support that leadership.

“The narrative out there is that this is a no-go-area. But we understand the political economy. People would want to make Rivers State look bad so that some other areas will benefit from capital flight and all that. But we’re saying ‘no’. The time to change that narrative has come, and we’re lucky we have you now at the Zonal Network Centre.

“Help us, with your team of dedicated professionals, to design programmes that will help to project the interest of Rivers State, help us to design programmes and projects that would project the image of Rivers State”, he added.

Earlier in her speech, the Port Harcourt Network Centre Zonal Director of NTA, Madam Bosede Adebayo, explained that the reason for the visit was to congratulate the commissioner on his appointment, and pledge the station’s loyalty to work with him and the state government.

“Our coming today is two-fold: to congratulate you, and secondly, to pledge our loyalty, to say to you that the NTA is there for you. I also want to thank, through you, the state government for patronage given to my team, and like Oliver Twist, to say, please, we are available, at the shortest time, we are ready to give you the best of our services.

“Our facilities have also been improved upon to make sure that we do not disappoint you. So, we look forward to doing business together. Not only business together, we are ready to support you and your initiatives, and every other thing that you would want us to do”, she said.

In order to boost the synergy, Adebayo stated the need for the state to have a programme that would showcase the activities of government and its agencies that should have a feedback mechanism from the people.

“We believe Rivers State Government should have a programme on our channel, possibly every week, let it run for 30 minutes, highlighting the activities of the various agencies, and what the government wants the people to know. There should be a forum for a feedback”, Adebayo added.

In the entourage of the zonal NTA boss were managers in the station, while the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Barrister Ibiwari Clapton-Ogolo, and directors in the ministry were also present.