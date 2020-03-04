City Crime
Rivers NUJ Hails Appointment Of Two Members As Perm Secs
The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Rivers State Council, has described the appointment of two of its members as Permanent Secretaries in the Rivers State Civil Service as historic and commendable.
The President of Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Sir Honour Sirawoo, and the immediate past Director in the Cabinet Office, Mr Hamilton Amadi, were among those recently named as permanent secretaries by Governor Nyesom Wike.
The NUJ, in a statement jointly signed by its Chairman and Secretary, Comrades Stanley Job Stanley and Ike Wigodo, respectively, congratulated the duo and other newly appointed permanent secretaries on their appointments.
The union noted that the appointment of Sirawoo and Amadi who are both seasoned journalists was timely and well deserved, as “we believe their wealth of experience would be invaluable to the state”.
The statement also noted that the tremendous efforts of Sirawoo as President of SWAN towards changing the ugly narratives about sports reporting in Nigeria could not be over emphasised.
The union expressed confidence in the ability of the duo to justify the confidence reposed in them by Governor Wike and make journalists in the state proud.
“The union has always insisted on the appointment of journalists into positions of authority, hence the commendations of the appointment of Sirawoo and Amadi.
“We have no doubt that the duo will be priceless assets to the civil service and Governor Wike’s administration”, the statement read.
The NUJ, therefore, enjoined the newly appointed permanent secretaries to see their elevation as a golden opportunity to serve the state meritoriously and to contribute their quota to the ongoing developmental milestones that are being recorded in the state under Governor Wike.
The council, in the same vein, commended the state
Reps Make Case For Local Drug Production
The House of Representatives has urged the federal government to invest more in the National Institute for Pharmaceutical Research and Development to encourage local drug production.
This was sequel to a unanimous adoption of a motion by Rep. Denis Idahosa (PDP-Edo) at the plenary yesterday.
Moving the motion earlier, Idahosa said that Nigeria was largely dependent on China among other countries for importation of active and non-active ingredients for production of drugs.
He said that China had recently been inflicted with a Corona-virus that paralysed its economy thus rendering it unable to produce or export those necessary ingredients or medicine.
Idahosa recalled that the Director General of National Agency for Food and Administration Drug (NAFDAC) had earlier raised an alarm that the outbreak of Corona-virus in China had the capacity to result in drug insecurity in Nigeria.
He said that one of Nigeria’s National Drug Policy target was to increase local production capacity to a level where 70 per cent of total output satisfied at least 60 per cent of national drug requirements of essential drugs while the balance was exported by 2008.
”It is a fact that Nigeria does not produce drugs locally or the ingredients to make the drugs on a large commercial scale, and that Nigeria import over 70 per cent of the drugs majorly from China”.
