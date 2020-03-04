News
Wike Is Building Infrastructure For ‘morrow, Nsirim Affirms
The Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim, has stated that all the infrastructural development projects embarked upon by the state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, are envisioned to serve the state better in years to come.
Making this known, yesterday, when the Zonal Director, Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), Port Harcourt Network Centre, Madam Bosede Adebayo, and her management team paid him a courtesy visit in his office, the commissioner said beyond creating employment for Rivers people, this was to enable the state meet the needs of the present and future generations of the state.
“If people knew that Rivers State would be like this, be congested this way, I think there would have been a ring road or some other thing by now. So, he (governor) has envisioned that in the next five to 10 years, because of the kind of investment flow that is coming in here now, Rivers State would need the right infrastructure to accommodate it. So, he’s building infrastructure for tomorrow”, he said.
According to Nsirim, unfortunately, many people who don’t understand the governor politicise everything.
“There was a time they politicised that they were demolishing peoples’ houses. But the houses that were demolished, compensations were paid to those who were affected”, he said.
While noting that the existing relationship between the ministry and NTA should be strengthened, Nsirim emphasized the need for the station, which represents the media, to spearhead the need to let the world have the true picture of what Rivers State stands for.
“Rivers State is blessed to have a visionary leader now, a man who has come to really define governance. I say that with a very strong sense of responsibility because we have seen leaders come and go. That passion to develop Rivers State and make it the destination of choice is what we see in Governor Nyesom Wike every day.
“We believe that the various media houses need to join the Rivers State Government to project the state as a destination of choice.
“We say proudly that we have what it takes: we have the right leadership, we have the right infrastructure, we have a welcoming environment, we have a culture that is second to none, and here remains the headquarters of the hydrocarbon industry. We have all it takes for investment, and we will join NTA to be part of the narrative that will position Rivers State as the destination of choice”, he explained.
To do this, he continued, “We need to set an agenda for Rivers State, and the issue is, if you live and do business in Rivers State, we have a shared prosperity to protect. As Zonal Director, if River State is doing well, it will reflect on the revenue you make, it will reflect on your personality. So, we want everybody to understand that we’ve gotten the right leadership, we need to come together to support that leadership.
“The narrative out there is that this is a no-go-area. But we understand the political economy. People would want to make Rivers State look bad so that some other areas will benefit from capital flight and all that. But we’re saying ‘no’. The time to change that narrative has come, and we’re lucky we have you now at the Zonal Network Centre.
“Help us, with your team of dedicated professionals, to design programmes that will help to project the interest of Rivers State, help us to design programmes and projects that would project the image of Rivers State”, he added.
Earlier in her speech, the Port Harcourt Network Centre Zonal Director of NTA, Madam Bosede Adebayo, explained that the reason for the visit was to congratulate the commissioner on his appointment, and pledge the station’s loyalty to work with him and the state government.
“Our coming today is two-fold: to congratulate you, and secondly, to pledge our loyalty, to say to you that the NTA is there for you. I also want to thank, through you, the state government for patronage given to my team, and like Oliver Twist, to say, please, we are available, at the shortest time, we are ready to give you the best of our services.
“Our facilities have also been improved upon to make sure that we do not disappoint you. So, we look forward to doing business together. Not only business together, we are ready to support you and your initiatives, and every other thing that you would want us to do”, she said.
In order to boost the synergy, Adebayo stated the need for the state to have a programme that would showcase the activities of government and its agencies that should have a feedback mechanism from the people.
“We believe Rivers State Government should have a programme on our channel, possibly every week, let it run for 30 minutes, highlighting the activities of the various agencies, and what the government wants the people to know. There should be a forum for a feedback”, Adebayo added.
In the entourage of the zonal NTA boss were managers in the station, while the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Barrister Ibiwari Clapton-Ogolo, and directors in the ministry were also present.
News
Oyo, Ogun, Lagos, Osun Assemblies Pass Amotekun Bill
The Oyo State House of Assembly, yesterday, passed the Oyo State Security Network Agency Bill, 2020 codenamed Operation Amotekun.
The lawmakers, in their dressing, had showed their readiness for the day’s business as majority of them wore customised outfits in the shade of leopard skin.
The session started with a clause by clause consideration of the bill before it eventual third reading and final adoption and passage.
While some of the lawmakers wore amulets, armbands depicting combat ready atmosphere, the lawmakers’ unanimously re-echoed the whining of the leopard the moment the Speaker, Hon Adebo Ogundoyin, hit the gavel passing the bill into law.
Local hunters’ chants and songs immediately rented the air of the Hallowed Chambers with lawmakers congratulating each other on the extent of the job done.
In Ogun State, the state House of Assembly also passed the State Security Network Agency and Amotekun Corps Bill barely 19 days after receiving the bill from the Executive Arm, as part of its resolve to stem the tide of crimes, banditry and other violent acts.
The Bill titled: “HB No 35/OG/2020- “A Bill for a law to establish the Ogun State Security Network Agency and Amotekun Corps to Assist in Maintaining Law and Order in the State and Connected Purposes” was passed, yesterday, during a plenary presided over by the Speaker, Hon Kunle Oluomo.
The passage followed the presentation of report of the Special Ad-hoc Committee on Security and Strategy by the Majority Leader, Hon Yusuf Sherif.
Sherif, who moved the motion for the adoption of the report, was seconded by Hon. Musefiu Lamidi and supported by the Whole House through a voice vote after which the bill was later read and adopted Clause – by – Clause by the Committee of the Whole House.
The motion for the third reading of the bill was later moved by the Majority Leader, seconded by Hon. Olusola Adams, while the Acting Clerk of the Assembly, Deji Adeyemo, did the third reading of the bill.
Oluomo thereafter directed that a clean copy of the bill be forwarded to the Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun for his assent.
In Lagos State, the state House of Assembly at plenary, yesterday, passed the bill to create Amotekun Corps as a special unit of the Lagos State Neighbourhood Safety Corps.
It passed the bill after taking the third reading of the amendment to the Lagos State Neighbourhood Safety Corps Agency Law 2019.
The amendment bill had successfully gone through all the different stages of lawmaking, which includes first and second reading, holding public hearing, laying and presentation of committees report, adoption of report by House, third reading and finally passage.
In Osun State, the state House of Assembly, yesterday, passed the Osun Security Network Agency and Amotekun Corps Establishment Bill 2020 after it was read for the third time.
The Amotekun bill was presented to the Osun Assembly on February 27 where it passed the first reading.
Subsequently, a public hearing was held by the Osun Assembly on February 24 to inject stakeholders contributions and suggestions into the bill.
News
Reps Indict Banks, Oil Firms Over Workers’ Casualisation
The House of Representatives, yesterday, passed through second reading a bill to criminalise casualization of workers after six month of engagement by employers.
The bill also seeks to prohibit outsourcing of employment in core areas of operation.
Leading the debate on the bill, the sponsor, Hon Wale Raji said that the practice has rendered several workers underemployed.
He noted that the bill seeks to cure the lacuna in the Labour Act.
“The major problems confronting Nigerian workers are casualization and outsourcing of core jobs. This is an obnoxious practice that has rendered several workers underemployed.
The bill seeks to remove the lacuna in the Labour Act, adding that, “It is uncommon to find workers, in telecom, banking and even oil and gas to be casualized irrespective of the number of years of employment.”
Speaking on the bill, Julius Pondi accused oil giants; Shell and Chevron of engaging in the practice.
He stated that 80 per cent of the employees in the oil sector are casual workers.
“About 80 per cent of the staff in the oil sector are casual workers. This is predominant at Shell and Chevron. It is the indigenous people that suffer the most. The company will employ people from that region, but keep them as casualized workers. The amendment must target the oil sector and the host community.”
When the bill was put to question by the Presiding Officer, Hon Idris Wase, it got the support of majority, and was referred to the House Committee on Labour and Productivity.
News
Ortom Raises Alarm Over Influx, Siege Of Herdsmen On Benue
The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has raised the alarm over continuous influx of armed herdsmen into the state lamenting that “we are under the siege of armed herdsmen and we are helpless.”
The governor, who cried out, yesterday, after receiving the leaders of civil society organizations (CSOs), in his office in Makurdi, said the troops and security personnel deployed to the state were doing their best but were overstretched and needed to be fortified in the face of the new challenge.
He said, “We just met with CSOs who have been helping us since we came under attacks by armed herdsmen and we have reviewed the situation in the various Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps. It is not a pleasant place to live in but we are helpless.
“It is our desire that all of them went back home and all the IDPs have indicated interest that they want to go back to their ancestral homes, but the main challenge is that of security in their communities. Up till today there are attacks going on in various communities that were invaded by these herdsmen.
“Every day there is influx of herdsmen into the state and every day we are contending with them. We are working very hard with security agencies but this people are armed to the teeth. And in some cases the security men had to withdraw because of their superior fire power.
“So, this is a very big challenge and we have agreed here that we will have to look for alternative ways that are legitimate and legal to see how we can complement the security agencies to ensure that we stamp out the menace that is going on.
“We are still under attack and under siege, several local governments, as I talk to you have been invaded and the people are fleeing. The security personnel are doing their best despite their challenge in terms of equipment and personnel and we are working closely with them.
“But one message I’m sending to the herdsmen is that our law is still in place and anyone that comes here is engaged in illegal activity and he will be apprehended because we believe in the rule of law.
“We do not want to take any illegal action, we have told our people not to attack any herder or their cattle but once they are spotted we will apprehend and prosecute them. Like I have said we have so far arrested over 400 herdsmen some are Tiv, Igede and Idoma aside the Fulanis and so far we have convicted 100 and it will go on until this impunity stops.
“Nobody is going to stop us from operating the law. Already because of the influx the locals have started fleeing their ancestral homes and moving into the IDPs camps and we are overwhelmed.
“But we are calling the security agencies to step up because we believe in the rule of law, we do not have a militia and we do not want to resort to self help but we are being coerced. We will not do anything illegal but we cannot fold our arms, we are going to move.”
Trending
-
Featured5 days ago
Coronavirus Case In Lagos As Italian Tests Positive
-
Featured4 days ago
We’ve Improved Security In Rivers To Attract Foreign Investors – Governor Wike
-
Featured4 days ago
PDP, Only Existing Party In Rivers State – Governor Wike
-
News2 days ago
Fruit Garden Market: RSG Assures Transparency In Shop Allocation
-
Politics2 days ago
Amaechi Loses Staunch Ally To PDP In Rivers
-
News2 days ago
Police Academy Bill Passes 2nd Reading In Senate
-
News2 days ago
No Plan To Ban Int’l Flights Into PH, Says RSG …Places State On Red Alert, Sets Up Rapid Response Team …Italian Bizman Stable, Showing Mild Symptoms, NCDC Confirms …Four Chinese, 39 Nigerians Quarantined In Plateau
-
News2 days ago
Imo Guber: S’Court Rules On Appeals, Today