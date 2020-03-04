Niger Delta
We’ll Partner NAPTIP To End Human Trafficking -Monarch
The Dein of Agbor in Delta State, Benjamin Ikenchukwu, says his chiefdom would partner the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) to end human trafficking in the state.
The monarch stated this yesterday in his palace when he received the NAPTIP management team on a courtesy visit.
The team was in the chiefdom for the second phase of the NAPTIP and UK Aid collaborative campaign tagged: “Not for Sale”.
Ikenchukwu, who commended NAPTIP for bringing the sensitisation on the ills of human trafficking and irregular migration to his domain, assured residents would also support the mission.
He described human trafficking as “a scourge” that needed the efforts of every stakeholder “to totally curb or reduce”.
Earlier, Director General, NAPTIP, Mrs Julie Okah-Donli, said they were in the chiefdom to seek royal blessings on the fight against human trafficking.
Represented by Director, Legal and Prosecution, Mr Abdulrahim Shaibu, she said the “Not for Sale” campaign was collaborative effort by the Agency and the British government toward enlightening the youths on dangers of human trafficking.
She appealed to the palace to partner with the Federal Government in the fight to eradicate the menace.
The DG explained that the programme also provided a platform for the team to interact with the people on how best to avoid human trafficking and access the vast social economic potentials in the country.
Zonal Commander, Benin Zonal Command comprising Edo and Delta, Mrs Ijeoma Uduak, in her opening remarks at the town hall/community dialogue, said human trafficking was like an open wound to the society.
She, therefore, appealed to stakeholders to come together to heal the wound, pointing out that the “Not for Sale” campaign was the right strategy in curbing the menace of human trafficking.
She assured that with the assistance of the British government in the fight against the illicit trade, nothing would be taken for granted.
Niger Delta
Ayade Swears In Chief Judge Amid Controversy
Amidst controversy over who becomes the Chief Judge of Cross River State, the Governor, Prof Ben Ayade has sworn in Justice Maurice Eneji as the acting Chief Judge.
Justice Akon Bassey Ikpeme was rejected by the State House of Assembly because she is not an indigene of the state and also over allegations that she was Governor Ayade’s candidate.
Justice Ikpeme was appointed as acting Chief Judge by National Judicial Council (NJC)
Her name was sent to the Governor for recommendation and also to the House for confirmation but the House rejected her.
However, Governor Ben Ayade yesterday at the state executive council chamber swore in Justice Maurice Eneji as the acting Chief Judge of the state.
In a press release signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Christian Ita and made available to newsmen, the appointment followed the non-confirmation of Justice Ikpeme,
“This follows the non-confirmation, Monday, of Justice Akon Ikpeme as the substantive Chief Judge of the state by the Cross River State House of Assembly.
“Ayade said the swearing-in of Justice Eneji was imperative as law and nature abhors vacuum. He congratulated the acting Chief Judge on his appointment and urged him to dispense justice without fear or favour.
“I urge you to dispense justice without fear or favour; you should have fairness of mind. The law is blind and should not be sensitive to religion, ethnicity, colour or any other affiliation.
“We ask that the leadership of the judiciary under your watch be very exemplary, such that every other state would like to emulate. We know your background and believe that you are competent and capable and worthy of this office,” he said.
The governor used the occasion to clear any doubts as to how receptive the state is to everyone, irrespective of where they come from.
“Cross River State is known for fairness, equity and what is fair. We are opposed to anything that is repugnant to natural justice. Our people are not known for bias and prejudices.”
He said as a governor, he has taken several decisions in the past to ensure equity and fairness in the distribution of government positions so as to have a balanced representation across the senatorial zones in the state.
Niger Delta
NGO Commissions Water Project In Okehi
A Non-Governmental Organisation, ’Open Arms’ has commissioned a water project in Okehi, headquarters of Etche Local Government Area with a world class solar energy to ameliorate the sufferings of people of the area.
Commissioning the project at Umugbaku Community recently, the General Overseer, Redemption Ministries, Rev. Stephen Akinola said the project which was conceived and executed by an NGO is a sign that the destiny changer has remembered Okehi, the headquarters of Etche Local Government Area.
Rev Akinola, a renowned preacher said with the successful commissioning of the water project, there is hope for the people.
“The water project is a signal that the destiny changer has remembered Okehi community. It is a signal of hope and good things to come in the land of Okehi”, Akinola said.
He asked the people to surrender their hearts to God in other to expect more blessings and development rather than violence, killings, kidnapping and other forms of vices that have smeared the image of the community.
The man of God who noted that he did his one year National Youth Service Corps in Okehi 42 years ago, said then peace reigned in the community.
He commended the initiator for bringing the water project to Okehi community and prayed God to continue to bless and strengthen the initiator of the project to do more for the people.
Speaking during the commissioning ceremony, the founder of Open Arms , Elder Basil Sunday revealed that the project came by divine instruction.
By: Chris Oluoh
Niger Delta
Utilise Empowerment Packs, Presidential Aide Tells Amnesty Beneficiaries
The Liaison Officer of the Presidential Amnesty Programme for ex-militants in the Niger Delta, Alabo Feni Jack, has urged beneficiaries of its commodity packs to utilise them properly.
He gave the charge recently while handing over commodity starter packs to ex-militants from the various camps in Niger Delta.
Not fewer than 25 ex-militants were provided with commodity starter packs by the Presidential Amnesty Programme.
The handing over exercise held at the Port Harcourt Liaison Office witnessed the presence of heads of all the camps including Rivers, Delta, Akwa Ibom, and Bayelsa States.
The Port Harcourt Liaison Office of the Presidential Amnesty, said the exercise was to empower beneficiaries and set them in small scale businesses.
The commodity starter packs he explained, were for ex-agitators who want to do business, hence, the Presidential Amnesty office had decided to equip them to achieve their vision.
He assured the beneficiaries that more support would come once the office sees they are utilising the opportunity to maximise their output.
Alabo Jack urged them not to waste the opportunity but to use it to better their lives.
In the same vein, Joshua Opiah, who addressed the beneficiaries appreciated the amnesty programme, recalling that though the programme had been delayed, it was fulfilled.
Opiah urged the Presidency to do moreso as to engage ex-militants in meaningful activities and to fulfill their part of the bargain.
Vendor to the programme, representing CC Vision and Da Mas, Aniefok Akpan said the items given covered shop rent, tax, and other incentives to ensure they manage their shops without hassles at least for one year.
