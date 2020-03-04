Sports
We Have Come To Serve Rivers – SWAN President
One of the newly inaugurated Permanent Secretaries in the Rivers State Civil Service, Honour Sirawoo, has said that the appointment is a call to serve the government and people of the state.
Sirawoo, who is currently the National President of Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), stated this shortly after himself and 17 others were sworn in by Governor Nyesom Wike at the Executive Council Chambers, Government House, Port Harcourt.
According to him, “being elevated to the position of a permanent secretary is a call to greater service to the government and people of Rivers State. It is what every civil servant has elected to do and we must be ready at all times to offer service to the people.”
He added further that, “Having been allowed to get to this level, you should know naturally that it is a call for better services because, as a civil servant, you owe the state responsibility, you owe the governor, who is the leader of the state, responsibility, you also owe yourself and your family responsibilities too.”
Sports
NSF: Delta Para-Athletes Prepare To Sweep Medals
Para-athletes from Delta are ready for the forthcoming National Sports Festival in Edo to sweep medals.
The Coach of the para-athletes in Delta for the festival, Alli Abdulazeez, made this known in an interview with newsmen in Lagos, yesterday.
He spoke during their training session at the National Stadium, Surulere, where they were camped.
Abdulazeez said he was training the deaf athletes that would represent Delta at the Edo 2020, while other para-athletes were having their training in Asaba, Delta State.
He said the athletes had trained hard to win gold and other medals at the festival, saying that the state had provided the necessary logistics for the event preparation.
“I have 12 deaf athletes in Lagos for training. We arrived camp on Sunday.
“All the logistics needed for training were provided by Delta State Government. We are ready for gold and other medals.
“So far so good in camp. The athletes with me will participate in javelins, short-put and discus, sprint 100m, 200m for male and female,” he said.
The coach commended the state government for coming to the rescue of the para-athletes.
He said some of the athletes had participated in national sports festival before now, assuring the state of medals.
Abdulazeez in a recent interview with newsmen, complained that no state of the federation had indicated interests to sponsor any para-athlete to Edo 2020.
He noted that in the past before the festival, different states would have indicated the athletes that would represent them in the various sporting activities.
He said that it was during sports festival that para-athletes used to receive funds for training and other logistics to take care of themselves.
“There is no encouragement for those training the physically challenged athletes. There are no facilities for training.
“Government should provide permanent and moveable facilities. Currently, we are improvising facilities for training.
“Improvising is a big challenge. Due to employment problem, physically challenged athletes are not part of government’s plan.
“Some are interested in the sports but there is no encouragement from organisations and individuals.
“As a coach with passion to train the physically challenged athletes, I put in my money. I am only encouraged whenever they attend national sports festival and win medals.
“We are hoping that in future, they may be selected to represent Nigeria at international competitions,’’ Abdulazeez said.
Sports
NFF Invites 40 Falconets For Burkina Faso
The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) on Monday in Abuja said it had invited to the national female under-20 team’s camp 40 players to begin preparations for Nigeria’s clash with Burkina Faso.
NFF’s Director of Communications, Ademola Olajire, disclosed this in a statement that the players comprised six goalkeepers, 10 defenders, 10 midfielders and 14 strikers.
“The Falconets will set up camp in Abuja, yesterday, ahead of their 2020 FIFA Undere-20 Women’s World Cup qualifying fixture against Burkina Faso, billed for this month,’’ he said.
Olajire said the first leg of the second round qualifying fixture would take place at the August 4 Stadium in Ouagadougou on March 21.
“The return leg will hold a week later at the Agege Stadium in Lagos.’’
Tidesports source reports that the Burkinabes had edged out Gambia 3-2 on aggregate in the first round of the campaign.
Two-time World Cup runners-up Nigeria have participated at every edition of the FIFA Under-20 Women’s World Cup since it was launched as an Under-19 tournament in Canada 18 years ago.
This year’s finals will be co-hosted by Costa Rica and Panama.
The NFF had approved for the team the appointment of Moses Adukwu as the First Assistant Coach, with Bilikisu Tijani as the Second Assistant and Audu Yahaya as Goalkeepers’ Trainer.
Adukwu will hold forth as head of the technical crew pending the appointment of a Head Coach.
List of invited players
Goalkeepers: Rita Akarekor (Bayelsa Queens); Christiana Obia (Osun Babes); Chiamaka Nnadozie (Paris FC, France); Omini Oyono (Confluence Queens); Christy Obis (Osun Babes); Nelly Ekeh (Bayelsa Queens)
Defenders: Omowunmi Oshobukola (Sunshine Queens); Chdinma Okeke (Madrid CFF, Spain); Esther Momoh (Confuence Queens); Ifeoma Ikenokwalu (Rivers Angels); Sarah Oloduba (Osun Babes)
Margaret Etim (Rivers Angels); Akudo Ogbonna (Sunshine Queens); Ifeoma Paulinus (Rivers Angels); Rebecca Ajimuda (Edo Queens); Tosin Dameline (Sunshine Queens)
Midfielders: Mary Saiki (Nasarawa Amazons); Basirat Amoo (Confluence Queens); Folasade Ijamilusi (FC Robo); Adebisi Saheed (Bayelsa Queens); Esther Onyenezide (FC Robo)
Rose Ekong (Sunshine Queens); Mary Adeyemi (Osun Babes); Suliat Abideen (Sunshine Queens); Celine Ottah (Bayelsa Queens); Patricia Innocent (Sunshine Queens)
Forwards: Dooshima Tarnum (Nasarawa Amazons); Grace Igboamalu (Nasarawa Amazons); Precious Christopher; Rafiat Sule; Gift Monday (FC Robo); Mary Anjor (Bayelsa Queens), among others.
Sports
Tournament Sponsor Moves To Achieve Unity
Sponsor of the ongoing football tournament tagged Mater Football competition, Engineer Innocent Akuvue, has said that his aim of sponsoring the competition is to unite people.
Akuvue made the statement at the weekend during the opening ceremony of the tournament held at the Mater Misericordiae football pitch, Rumuomasi in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area in Rivers State.
According to him, his interest and inclination to sponsor the tournament was based on the fact that football was veritable tool for unity.
“ In fact, the Catholic Men Organisation (CMO) and other groups at Mater Misericordia’s of Catholic Church have been bonding for several decades through football,” Innocent Akuvue said.
He maintained that football was a unifying factor, adding that it is all about people buying into what they consider worthwhile.
“It is all about people buying into what they consider worthwhile. You just have to remind those who have the spirit and passion to give and encourage others to maintain the moment,” he added.
He expressed optimism that sooner or later corporate sponsor would identify with some of the participating teams in the competition and stressed on the need for branding.
The sponsor who is an ex- footballer and currently a member of Python International Golf Club Port Harcourt (1987) promised to sponsor more sporting events.
“In recent past, l have sponsored other sporting events in this country. However, l will continue to inspire and motivate footballers and athletes both on and off the pitch,” Akuvue pledged.
Also speaking, Chairman, CMO of Mater Misericordiae, Sir, Nnamdi Azike, said that the competition was not a win at all costs, rather an avenue to promote unity and brotherhood.
“Our football competition is not a win at all costs. It is an opportunity to bring our people together. This competition is not a do or die affair,” Azike stated.
He promised that the next edition of the tournament would be bigger and higher saying that something will be done urgently to improve the playing turf of the venue of the matches.
He commended the sponsor of the competition for his inspiration and philanthropic gesture.
“On behalf of the CMO, l want to use this opportunity to thank Engineer Innocent Akuvue and others for their contributions and efforts towards the progress of this competition,” Nnamdi Azike added.
By: Nancy Briggs
